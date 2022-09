EVANSTON, Ill. – The Purdue soccer team opened Big Ten Conference play with a 3-0 loss at No. 18 Northwestern on Sunday afternoon in Evanston, Illinois. On a hot, sun-soaked day at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium, the Boilermakers (3-5-0, 0-1-0 Big Ten) fell behind 1-0 in the fifth minute, and the Wildcats (7-1-1, 1-0-0) scored again in the 20th minute. NU's third goal came in the 29th minute.

