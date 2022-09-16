ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

Related
NRVNews

NRCC nursing graduate changes careers for dream job

Justine Farlow didn’t take a typical path to a nursing career. In fact, she worked as a librarian for ten years before applying for nursing school at New River Community College. Farlow, of Pulaski, explained that nursing intrigued her because of the many career options within the profession, and...
PULASKI, VA
NRVNews

Smith, Marie Whitlock

Marie Whitlock Smith, age 95, died on September 18, 2022 at 4:30am in Salem, VA. Marie, born February 16, 1927, was raised in Montgomery County. On September 4, 1943, she married William D. Smith who preceded her in death on May 5, 1996. Survivors include sons, Larry Smith and wife...
SALEM, VA
NRVNews

Collins, David Lynn

David Lynn Collins, 77 of Christiansburg, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 12, 2022, after a courageous 13-year battle with cancer. He was born in Alton, West Virginia on January 27, 1945, to the Rev. Manley O. Collins and Wanoka Jane Morrison. He was preceded in death by his parents and by two sisters, Deloris Cain and Darlene Scott.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Young, Dean

Dean Young, 69, of Radford, owner of Dean’s Body Shop, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The family would like to thank the community for the outpouring of love shown to them. A celebration of Dean’s life will be held at a later date. The Young...
RADFORD, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blacksburg, VA
Government
City
Blacksburg, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
NRVNews

9/24: Fish on Fire Tournament

The Ruritan Road Club is proud to be hosting our first Annual “Fish on Fire” Fishing Tournament. Proceeds from this event will be donated to Pulaski County’s eight fire departments which consist of: Twin Communities, Fairlawn, Pulaski, Dublin, Hiwassee, Snowville, Newbern, and Draper for Fire Prevention Week.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
NRVNews

McCoy, Mary Warden

Mary Ann Warden McCoy, 78, of Radford, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Westminister-Canterbury Nursing Home in Lynchburg. She was born April 15, 1944, in Radford, Va., and preceded in death by her parents, James and Anniebell Warden. She was an active and life-long member of Morgan’s Chapel United...
RADFORD, VA
NRVNews

Bandy, Ronald Edward

Ronald Edward Bandy, age 65, of Blacksburg, died, Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born in Portsmouth, VA on January 22, 1957, to the late Wilbur and Margaret Howard Bandy. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Betty Mae Loftis, and brother-in-law, Alford Harrell. He is survived by...
BLACKSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Hamblin, Harold Dennis

Harold Dennis Hamblin, 72, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at his home in Dublin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Wallace and Ethel Mae Hamblin. He was a signal maintainer for 31 years with Norfolk & Southern Railroad and a member of Dublin Church of God.
DUBLIN, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Vml#The Aic Team
NRVNews

Glazener, Diana Lynne

Diana Lynne Glazener, age 62, of Blacksburg died, Friday, September 16, 2022, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born in Japan on February 29, 1960. She is survived by her daughter, Rhiannon Glazener; son and daughter-in-law, Cassidy and Kelbi Carman; her father, Harold Glazener (Shirley); and her mother Becky Glazener.
BLACKSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Graves, Johnie Kelly

Johnie Kelly Graves, age 80, of Blacksburg died, Friday, September 16, 2022, at Lewis Gale Hospital- Montgomery. He was born in Montgomery Co., VA, on August 29, 1942, to the late Johnny Thomas and Kathleen Price Graves. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruth F. Graves; sisters, Freda Graves, Loretta Weller; mother of his children, Ruth Evelena Graves; and nephew, Bruce Wayne Baker.
BLACKSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Albert, Nancy Jo Poff

Nancy Jo Poff Albert, age 69 of Belspring, died Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Carilion Giles Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
BELSPRING, VA
NRVNews

Poff, Anita Willis

Anita Willis Poff of Christiansburg, VA passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Byerle Poff. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Todd and Renee Poff; grandchildren Jordan Poff (Mikayla) of Christiansburg, VA and Karley Poff Linkous (Adam) of Roanoke, VA; as well has her close friend Faye Myers.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NRVNews

Williams, Harmon Edmond

Harmon Edmond Williams, 93, of Floyd, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. Services will be announced at a later date.
FLOYD, VA
NRVNews

Moles, Frances Howell

Frances Louise Moles, 83 of Meadows of Dan, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents, John Cline & Haley Myrtle Howell; brothers, Buddy, Bobby, Allan, Billy Joe, Jackie and Thomas; and sister, Dorothy Mae. She is survived by Alvin Moles; daughters &...
MEADOWS OF DAN, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy