geneseorepublic.com
Nevada at Iowa odds, picks and predictions
The Nevada Wolf Pack (2-1) travel to Kinnick Stadium to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-1) Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around Nevada at Iowa odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions. Nevada is coming...
KCCI.com
Volunteer football coach fights to get back on the field
DES MOINES, Iowa — A longtime Metro-area football coach returned to his alma mater, East High, this year as a volunteer alongside his brother, who is the head coach. But as the football season arrived, Troy Tyler learned he would not be allowed to volunteer or be around the team any longer — something he says he still doesn't understand.
WSAZ
Play of the Week | Jackson Ironmen
WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - Let’s check out the Play of the Week for this Football Friday Night -- fourth quarter with Jackson trailing Wheelersburg 12-7. Jackson quarterback Jacob Winters completes the pass to running back Cade Wolford, who outruns the defense all the way to the endzone, giving the Ironmen their first lead of the night.
This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
KCCI.com
Football Friday Night: Week four highlights and scores
It's week four of Football Friday Night! You can find scores and updates here. The Wild Card game of the week is Grand View Christian at Baxter. Des Moines Christian at Greene County, 22-30 FINAL. SE Valley at OABCIG, 8-7 1st Quarter. Spirit Lake at Pocahontas, 47-6 FINAL. Chariton at...
“Salva Strong,” Bellaire Big Reds beat Cambridge
(WTRF)–The 1-3 Bellaire Big Reds hit the road to take on the 3-1 Cambridge Bobcats. It was military appreciation night for Cambridge. The Bellaire Big Reds came charging out waving flags that read, “Salva Strong,” in support of their teammate who is battling his fight against Leukemia. At halftime the Big Reds lead 12-7. […]
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
The Best Pumpkin Pie in Ohio Can Be Found Inside This Middle-Of-Nowhere Bakery
If you're looking for some of the best donuts, cookies, cakes, and pies the state of Ohio has to offer, look no further than this small town bakery that's been family owned and operated for more than 60 years.
Two Ohio adults wanted after child found in cage, another holding drug pipe
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — Two adults have arrest warrants and another is in custody after the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office found a 3-year-old in a cage and a 2-year-old holding a drug pipe Sunday during a search of a house, per the sheriff’s office. HCSO says they conducted a search warrant at a residence on […]
Chillicothe man killed in Ross County crash
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe man was killed in a crash in Ross County on Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:07 p.m. on Lick Run Road near the intersection of Dry Run Road in Springfield Township. Randolph Cunningham, 67, was traveling westbound...
One injured after shots fired at Iowa party with teenagers
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — One person was injured after gunshots rang out at a late night party with teenagers on Friday. At approximately 11:39 p.m. law enforcement responded to a call about an incident that occurred at a party in the 2500 block of 225th Street in rural Webster County. When officers arrived, they discovered […]
sciotopost.com
NEW Business: Sole Fresh Sneaker Boutique Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE – New SNEAKER BOUTIQUE coming to Chillicothe, and its grand opening is tomorrow. “Tired of driving outside the city to find the latest kicks? Or ordering online and having to wait weeks for delivery? No worries SOLE FRESH got you covered. Our goal is to bring something new...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DAY 5: The bloody shoe print in George Wagner IV’s trial is finally introduced
WAVERLY, Ohio — On the fifth day of trial for George Wagner IV in Pike County, the so-called “smoking gun” was finally introduced: a bloody shoeprint at one of the crime scenes. Friday the jury only heard from one witness who was an Ohio BCI agent who...
WLWT 5
Pike County massacre trial day five: Witness testimony to continue
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The biggest and most complex murder trial in Ohio history will head into its fifth day Friday. George Wagner IV is on trial for his alleged role in the Pike County massacre, where eight members of the same family were brutally killed. On Thursday, we...
KCCI.com
World Food and Music Festival returns to Des Moines this weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — Preparations are underway downtown for the World Food and Music Festival. The three-day experience will host about 50 food vendors representing 27 countries as well as performances by local artists. Ninety-thousand people are anticipated to attend the event. "It's a great way to experience different...
KCCI.com
Large amount of meth recovered after police chase in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police have arrested a man accused of leading officers on a wild chase across the metro. Police say they tried to pull over Thomas Davis early Saturday morning. He took off on a high speed chase across Des Moines, that went up to Ankeny, before ending near Evelyn K Davis Park.
KCCI.com
Police identify persons of interest in Pappajohn Sculpture Park vandalism case
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police need your help tonight identifying several persons of interest in connection with vandalism at the Pappajohn Sculpture Park. Investigators hope to identify four people. The four are wanted for questioning in the Aug. 17 vandalism of the Panoramic Awareness Pavilion and Pappajohn...
ycitynews.com
One transported from crash Wednesday
A crash along US-22 near the South Branch of the Muskingum County Library had three lanes of traffic closed for most of the early afternoon Wednesday. According to a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a man driving a black SUV struck a parked semi-truck that was off the roadway, causing damage to the front of his vehicle.
ohio.org
Take a Day Trip to Marietta
Marietta is a charming town located at the confluence of the Ohio and Muskingum rivers. With a rich history dating back centuries, Marietta is full of interesting museums and historical sites. Downtown Marietta is home to a variety of local shops and restaurants, making it the perfect place to spend a day exploring. And no visit to Marietta would be complete without taking a scenic riverboat ride down the Ohio River.
Pike County murder trial: Testimony centers on final victim discovered
On the fourth day of trial for a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016, first responders and family members of the victims took the witness stand.
