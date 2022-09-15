Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner's Wife Has Troubling Update On How She's Doing
Earlier this week, President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner has been in a Russian prison since February, when she was arrested for having cannabis oil in her bag at a Russian airport. Ever since then, the United States has been trying to get her home.
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner "Losing It" News
Earlier this week, President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner has been in a Russian prison since February, when she was arrested for having cannabis oil in her bag at a Russian airport. She's reportedly not doing well right now. According...
50-year-old Shaquille O’Neal looking absolutely jacked in latest workout video
Former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2010-11 season, but it’s clear that he still takes his fitness seriously. Even at 50 years old, the Hall of Famer is looking pretty jacked. O’Neal’s size was a major key for him...
Dennis Schroder drops 1 bold promise to Lakers after getting second chance
Dennis Schroder got his second chance with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, he’s ready to make things right. The German guard recently signed a one-year, $2.64 million deal with the Lakers, paving his return to the City of Angels after spending the past season with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. He spent the 2020-21 campaign in LA, and while he did produce decent numbers, he failed to make an impact on the team and really connect with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
Byron Scott Claims That The Showtime Lakers Would Defeat Michael Jordan And The Bulls Dynasty
The 1980s Los Angeles Lakers and the 1990s Chicago Bulls are among the best dynasties the NBA has ever seen. While the Lakers were stacked with talented players like Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James Worthy, and Byron Scott, the Chicago Bulls had their fair share of star power with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman.
LeBron James reacts to Lakers reuniting with Dennis Schroder
The Los Angeles Lakers reunited with a familiar face on Friday, signing guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal worth just over $2 million. It’s a far cry from the $84 million he turned down back in the 2020-21 season, but at least he’s now back with LeBron James, who appears to be ecstatic for the German’s arrival.
Update Given On Miles Bridges Status This Offseason
Some updates have been given on Miles Bridges’ court date for domestic violence charges. Bridges remains a restricted free agent for the Charlotte Hornets.
‘Accept my challenge chump’: Jimmy Butler dares Heat icon Dwyane Wade to face him on padel court
Padel, a racket sport that can be viewed as a variation of tennis, has been quite big of late. Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has gotten in on the craze, and he seems to be doing quite well in the sport. So much so, that he’s decided to pose a strong challenge for none other than the great Dwyane Wade.
RUMOR: The Dwight Howard reason Lakers brought back Dennis Schroder, revealed
Dennis Schroder’s first stint with the Los Angeles Lakers was quite disappointing, so it definitely raised more than a few eyebrows when the team opted to sign him this offseason. Apparently, however, the Purple and gold franchise has a Dwight Howard-esque reason for giving the German guard another chance.
DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs
DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
Former Golden State Warriors Player Signs With Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets have picked up this former Warriors player
Michael Jordan Wasn't A Fan Of Phil Jackson When The Chicago Bulls Hired Him: "He Was Coming In To Take The Ball Out Of My Hands."
Over the years, many NBA coaches have tried to change the game of basketball with their unique systems and approaches to the game. But it's easier said than done, and only a handful of NBA coaches have actually been able to accomplish that goal. The legendary Phil Jackson certainly falls...
Donovan Mitchell Doesn’t Hold Back About Danny Ainge
New Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell was very open about how he felt during his introductory press conference with the team. The NBA All-Star really thought that he would be heading back home to play for the New York Knicks and was excited about doing that. But, that shouldn’t...
Los Angeles Lakers Land Kemba Walker In Bold Trade Scenario
In life, there will always be problems. They’re unavoidable – if you try to avoid them, you’re likely to create them. The NBA is no different. Sometimes, the solution is obvious. In that event, consider yourself lucky. After all, life will also present you with problems that you won’t see a clear solution for.
Former Celtic Signs with Timberwolves
New Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly took a big swing this offseason, paying a premium to acquire Rudy Gobert from the Jazz. In exchange for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Minnesota sent Utah its 2023, 2025, 2027, and 2029 first-round selections and a 2026 ...
New York Knicks Announce Signing Of Former Player
On Saturday, the New York Knicks announced that they have signed Ryan Arcidiacono.
Report: Dennis Schröder Chose Lakers Deal Over Interest from Raptors & Suns
The Toronto Raptors were reportedly interested in Dennis Schröder who opted to sign a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers
Isaiah Thomas Calls Out An NBA Insider For Saying He Worked Out With The Lakers: "What Source Told You That? Smh."
Isaiah Thomas' case in the NBA is a curious one. Thomas was one of the most loved stars in the league during his time with the Boston Celtics, even making it to 2 All-Star teams. However, Thomas had a lot of injury issues following that stint and has bounced around the league on very small prove-it deals. And he still finds himself without a team, something that has happened a few times in recent years.
