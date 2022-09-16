Read full article on original website
NRVNews
NRCC nursing graduate changes careers for dream job
Justine Farlow didn’t take a typical path to a nursing career. In fact, she worked as a librarian for ten years before applying for nursing school at New River Community College. Farlow, of Pulaski, explained that nursing intrigued her because of the many career options within the profession, and...
NRVNews
Smith, Marie Whitlock
Marie Whitlock Smith, age 95, died on September 18, 2022 at 4:30am in Salem, VA. Marie, born February 16, 1927, was raised in Montgomery County. On September 4, 1943, she married William D. Smith who preceded her in death on May 5, 1996. Survivors include sons, Larry Smith and wife...
NRVNews
Collins, David Lynn
David Lynn Collins, 77 of Christiansburg, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 12, 2022, after a courageous 13-year battle with cancer. He was born in Alton, West Virginia on January 27, 1945, to the Rev. Manley O. Collins and Wanoka Jane Morrison. He was preceded in death by his parents and by two sisters, Deloris Cain and Darlene Scott.
NRVNews
Young, Dean
Dean Young, 69, of Radford, owner of Dean’s Body Shop, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The family would like to thank the community for the outpouring of love shown to them. A celebration of Dean’s life will be held at a later date. The Young...
NRVNews
9/24: Fish on Fire Tournament
The Ruritan Road Club is proud to be hosting our first Annual “Fish on Fire” Fishing Tournament. Proceeds from this event will be donated to Pulaski County’s eight fire departments which consist of: Twin Communities, Fairlawn, Pulaski, Dublin, Hiwassee, Snowville, Newbern, and Draper for Fire Prevention Week.
NRVNews
McCoy, Mary Warden
Mary Ann Warden McCoy, 78, of Radford, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Westminister-Canterbury Nursing Home in Lynchburg. She was born April 15, 1944, in Radford, Va., and preceded in death by her parents, James and Anniebell Warden. She was an active and life-long member of Morgan’s Chapel United...
NRVNews
Bandy, Ronald Edward
Ronald Edward Bandy, age 65, of Blacksburg, died, Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born in Portsmouth, VA on January 22, 1957, to the late Wilbur and Margaret Howard Bandy. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Betty Mae Loftis, and brother-in-law, Alford Harrell. He is survived by...
NRVNews
Hamblin, Harold Dennis
Harold Dennis Hamblin, 72, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at his home in Dublin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Wallace and Ethel Mae Hamblin. He was a signal maintainer for 31 years with Norfolk & Southern Railroad and a member of Dublin Church of God.
NRVNews
Glazener, Diana Lynne
Diana Lynne Glazener, age 62, of Blacksburg died, Friday, September 16, 2022, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born in Japan on February 29, 1960. She is survived by her daughter, Rhiannon Glazener; son and daughter-in-law, Cassidy and Kelbi Carman; her father, Harold Glazener (Shirley); and her mother Becky Glazener.
NRVNews
Graves, Johnie Kelly
Johnie Kelly Graves, age 80, of Blacksburg died, Friday, September 16, 2022, at Lewis Gale Hospital- Montgomery. He was born in Montgomery Co., VA, on August 29, 1942, to the late Johnny Thomas and Kathleen Price Graves. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruth F. Graves; sisters, Freda Graves, Loretta Weller; mother of his children, Ruth Evelena Graves; and nephew, Bruce Wayne Baker.
NRVNews
Albert, Nancy Jo Poff
Nancy Jo Poff Albert, age 69 of Belspring, died Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Carilion Giles Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
NRVNews
Poff, Anita Willis
Anita Willis Poff of Christiansburg, VA passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Byerle Poff. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Todd and Renee Poff; grandchildren Jordan Poff (Mikayla) of Christiansburg, VA and Karley Poff Linkous (Adam) of Roanoke, VA; as well has her close friend Faye Myers.
NRVNews
Williams, Harmon Edmond
Harmon Edmond Williams, 93, of Floyd, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. Services will be announced at a later date.
NRVNews
Moles, Frances Howell
Frances Louise Moles, 83 of Meadows of Dan, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents, John Cline & Haley Myrtle Howell; brothers, Buddy, Bobby, Allan, Billy Joe, Jackie and Thomas; and sister, Dorothy Mae. She is survived by Alvin Moles; daughters &...
