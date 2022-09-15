Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Oak Grove stuns Sterlington
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Tigers hosted the defending 3A State Champion Panthers. Oak Grove sophomore quarterback Jackson Bradley put on a show and led the Tigers to a 52-20 victory against Sterlington.
KNOE TV8
Monroe citizens provide feedback on growth of downtown at Rollin’ on the Riverfront
Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean. Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean. KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 18 hours ago. KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Union falls...
KNOE TV8
Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo closed on Sunday, September 18th
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo will be closed on Sunday, September 18, 2022 for a private event. The zoo will return to its normal hours on Monday, September 19th. For additional information, contact the zoo at (318) 329-2400.
KNOE TV8
Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Green held its 20th annual Ouachita Parish Water Sweep Saturday morning at 11 different locations throughout the parish. Over 300 volunteers picked up litter along the shore of the Ouachita River and up on hills to keep the waterways clean and safe for wildlife creatures and water sports activities.
KNOE TV8
Councilman and Monroe churches host Family Day and Movie Night at local park
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An afternoon filled with daytime activities, health resources and praise and worship took place Sunday at a Monroe park. City of Monroe Councilman Carday Marshall of District 4 teamed up with Tried Stone Baptist Church and Greater Flowery Mount Missionary Baptist Church for Family Day and Movie Night at Lida Benton Playground beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
KNOE TV8
City of Monroe presents Rollin on the Riverfront
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The city of Monroe is hosting a free event called “Rollin on the Riverfront” this Saturday, September 17th from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Michelli Martin with the city of Monroe says the event will highlight the development that’s happened in downtown Monroe.
KNOE TV8
Franklin Parish crash claims the life of Winnsboro teen
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a one-vehicle crash that happened on September 17, 2022, shortly before 1 a.m. It happened on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road in Franklin Parish. Troopers with LSP said 18-year-old Hunter Graham of Winnsboro died as a result...
KNOE TV8
Cancer center offers free health screenings for Monroe residents
thegramblinite.com
9610 Hwy 80
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston residents able to sign petition for expanded alcohol sales
Ruston citizens have the chance to sign a petition to call for an election to allow expanded alcohol sales within the city limits. Louisiana state law require 25 percent of registered voters within the city limits of Ruston, which would equate to approximately 2,800 signatures. If enough signatures are collected, the election would be March 25, 2023.
18-Year-Old Hunter Graham Died After A Single-Vehicle Crash In Franklin Parish (Franklin Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Saturday that claimed a life. The crash happened on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road in Franklin Parish.
Monroe man behind bars; accused of robbing victim at gunpoint
On Sunday, September 18, 2022, around 3:58 AM, Monroe Police were called by a victim who mentioned their vehicle was stolen
KNOE TV8
Juvenile wounded in overnight Monroe shooting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened the night of Sept. 13, 2022, in the 2900 block of Renwick Street. Officers said a male juvenile was shot in the chest. The victim was flown to a regional hospital and is in stable condition, Monroe...
Deputies searching for 2 Ouachita Parish men for Aggravated Burglary and other offenses
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 20-year-old Xzavior Darnell Osteen and 30-year-old Xavier Akeem Migel Clark. Osteen is described as a Black male, standing five feet and 9 inches, with black hair and brown eyes. Clark is described as […]
KNOE TV8
Feed Your Soul: The place to get some spice in life
RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - There are some cuisines that require that special touch from someone who knows the flavors, and Tex-Mex food is one of those. La Fogata in Rayville knows how to do just that and keeps the customers coming back. It has been around since 2017 and customers...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Excessive speed prompts arrests
Two men were arrested last Wednesday morning on the Grambling State University campus for drug and gun violations. At about 10:00 a.m., Officer I. Boldes of the Grambling Police Department clocked a Nissan Sentra on Stadium Drive traveling 81 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone. The vehicle appeared...
Injuries Reported In A Hit-And-Run Crash Near Willie Brantley Road (Union Parish, LA)
Police in Union Parish is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run accident. The crash happened near Willie Brantley Road, east of [..]
KNOE TV8
Union Parish officials searching for man involved in hit-and-run crash
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash. UPSO posted on Facebook that the crash happened on Sept. 14, 2022, around 4:00 p.m. near Willie Brantley Road, east of Farmerville. A black pickup truck was involved in the crash but left the scene before law enforcement arrived.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Driver asleep at the wheel booked for 3rd DWI
A man found asleep at the wheel in the middle of a Lincoln Parish road was booked for felony DWI Wednesday evening. About 6:00 p.m., Lincoln Parish deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in the middle of Mutt Hood Road just south of La. Highway 146 with the driver unconscious behind the wheel.
2 teen suspects arrested in connection to Renwick Street shooting
UPDATE (09/16/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — As of Friday, September 16, 2022, Monroe Police have arrested two 14-year-old males for their involvement in the Renwick Street shooting that resulted in a male juvenile being shot in the chest. Both juveniles were booked into the Green Oaks Detention Center for Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Robbery, and Illegal Possession of […]
