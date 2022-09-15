ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Executive Thinks Kevin Durant Being Traded During The Trade Deadline Is Highly Improbable

The Brooklyn Nets have had a roller coaster of an offseason. With their superstar Kevin Durant demanding a trade, it seemed like the Nets era was coming to a screeching halt. But the Nets remained adamant about getting the best deal for KD, and given their astronomical demands, it was unsurprising to see that no teams agreed to a trade for Durant this offseason.
BROOKLYN, NY
Isaiah Thomas Calls Out An NBA Insider For Saying He Worked Out With The Lakers: "What Source Told You That? Smh."

Isaiah Thomas' case in the NBA is a curious one. Thomas was one of the most loved stars in the league during his time with the Boston Celtics, even making it to 2 All-Star teams. However, Thomas had a lot of injury issues following that stint and has bounced around the league on very small prove-it deals. And he still finds himself without a team, something that has happened a few times in recent years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Patrick Beverley issues strong response to latest Russell Westbrook report

It may be time to start checking pigs for wings because we are seeing the day that Patrick Beverley is publicly defending Russell Westbrook. A report from The Athletic this week indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers are pondering the drastic step of moving Westbrook to the bench next year. With Westbrook aging, his abilities declining, and a new head coach in Darvin Ham taking over, it at least seems like a plausible move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tim Duncan Had No Faith In Tony Parker After 2001 NBA Draft: "We'll Never Win A Title With A European Point Guard."

There is no salvaging a bad first impression, some say. But that isn't the case for two parts of one of the NBA's most legendary trios. The San Antonio Spurs' consistent success in the 2000s for nearly 2 decades was built primarily on the backs of 3 players. Tim Duncan is considered the greatest power forward ever. Manu Ginobili, the exciting and unbelievable Argentine, and Tony Parker, the point guard that brought it all together.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Milwaukee Bucks Sign And Then Waive A Notable Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The Milwaukee Bucks will play their first regular season game of the 2022-23 NBA season on October 20 on the road against James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers. They will also play their first preseason game on October 1, and training camp...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Kyle Kuzma Posts A Photo With Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss, And Fans Immediately React: "Come Back To Los Angeles"

The Los Angeles Lakers are having far from the ideal time when it comes to roster construction. The team recently signed Dennis Schroder to a deal again, but that doesn't seem to have satiated Lakers fans much. Considering that the Purple and Gold are consistently expected to challenge for and win titles, it's easy to see why fans aren't too pleased with the way things are looking.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daryl Morey Seemingly Takes A Shot At Ben Simmons While Talking About Sixers Players: "You Need To Have A Special Mindset To Play In, Maybe, New York.’ Although I Think That’s Less True."

The Ben Simmons saga is over since March, but every now and then we hear some comments that might be taken as a shot at the Australian point guard. It can be from former teammates and those who had issues with him; a lot of people take their opportunity to diss Simmons no matter how long it's been since he left the Sixers.
NBA
NBA Analyst Says Kevin Durant's Trade Request Will Come Up Again During The Season: "KD Is Going To Reiterate His Trade Demand At Some Point."

The Brooklyn Nets remain whole and in contention to start the 2022-23 NBA season but there is likely a strained peace within the franchise at the moment. As much as the conclusion was for Kevin Durant to stay with the team, it's evident that he was quite serious about leaving. To add to that, he did also try to ask for the Head Coach and GM to be fired, so that animosity might take some time to get figured out as well.
BROOKLYN, NY
DeMarcus Cousins Shares Video Of His Amazing Body Transformation: "Love This Game."

DeMarcus Cousins has had a slightly weird career trajectory in that he spent years being arguably one of the NBA's best centers before injuries and the changing game slowed him down considerably. Cousins is currently a free agent, not signed to any team, and has bounced around the league to 4 different teams in the last 2 years.
