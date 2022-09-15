Read full article on original website
PAMELA ANN “PAM” HALL
(EFFINGHAM) The graveside funeral service for Pamela Ann “Pam” Hall, age 75, of Effingham, will be held Saturday afternoon, September 24, at 3:15, at the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Newton, with inurnment to follow. The visitation will be Saturday afternoon, September 24, from 1:00 until 3:00, at the Crain Funeral Home in Newton. Again, that’s for Pamela Ann “Pam” Hall of Effingham.
LILA ANN WALKER
(CHARLESTON) The memorial service for Lila Ann Walker, age 79, of Charleston, will be held Sunday morning, September 25, at 11:00, at the Barkley Funeral Home in Toledo, with burial in the Jewett Cemetery. The memorial visitation will also be held Sunday morning, September 25, from 10:00 until service time, at the Barkley Funeral Home in Toledo. Again, that’s for Lila Ann Walker of Charleston.
LETHA MAE (DUGAN) RUSK
(OLNEY) The funeral service for Letha Mae (Dugan) Rusk, age 88, of Olney, will be held Wednesday morning, September 21, at 10:30, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with burial in the Crest Haven Memorial Park Cemetery east of Olney, near Claremont. The visitation is Tuesday evening, September 20, from 5:00 until 7:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with additional visitation Wednesday morning (9/21/22) from 9:30 until service time at the funeral home. Again, that’s for Letha Mae (Dugan) Rusk of Olney.
AREA BLOOD DRIVES THIS WEEK
(OLNEY/NEWTON) The American Red Cross is still in need of all blood types and platelets as all area donors are strongly encouraged to get out and give blood at their next earliest opportunity. The upcoming area blood drives :. * Tuesday (9/20/22) at the Blood Donation Center in Effingham from...
BUS TRIP SEATS GOING FAST
(OLNEY) The Farm Bureaus in Richland, Lawrence, Wabash, and Wayne Counties are hosting a bus trip to attend this fall’s Covered Bridge Festival in Bridgeton, Indiana, on Thursday, October 20th, four weeks from this Thursday. There will be only two pickup sites early that morning : on the east side of the square in Albion leaving at 6:00 and at the Rural King parking lot in Olney leaving at 6:30. After the event, the bus will stop for supper at the Golden Corral in Terre Haute. Cost is $35 for Farm Bureau members, $45 for non-members. Seats are limited. Contact any of the four Farm Bureau offices as soon as possible to reserve a seat or two (Olney / 393-4116 : Lawrenceville / 943-2640 : Mt. Carmel / 262-5865 : Fairfield / 842-3342). For more on the Festival, go to coveredridges.com/covered-bridge…/bridgeton.
MONDAY RESULTS (9/19/22)
(OLNEY) in postseason Junior High Baseball – — in the seven team SIJHSAA Class S Region 8 Regional. * New Hope beat Allendale-St. Mary’s, 20-0 * Cisne beat West Salem, 15-0 the final quarter-final game is today. * Olney St. Joe will host Grayville in Noble. the...
THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
(NEWTON) The Jasper County Solid Waste Program continues with the rural dumpsters this week. At the South Muddy site tomorrow morning, the Willow Hill site Wednesday morning, and the Yale location Thursday morning. The Jasper County Highway Department dumpsters along Route 33, northeast of Newton, will be open Saturday from 7:00 to 3:30.
RICHLAND COUNTY CULVERT WORK
(OLNEY) The Richland County Highway Department has announced that road work is scheduled for tomorrow (9/20/22) in the southwestern section of the county involving culvert replacement work. Wilcox Bridge Lane will be closed from Clay Road 100 East, westward to the Clay County/Richland County line, most all the day on Tuesday. All motorists are asked to observe all barricades and signs while the work is taking place.
LITERACY AWARENESS WEEK
(OLNEY) During this Adult Education & Family Literacy Awareness Week, the IECC College District encouraging area residents to take advantage of all the services offered to those here in Southeastern Illinois. The IECC Adult Education Program provides students with a chance to receive free High School Equivalency classes that focus on academics, college and career readiness, and English as a Second Language classes. Not only available at any of the four IECC colleges, but also at locations in Lawrenceville, Albion, and Flora. The classes run as 16-, 12-, or 8-week sessions and the open enrollment includes either Face-to-Face or Online classes. For more details, call the program’s main office in Fairfield at 618-847-9160.
FALL FESTIVAL OF ARTS & CRAFTS
(OLNEY) The 48th Annual Fall Festival of Arts & Crafts is coming up this Saturday from 9:00 to 4:00 in the Olney City Park. Sponsored by the Olney Arts Council, artisans and craftsmen will have their work on display, including jewelry, wooden items, pottery, paintings, metal sculptures, and much more. Plus entertainment throughout the day on the Band Shell stage, starting off at 9:00 with the RCHS Band & Choir, Olney Taekwondo (10:30), Wes & Megan Hagan (11:30), Guy Ash (2:00), and DJ music (2:30 to 4:00). Also fun for the children, such as inflatable obstacle courses, origami, face painting, fire truck rides, balloons, and more. There will be many different foods on sale by local organizations featuring barbeque, freshly made potato chips, tacos, chili, brats, baked items, 4-H lemonade, and more. A $2.00 donation will be requested at the gate.
BOOSTERS AND FLU SHOTS THIS WEEK
(OLNEY) The Richland County TB&H Office on South Whittle Avenue in Olney will again be offering both the Moderna and Pfizer Bivalent COVID-19 boosters for those age 12 and older this coming Wednesday during a walk-clinic. That’s from 8:00 to 11:00 or from 1:00 to 5:00 with no appointments needed. Consent forms and more information is available on the office’s website, at richlandcountyhealthoffice.org or by going to its page on Facebook.
