Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
The Lakers Have Not Traded Russell Westbrook To Jazz Or Pacers Because They Want Cap Space For A Max Player And Valuable Picks In 2023 Free Agency, Say NBA Insiders
Russell Westbrook has not had a good season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and there's no doubt that he has been the target of a lot of criticism. He was a poor fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis and failed to adapt to being a good No. 3 option.
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Thinks Kevin Durant Being Traded During The Trade Deadline Is Highly Improbable
The Brooklyn Nets have had a roller coaster of an offseason. With their superstar Kevin Durant demanding a trade, it seemed like the Nets era was coming to a screeching halt. But the Nets remained adamant about getting the best deal for KD, and given their astronomical demands, it was unsurprising to see that no teams agreed to a trade for Durant this offseason.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Wasn't A Fan Of Phil Jackson When The Chicago Bulls Hired Him: "He Was Coming In To Take The Ball Out Of My Hands."
Over the years, many NBA coaches have tried to change the game of basketball with their unique systems and approaches to the game. But it's easier said than done, and only a handful of NBA coaches have actually been able to accomplish that goal. The legendary Phil Jackson certainly falls...
Yardbarker
Isaiah Thomas Calls Out An NBA Insider For Saying He Worked Out With The Lakers: "What Source Told You That? Smh."
Isaiah Thomas' case in the NBA is a curious one. Thomas was one of the most loved stars in the league during his time with the Boston Celtics, even making it to 2 All-Star teams. However, Thomas had a lot of injury issues following that stint and has bounced around the league on very small prove-it deals. And he still finds himself without a team, something that has happened a few times in recent years.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley issues strong response to latest Russell Westbrook report
It may be time to start checking pigs for wings because we are seeing the day that Patrick Beverley is publicly defending Russell Westbrook. A report from The Athletic this week indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers are pondering the drastic step of moving Westbrook to the bench next year. With Westbrook aging, his abilities declining, and a new head coach in Darvin Ham taking over, it at least seems like a plausible move.
Yardbarker
Tim Duncan Had No Faith In Tony Parker After 2001 NBA Draft: "We'll Never Win A Title With A European Point Guard."
There is no salvaging a bad first impression, some say. But that isn't the case for two parts of one of the NBA's most legendary trios. The San Antonio Spurs' consistent success in the 2000s for nearly 2 decades was built primarily on the backs of 3 players. Tim Duncan is considered the greatest power forward ever. Manu Ginobili, the exciting and unbelievable Argentine, and Tony Parker, the point guard that brought it all together.
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks Sign And Then Waive A Notable Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The Milwaukee Bucks will play their first regular season game of the 2022-23 NBA season on October 20 on the road against James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers. They will also play their first preseason game on October 1, and training camp...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Is Hyped After Dennis Schroder Returns To The Los Angeles Lakers: "So Damn Happy To Have You Back!"
When the Los Angeles Lakers offered Dennis Schroder a 4-year, $84 million extension in 2021, they would have hoped to have him around as a key piece to their championship puzzle for the years to come. In a roundabout way, that is the case now in 2022, as Schroder, who famously rejected that big offer, finds himself back on the team.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar On Showtime Lakers' Reunion In Maui: "First Time We Were All Together For A Practice Since I Retired In 1989"
The Los Angeles Lakers are considered one of the best franchises in the NBA. The iconic franchise has been home to many NBA legends, with LeBron James being the most recent one. But today, for a change, our focus is not on the current Lakers. Instead, let's take a trip...
Yardbarker
Draymond Green says Warriors initially thought Steve Kerr 'was out of his mind'
The Golden State Warriors have won four titles and reached six NBA Finals since Steve Kerr became the coach in 2014, but the team was far from sold on his motion-heavy offense after Kerr arrived. "We all thought he was out of his mind," forward Draymond Green said on the...
Yardbarker
Kyle Kuzma Posts A Photo With Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss, And Fans Immediately React: "Come Back To Los Angeles"
The Los Angeles Lakers are having far from the ideal time when it comes to roster construction. The team recently signed Dennis Schroder to a deal again, but that doesn't seem to have satiated Lakers fans much. Considering that the Purple and Gold are consistently expected to challenge for and win titles, it's easy to see why fans aren't too pleased with the way things are looking.
Yardbarker
Daryl Morey Seemingly Takes A Shot At Ben Simmons While Talking About Sixers Players: "You Need To Have A Special Mindset To Play In, Maybe, New York.’ Although I Think That’s Less True."
The Ben Simmons saga is over since March, but every now and then we hear some comments that might be taken as a shot at the Australian point guard. It can be from former teammates and those who had issues with him; a lot of people take their opportunity to diss Simmons no matter how long it's been since he left the Sixers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Eastern Conference Executive Thinks Nets Will Trade Seth Curry Or Joe Harris Before The Trade Deadline: "Both Are Bad Defenders Who Will Be Targeted In The Playoffs."
3PT shooting is a skill that is crucial in the modern NBA. Having good spacing around one's stars is obviously extremely valuable, as it gives those stars more room to operate on the basketball court. However, a player that is only a 3PT shooter isn't necessarily as valuable in the...
Yardbarker
Shannon Sharpe Says Luka Doncic Is The Closest Player To Larry Bird: "When It’s All Said And Done, He’ll Probably Be Better Than Bird."
After the 1970s, the NBA was in a bad state. Due to the immense popularity of baseball and Football, the league was seeing a huge dip in popularity among fans. Just when everyone thought the NBA might go bankrupt, the rivalry between Magic Johnson and Larry Bird revived it. Speaking...
Yardbarker
Ja Morant Opens Up On Playing Against LeBron James In His Rookie Year: "I Actually Got Bron And AD's Jersey After The Same Game. That Was Pretty Much A Big-Time Moment For Me."
Looking at Ja Morant's refined game, there's no way anyone can say that he has been in the league for just three seasons. In such little time, Jas has improved a lot and will only get better in the coming seasons. Last season, he took the leap and really stepped...
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Says Kevin Durant's Trade Request Will Come Up Again During The Season: "KD Is Going To Reiterate His Trade Demand At Some Point."
The Brooklyn Nets remain whole and in contention to start the 2022-23 NBA season but there is likely a strained peace within the franchise at the moment. As much as the conclusion was for Kevin Durant to stay with the team, it's evident that he was quite serious about leaving. To add to that, he did also try to ask for the Head Coach and GM to be fired, so that animosity might take some time to get figured out as well.
Yardbarker
Knicks add more shooting, sign Svi Mykhailiuk to partially guaranteed contract
The New York Knicks are taking a flier on Svi Mykhailiuk after the Toronto Raptors waived the Ukrainian wing. The 6-foot-7 Mykhailiuk agreed to a one-year, partially guaranteed deal with the Knicks on Sunday. The Athletic first reported the news. Mykhailiuk teamed up with Alex Len in leading Ukraine to...
Yardbarker
DeMarcus Cousins Shares Video Of His Amazing Body Transformation: "Love This Game."
DeMarcus Cousins has had a slightly weird career trajectory in that he spent years being arguably one of the NBA's best centers before injuries and the changing game slowed him down considerably. Cousins is currently a free agent, not signed to any team, and has bounced around the league to 4 different teams in the last 2 years.
Comments / 0