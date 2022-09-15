ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

AIR Communities Provides Operating Update

Apartment Income REIT Corp. ("AIR") AIRC today provided an operating update on its change in Same Store Rental Rates and Average Daily Occupancy as of August 31, 2022. The Company remains on track to meet guidance for 2022 as described in its second quarter 2022 earnings release. Q2 2022. July...
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Craft Cannabis Workers Unite! The US National Craft Cannabis Coalition Announce Its Formation

When Karl Marx and Frederich Engels popularized Flora Tristan's famous phrase “Workers of the world, unite!” in 1848, they sought to abolish the bureaucratic state and seize the means of production. In 2022, a national coalition of craft cannabis is aiming for a closer goal within capitalism, in the US: carving a space in regulations for small craft cannabis workers in one of the most dynamic sectors in the world.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (IPOD WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings

The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (the "Company"), each whole warrant exercisable for one Class A ordinary share — ticker symbol IPOD WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares — ticker symbol IPOD — and Units — ticker symbol IPOD U — is expected to continue on the NYSE until the close of business on October 14, 2022. The Company announced on September 20, 2022, that it will redeem all of its outstanding shares of Class A ordinary share issued as part of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering, effective as of the close of business on October 17, 2022, because the Company will not consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Lightspeed to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") LSPD LSPD, the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced its participation in the 21st Annual CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference. Details for the event are as follows:
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Yet Another Blow For Amazon As Marketplace Funding Dries Up

The funding for Amazon.com Inc AMZN marketplace sellers dried up as e-commerce growth has stalled. In 2021, investors poured over $12 billion into acquisition start-ups or aggregators focused on buying Amazon marketplace sellers following the significant behavioral shift during Covid lockdowns, the Financial Times reported. Amazon aggregators or roll-ups buy...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Caramelo Chains: World's first sustainable designer jewelry brand offering never before seen range of Cuban Link Chain color finishes

Caramelo Chains specializes in unique and sustainable Cuban Link designer jewelry using recycled stainless steel. Before its launch, the Caramelo Chains team realized that shoppers have always had a color limitation when it comes to designer jewelry and Cuban Link chains. Cuban Link jewelry designs for bracelets and necklaces have always been yellow gold, rose gold, stainless steel or iced out, leaving customers with a limited selection. Caramelo Chains is the first jewelry designer to explore other color finishes, offering a wide range of colors that have never been seen before in the industry.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Benzinga

Skye One Step Closer To Initiating Clinical Study Of Its Cannabinoid Based Drug For Treatment Of Glaucoma

Skye Bioscience, Inc. SKYE, a pharmaceutical company developing a proprietary, synthetic cannabinoid derivative to treat glaucoma, has been advised by its contract manufacturer that it has completed the production of SBI-100 Ophthalmic Emulsion (“SBI-100 OE”) for Skye’s phase 1 clinical trial. The final drug product will be released and available for clinical use in October, following receipt of acceptable results from quality and analytical testing that has been initiated.
HEALTH

