The Brooklyn Nets remain whole and in contention to start the 2022-23 NBA season but there is likely a strained peace within the franchise at the moment. As much as the conclusion was for Kevin Durant to stay with the team, it's evident that he was quite serious about leaving. To add to that, he did also try to ask for the Head Coach and GM to be fired, so that animosity might take some time to get figured out as well.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO