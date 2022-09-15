Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tdalabamamag.com
Where is Christian Leary for Alabama’s offense?
Alabama fans are asking about two wide receivers on offense. They want to know what is going on with Tyler Harrell and Christian Leary. Harrell, a transfer from Louisville, has an easier explanation. He suffered a foot injury in the preseason, missed time in fall camp, but he should be available for the Crimson Tide against Arkansas. Leary, a second-year player from Orlando, Fla., has tremendous speed but is not seeing opportunities. He was dynamite in the 100-meter dash at Edgewater High School and an electric athlete on the football field. Leary served as Alabama’s emergency running back in 2021, but Tide fans thought they would see more of him at receiver. He played well in the spring game, totaling five catches for 106 yards and a touchdown. Leary caught a 52-yard score from Jalen Milroe, where he stacked Malachi Moore, ran by him on the route, and made a great catch.
Everything Nick Saban Said After ULM at Alabama
The Crimson Tide coach went over what he saw from the sideline at Bryant-Denny Stadium during his postgame press conference.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dabo Swinney emotional when discussing Louisiana Tech's kind gesture toward Bresee family
Dabo Swinney was certainly touched by Louisiana Tech’s kind gestures toward the Bresee family following the passing of Bryan Bresee’s sister, Ella. Ella Bresee, 15, died Thursday of brain cancer, and the Tigers star defensive tackle missed Saturday’s game, as he remained with his family mourning the loss of his sister. Bresee is set to return to Clemson’s team on Sunday, according to Swinney.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans sound off on Bill O’Brien during Louisiana-Monroe game
We are in the third game of Alabama’s season and Tide fans want Bill O’Brien out of Tuscaloosa. They are sounding off on Twitter about O’Brien’s offensive play-calling against Louisiana-Monroe. O’Brien has been rumored as a possible head coaching option to replace Scott Frost at Nebraska....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KNOE TV8
Oak Grove stuns Sterlington
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Tigers hosted the defending 3A State Champion Panthers. Oak Grove sophomore quarterback Jackson Bradley put on a show and led the Tigers to a 52-20 victory against Sterlington.
KTBS
Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators
TAYLOR, La. -- It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week, Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in south Bossier Parish just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
KNOE TV8
Franklin Parish crash claims the life of Winnsboro teen
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a one-vehicle crash that happened on September 17, 2022, shortly before 1 a.m. It happened on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road in Franklin Parish. Troopers with LSP said 18-year-old Hunter Graham of Winnsboro died as a result...
KNOE TV8
Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean
Monroe citizens provide feedback on growth of downtown at Rollin’ on the Riverfront. Monroe citizens provide feedback on growth of downtown at Rollin’ on the Riverfront. KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 18 hours ago. KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Union falls...
RELATED PEOPLE
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston residents able to sign petition for expanded alcohol sales
Ruston citizens have the chance to sign a petition to call for an election to allow expanded alcohol sales within the city limits. Louisiana state law require 25 percent of registered voters within the city limits of Ruston, which would equate to approximately 2,800 signatures. If enough signatures are collected, the election would be March 25, 2023.
KNOE TV8
Monroe citizens provide feedback on growth of downtown at Rollin’ on the Riverfront
Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean. Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean. KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 18 hours ago. KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Union falls...
KNOE TV8
City of Monroe presents Rollin on the Riverfront
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The city of Monroe is hosting a free event called “Rollin on the Riverfront” this Saturday, September 17th from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Michelli Martin with the city of Monroe says the event will highlight the development that’s happened in downtown Monroe.
Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo to be closed to the public on Sunday, September 18th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, September 18, 2022, the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo will be closed to the public due to a private event. For further questions, call 318-329-2400.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KNOE TV8
Councilman and Monroe churches host Family Day and Movie Night at local park
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An afternoon filled with daytime activities, health resources and praise and worship took place Sunday at a Monroe park. City of Monroe Councilman Carday Marshall of District 4 teamed up with Tried Stone Baptist Church and Greater Flowery Mount Missionary Baptist Church for Family Day and Movie Night at Lida Benton Playground beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Mississippi man arrested in Louisiana, charged with rape after leading officers on high-speed chase
A Mississippi man was arrested and charged with first-degree rape and home invasion after he fled from Louisiana officers and led them on a chase. KTVE in Monroe, Louisiana, reports that Ramon Stevenson, 23, of Jackson, was arrested and charged with First-Degree Rape, Home Invasion, and Aggravated Flight from an Officer.
KNOE TV8
Juvenile wounded in overnight Monroe shooting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened the night of Sept. 13, 2022, in the 2900 block of Renwick Street. Officers said a male juvenile was shot in the chest. The victim was flown to a regional hospital and is in stable condition, Monroe...
KNOE TV8
A new way to get your vitamins
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - There is a new procedure gaining popularity with how to get your vitamins that has come to Ruston. People are getting them through an IV bag. Jamie Roberts, co-owner of The Drip Bar, says the process is safe and handled by licensed professionals. “So all of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KNOE TV8
Feed Your Soul: The place to get some spice in life
RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - There are some cuisines that require that special touch from someone who knows the flavors, and Tex-Mex food is one of those. La Fogata in Rayville knows how to do just that and keeps the customers coming back. It has been around since 2017 and customers...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Driver asleep at the wheel booked for 3rd DWI
A man found asleep at the wheel in the middle of a Lincoln Parish road was booked for felony DWI Wednesday evening. About 6:00 p.m., Lincoln Parish deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in the middle of Mutt Hood Road just south of La. Highway 146 with the driver unconscious behind the wheel.
Thousands Of Human Remains Discovered At University Of Alabama Sites
*Sources: Native News Online and the Federal Register. In a jaw dropping report, published by the National Park Service, more than 10,000 human remains were excavated from sites owned by the University Of Alabama. It was reported in a "Notice of Inventory Completion" published in the Federal Register, last week.
Monroe man behind bars; accused of robbing victim at gunpoint
On Sunday, September 18, 2022, around 3:58 AM, Monroe Police were called by a victim who mentioned their vehicle was stolen
Comments / 0