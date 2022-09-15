Read full article on original website
Related
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And AMC In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 68.51%, 69.49% and 60.53% since then.
Benzinga
AIR Communities Provides Operating Update
Apartment Income REIT Corp. ("AIR") AIRC today provided an operating update on its change in Same Store Rental Rates and Average Daily Occupancy as of August 31, 2022. The Company remains on track to meet guidance for 2022 as described in its second quarter 2022 earnings release. Q2 2022. July...
Craft Cannabis Workers Unite! The US National Craft Cannabis Coalition Announce Its Formation
When Karl Marx and Frederich Engels popularized Flora Tristan's famous phrase “Workers of the world, unite!” in 1848, they sought to abolish the bureaucratic state and seize the means of production. In 2022, a national coalition of craft cannabis is aiming for a closer goal within capitalism, in the US: carving a space in regulations for small craft cannabis workers in one of the most dynamic sectors in the world.
Benzinga
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (IPOD WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings
The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (the "Company"), each whole warrant exercisable for one Class A ordinary share — ticker symbol IPOD WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares — ticker symbol IPOD — and Units — ticker symbol IPOD U — is expected to continue on the NYSE until the close of business on October 14, 2022. The Company announced on September 20, 2022, that it will redeem all of its outstanding shares of Class A ordinary share issued as part of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering, effective as of the close of business on October 17, 2022, because the Company will not consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. GPMT ("GPMT," "Granite Point" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2022. This dividend will be payable on October 17, 2022, to common stockholders of record as of October 3, 2022.
Benzinga
Lightspeed to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") LSPD LSPD, the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced its participation in the 21st Annual CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference. Details for the event are as follows:
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunged Last Week But This Coin Bucked The Trend Decisively, Gaining Almost 13%
Sports and entertainment-focused Chiliz (CHZ) token emerged as the biggest gainer for the week ended Sept. 19. Gains in CHZ came at a time when large coins such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD plunged significantly in value. Top Gainers of Week Ending Sept. 12, 2022 (Data via...
Benzinga
Nasdaq To Provide Institutional Investors With Custody Services For Bitcoin, Ethereum
In an apparent bid to tap into the growing lure of high-net-worth individuals into the crypto space, Nasdaq Inc. NDAQ will offer custody services for Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD to institutional investors. According to Nasdaq senior vice president Tal Cohen, who is also head of North American markets, a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elon Musk Looks To Expand Starlink Access To This Country Hit By US Sanctions: 'Will Ask For An Exemption'
Elon Musk has said his private space company SpaceX will try getting special permission to provide Starlink internet access to Iran, which is currently facing tough U.S. economic sanctions. What Happened: The Tesla Inc TSLA CEO on Monday tweeted that Starlink had expanded its footprint to all continents, including Antarctica.
Yet Another Blow For Amazon As Marketplace Funding Dries Up
The funding for Amazon.com Inc AMZN marketplace sellers dried up as e-commerce growth has stalled. In 2021, investors poured over $12 billion into acquisition start-ups or aggregators focused on buying Amazon marketplace sellers following the significant behavioral shift during Covid lockdowns, the Financial Times reported. Amazon aggregators or roll-ups buy...
Cathie Wood Cuts $32M From Healthcare Company In Which Amazon Is Reportedly Interested
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday sold 1,102,797 shares in Signify Health Inc. SGFY, valued at $32.3 million, via two of its key exchange-traded funds. The firm sold 670,690 shares in the healthcare company via its flagship ETF, the ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, and 432,107 shares via the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG.
Benzinga
Caramelo Chains: World's first sustainable designer jewelry brand offering never before seen range of Cuban Link Chain color finishes
Caramelo Chains specializes in unique and sustainable Cuban Link designer jewelry using recycled stainless steel. Before its launch, the Caramelo Chains team realized that shoppers have always had a color limitation when it comes to designer jewelry and Cuban Link chains. Cuban Link jewelry designs for bracelets and necklaces have always been yellow gold, rose gold, stainless steel or iced out, leaving customers with a limited selection. Caramelo Chains is the first jewelry designer to explore other color finishes, offering a wide range of colors that have never been seen before in the industry.
Skye One Step Closer To Initiating Clinical Study Of Its Cannabinoid Based Drug For Treatment Of Glaucoma
Skye Bioscience, Inc. SKYE, a pharmaceutical company developing a proprietary, synthetic cannabinoid derivative to treat glaucoma, has been advised by its contract manufacturer that it has completed the production of SBI-100 Ophthalmic Emulsion (“SBI-100 OE”) for Skye’s phase 1 clinical trial. The final drug product will be released and available for clinical use in October, following receipt of acceptable results from quality and analytical testing that has been initiated.
Comments / 0