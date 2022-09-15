ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Dog park with mobile taproom opens in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new dog park is now open in Pittsburgh.Dog Park opened Friday at SouthSide Works. The 1,400-square-foot space is free and open to the public and includes a mobile taproom by Levity Brewing.If you want to bring your pup for a visit, the park is located in the grassy area behind the Cheesecake Factory. It is open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Late Pittsburgh-area magician to be honored in Scott Township magic show

In decades as a magician, Dick Recktenwald pulled quite a few rabbits from a hat. They weren’t live rabbits, mind you, but sponge rabbits. Still, though, they were rabbits. “That was always a crowd-pleaser,” according to his son, Mark Recktenwald. The younger Recktenwald would accompany his father when he put on magic shows at Cub Scout banquets, nursing homes, lodges, birthday parties, family picnics and other events.
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, PA
scenicstates.com

Top 9 Resorts for Skiing Near Pittsburgh

Growing up in Pittsburgh, I’ve spent a lot of my winters hitting some of the slopes in the surrounding area. Whether you’re fearless on the slopes, or you prefer to relax in an indoor sauna, glancing at the ice-capped peaks outside, you’ll find what you’re looking for in one of the many skiing spots near Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pennsylvania’s First Bunny Cafe Will Soon Open in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is getting a new cafe — and this one comes with bunnies. Bex Tasker, originally from Venango County, moved to Pittsburgh in 2014. The idea for Hop Along Cafe, they say, stems from the desire to build a welcoming space that educates folks on rabbit care and demonstrates a healthy environment for the critters.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Week

6 magnificent Victorian homes

The HC Berry house was built circa 1890. This restored four-bedroom painted lady features high ceilings, built-ins, pocket doors, stained-glass transoms, five fireplaces, carved stair spindles, curved bedroom walls, and two balconies; rooms include a parlor, sitting room, 15-foot dining room, primary suite with jetted tub and private porch, and full-floor attic.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man rescued after falling into the Allegheny River

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was rescued overnight after falling into the Allegheny River.First responders found the man under the 62nd Street Bridge near the Etna River Park.He says he fell off of a cement wall and couldn't swim.Rescuers threw him a life jacket before pulling him into a boat.He's now recovering. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
KDKA News Radio

KDKA Radio Editorial: Homeless Policy

New York City. Los Angeles. Seattle. San Diego. San Jose. These are the top five U.S. cities with the largest homeless populations. In total, more than 150,000 people. Pittsburgh has only 880 this year. We offer solutions to the homeless situation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Bike ride takes place to honor memory of Washington County man

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A bike run was held this afternoon to honor the memory of a Washington County man who was shot and killed in 2017.Travis Larson's family said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was gunned down and said the case remains open today.In hopes to keep his name alive, dozens gathered together at the Alpine Social Hall for a bike run in his memory."We're not giving up until justice is served. We need justice for my son. He deserves it," said Tami Avolia, Travis' mother. "I don't want my son to ever be forgotten."All proceeds from today's event will go to a family in need.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
cstoredecisions.com

GetGo Adds Former Steelers Star’s Burger to Menu

Giant Eagle’s GetGo Café + Market launched a new burger created by former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel. Keisel invented the Sweet Heat Burger to join GetGo’s other signature burger offerings, available at all participating GetGo Café + Market locations for a limited time. “The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Celebrate Native American culture at pow wow, featuring dance, music, and more

For years, the Council of Three Rivers American Indian Center has been hosting a pow wow in the greater Pittsburgh area, celebrating their culture and inspiring the youth and younger generation. Krisa Spangler, who is a head judge at the pow wow, says that it started out as a small gathering of local people. But about 10 years ago, they changed the pow wow to have a dance contest which has pulled a larger crowd of dancers and vendors. Now roughly 1,500-2,000 people attend the pow wow each year in addition to the numerous people in the dance competition, musicians, and vendors.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Construction starting to bring historic Pittsburgh buildings back to life

PITTSBURGH — Construction is starting and millions of dollars are being invested to bring historic buildings back to life. It’s all about preserving the history. “This building was built for a distillery back in 1856, and that’s really why we wanted to bring it back as a distillery, because it was the last pre-Prohibition distillery licensed in Pittsburgh and at one point, was the largest rye distillery in the world,” said Eric Kraemer, vice president of retail operations for Talleyrand Holdings LLC.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Mt. Lebanon woman swims Potomac River

Judy Caves enjoys proving people wrong, especially those who say she can’t do something. It’s that attitude that has pushed the Mt. Lebanon woman to various achievements over the years, many of which have been accomplished in open water. Her latest came Aug. 31 when Caves traversed 20.5...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

City puts up fence around 'the wall'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city of Pittsburgh put a fence around a section of Allegheny Riverfront Park on Fort Duquesne Boulevard that's been called an "open-air drug market."City officials said the Department of Public Works is cleaning up the parklet, as some sections were in disrepair. At the same time, the city is working to help people who live in tents below the promenade along the Allegheny River."I'm very upset about this, because where are they now?" said Sterling Shaw.Dozens of people usually gather on the promenade on Fort Duquesne Boulevard every day. But now, what's called "the wall" has...
PITTSBURGH, PA

