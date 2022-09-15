Alabama fans are asking about two wide receivers on offense. They want to know what is going on with Tyler Harrell and Christian Leary. Harrell, a transfer from Louisville, has an easier explanation. He suffered a foot injury in the preseason, missed time in fall camp, but he should be available for the Crimson Tide against Arkansas. Leary, a second-year player from Orlando, Fla., has tremendous speed but is not seeing opportunities. He was dynamite in the 100-meter dash at Edgewater High School and an electric athlete on the football field. Leary served as Alabama’s emergency running back in 2021, but Tide fans thought they would see more of him at receiver. He played well in the spring game, totaling five catches for 106 yards and a touchdown. Leary caught a 52-yard score from Jalen Milroe, where he stacked Malachi Moore, ran by him on the route, and made a great catch.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO