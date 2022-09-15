Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
Related
Dog park with mobile taproom opens in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new dog park is now open in Pittsburgh.Dog Park opened Friday at SouthSide Works. The 1,400-square-foot space is free and open to the public and includes a mobile taproom by Levity Brewing.If you want to bring your pup for a visit, the park is located in the grassy area behind the Cheesecake Factory. It is open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Late Pittsburgh-area magician to be honored in Scott Township magic show
In decades as a magician, Dick Recktenwald pulled quite a few rabbits from a hat. They weren’t live rabbits, mind you, but sponge rabbits. Still, though, they were rabbits. “That was always a crowd-pleaser,” according to his son, Mark Recktenwald. The younger Recktenwald would accompany his father when he put on magic shows at Cub Scout banquets, nursing homes, lodges, birthday parties, family picnics and other events.
scenicstates.com
Top 9 Resorts for Skiing Near Pittsburgh
Growing up in Pittsburgh, I’ve spent a lot of my winters hitting some of the slopes in the surrounding area. Whether you’re fearless on the slopes, or you prefer to relax in an indoor sauna, glancing at the ice-capped peaks outside, you’ll find what you’re looking for in one of the many skiing spots near Pittsburgh.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pennsylvania’s First Bunny Cafe Will Soon Open in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is getting a new cafe — and this one comes with bunnies. Bex Tasker, originally from Venango County, moved to Pittsburgh in 2014. The idea for Hop Along Cafe, they say, stems from the desire to build a welcoming space that educates folks on rabbit care and demonstrates a healthy environment for the critters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh police brace for busy weekend with Elton John, Steelers home opener
Pittsburgh police are anticipating a busy weekend, with an Elton John concert and the Pittsburgh Steelers home opener. “With the large events, there will be extra officers,” Acting Police Chief Thomas Stangrecki said Thursday, explaining the bureau is working with other agencies. The department is short staffed, he said,...
6 magnificent Victorian homes
The HC Berry house was built circa 1890. This restored four-bedroom painted lady features high ceilings, built-ins, pocket doors, stained-glass transoms, five fireplaces, carved stair spindles, curved bedroom walls, and two balconies; rooms include a parlor, sitting room, 15-foot dining room, primary suite with jetted tub and private porch, and full-floor attic.
Man rescued after falling into the Allegheny River
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was rescued overnight after falling into the Allegheny River.First responders found the man under the 62nd Street Bridge near the Etna River Park.He says he fell off of a cement wall and couldn't swim.Rescuers threw him a life jacket before pulling him into a boat.He's now recovering.
Elton John bids farewell to Pittsburgh in final Steel City performance
It seems we’ve been down this Yellow Brick Road before. Elton John brought his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road, The Final Tour” to PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Friday night. “It’s our last time in Pennsylvania, so we’ve got to make it extra special,” John said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pitt racks up 417 yards to blow by Western Michigan
Nate Yarnell completed 9 of 12 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown to lead No. 23 Pitt to a
Bethel Park family hosts Strides for CJD in honor of father
Perhaps the most widely recognized wedding tradition is the bride’s father accompanying her to the altar. When Shannon Golden married Dominick Zandona in the spring, she had to come up with a different idea. “After she walked down the aisle, the deejay played my dad’s voicemail that he had...
KDKA Radio Editorial: Homeless Policy
New York City. Los Angeles. Seattle. San Diego. San Jose. These are the top five U.S. cities with the largest homeless populations. In total, more than 150,000 people. Pittsburgh has only 880 this year. We offer solutions to the homeless situation.
Allegheny County Councilwoman Bethany Hallam banned from, then reinstated to Airbnb
Bethany Hallam was just about finished planning her late October birthday vacation to watch the Steelers play in Miami, then travel to North Carolina for the Pitt-UNC game, and then finish in Philadelphia to see the Steelers take on the Eagles. “It’s like my dream birthday trip,” said Hallam, who,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bike ride takes place to honor memory of Washington County man
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A bike run was held this afternoon to honor the memory of a Washington County man who was shot and killed in 2017.Travis Larson's family said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was gunned down and said the case remains open today.In hopes to keep his name alive, dozens gathered together at the Alpine Social Hall for a bike run in his memory."We're not giving up until justice is served. We need justice for my son. He deserves it," said Tami Avolia, Travis' mother. "I don't want my son to ever be forgotten."All proceeds from today's event will go to a family in need.
cstoredecisions.com
GetGo Adds Former Steelers Star’s Burger to Menu
Giant Eagle’s GetGo Café + Market launched a new burger created by former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel. Keisel invented the Sweet Heat Burger to join GetGo’s other signature burger offerings, available at all participating GetGo Café + Market locations for a limited time. “The...
Mother, friends launch search for missing Tarentum area woman
Friends and family of a Tarentum area woman who has been missing for three weeks went out looking for her Saturday. Tonya Lynn Sadecky, 43, was last seen in the area of Ninth Avenue and Morgan Street in Brackenridge on Aug. 28, according to police. She has not been seen or heard from since.
pghcitypaper.com
Celebrate Native American culture at pow wow, featuring dance, music, and more
For years, the Council of Three Rivers American Indian Center has been hosting a pow wow in the greater Pittsburgh area, celebrating their culture and inspiring the youth and younger generation. Krisa Spangler, who is a head judge at the pow wow, says that it started out as a small gathering of local people. But about 10 years ago, they changed the pow wow to have a dance contest which has pulled a larger crowd of dancers and vendors. Now roughly 1,500-2,000 people attend the pow wow each year in addition to the numerous people in the dance competition, musicians, and vendors.
Construction starting to bring historic Pittsburgh buildings back to life
PITTSBURGH — Construction is starting and millions of dollars are being invested to bring historic buildings back to life. It’s all about preserving the history. “This building was built for a distillery back in 1856, and that’s really why we wanted to bring it back as a distillery, because it was the last pre-Prohibition distillery licensed in Pittsburgh and at one point, was the largest rye distillery in the world,” said Eric Kraemer, vice president of retail operations for Talleyrand Holdings LLC.
Pennsylvania second-biggest branch closer in the U.S.
PITTSBURGH — Branch pruning nationwide slowed over the past couple months, but Pennsylvania still ranked second among states for closures in July. Yet plans by two of the largest banks operating in Pittsburgh indicate a new era for consolidation will start next month. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Mt. Lebanon woman swims Potomac River
Judy Caves enjoys proving people wrong, especially those who say she can’t do something. It’s that attitude that has pushed the Mt. Lebanon woman to various achievements over the years, many of which have been accomplished in open water. Her latest came Aug. 31 when Caves traversed 20.5...
City puts up fence around 'the wall'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city of Pittsburgh put a fence around a section of Allegheny Riverfront Park on Fort Duquesne Boulevard that's been called an "open-air drug market."City officials said the Department of Public Works is cleaning up the parklet, as some sections were in disrepair. At the same time, the city is working to help people who live in tents below the promenade along the Allegheny River."I'm very upset about this, because where are they now?" said Sterling Shaw.Dozens of people usually gather on the promenade on Fort Duquesne Boulevard every day. But now, what's called "the wall" has...
Comments / 2