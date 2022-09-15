ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

tipranks.com

CFG, PNC, HBAN: Should You Buy the Dip in These Banking Stocks?

Robert W. Baird analyst David George suggests buying the dip in CFG, PNC, and HBAN stocks on the back of improved NII and stable credit quality. The weak macro environment has led to a correction in the shares of top regional banks in the U.S. However, improved NII (net interest income) trends, due to a rise in loans and deposits, and rising interest rates imply that better days are ahead for regional banks. Meanwhile, stable credit quality and operating leverage are positives. Against this background, Robert W. Baird analyst David George suggests buying the dip in the shares of Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG), PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC), and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN).
tipranks.com

Does Starbucks’ (NASDAQ:SBUX) New Strategy Justify Its Stock Valuation?

Despite inflationary pressures suppressing the bottom line, Starbucks’ revenue growth momentum remains vigorous. Management’s forward-looking growth targets appear very encouraging as well. That said, shares are likely priced to perfection. The Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) brand is iconic with juicy margins and a new medium-term strategy promises to grow earnings...
tipranks.com

KO, PEP: Too Late to Buy These Recession-Resilient Stocks?

The consumer staples sector contains many quality companies that have historically generated strong sales even during the most turbulent times. The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo are two such names, with their most recent results displaying their ability to price resilient and growing results in a tough market environment. Nonetheless, their valuations are worth considering before buying.
tipranks.com

Here’s Why NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Can Add Power to Your Portfolio

NIO’s expanding portfolio offerings and encouraging guidance for the third quarter of 2022 can instill optimism among investors. Furthermore, the company is making efforts to improve the supply channels and scale up production. Popular electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO (NYSE:NIO) has the potential to turn around its dismal performance...
tipranks.com

Upstart vs. Affirm: Which Beaten-Down IPO is Most Likely to Resurrect?

Following last year’s IPO craze, numerous equities have suffered massive losses from their past highs, including shares of Upstart & Affirm. Upstart’s business model matches the current environment somewhat better, while its profitability prospects offer a wider margin of safety. For reasons mentioned below, I believe Upstart stock has a much higher chance of recovering compared to Affirm.
tipranks.com

Investors are Liking Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock. Here’s Why.

Semiconductor company Applied Materials seems to have all the right ingredients in place to attract prospective investors. California-based Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is a pioneer in making equipment and software required for the fabrication of integrated circuits or chips. The company also manufactures organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays. With solid growth prospects in place, the company has attracted investors’ attention.
tipranks.com

SPAC-ulation: How Retail Investors Lost after the SPAC Bubble Burst

The SPAC revolution was in full effect – until it imploded and destroyed the accounts of unsuspecting investors. The tragic story of last year’s blank-check shooting stars offers little more than pain for ill-timed traders, and valuable lessons for those willing to learn them. In hindsight, the bursting...
tipranks.com

2 Defensive Stocks That Can Weather the Market Volatility

We’re caught up in something of a market storm these days, faced with downward trends and high volatility. It’s time for investors to start taking defensive postures with their portfolio additions. The classic defensive plays, of course, are the dividend stocks – but there are other protective plays...
tipranks.com

How the IPO Bubble Burst, and Where Do We Go from Here?

IPOs were hot in 2020 and 2021 due to easy monetary conditions. However, in 2022, things are much different, and the near-term outlook for IPOs doesn’t look great. In the last few months, there has been a repeating theme in the headlines that mention “IPO drought.” According to Renaissance Capital, the number of U.S. IPOs is down 80% this year versus the same period in 2021. What’s more, the companies that went public in 2022 raised about 5% of the proceeds from the same date last year. Although forecasts speak of about 25 to 45 more IPOs to be carried out until year-end, 2022 is still expected to be the weakest in terms of IPO proceeds in more than 30 years.
tipranks.com

Here’s Why Analysts are Unhappy About Adobe’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) Figma Deal

Wall Street analysts seem to be miffed with Adobe’s recent announcement of acquiring Figma. The news was received with much pessimism, followed by a series of downgrades and price target cuts. Software giant Adobe Inc. (ADBE) jolted investors and analysts with the announcement of the $20 billion Figma buyout...
tipranks.com

Here’s Why Sotera Health Plunged Almost 30%

Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) cratered on Monday by almost 30% after a jury awarded $363 million in a lawsuit. A woman had sued the company’s Sterigenics unit claiming that she had developed breast cancer as a result of its plant’s emissions. However, it’s possible that the final...
tipranks.com

3 EV Stocks Got Electrocuted by the Market: Which One Will Survive?

Prior to the Fed’s pivot to an aggressively hawkish monetary policy, myriad catalysts seemingly bolstered the bullish case for EV stocks. However, with the money supply tightening and borrowing costs rising, investors are reexamining prior assumptions. Climate change, geopolitics, and rising gasoline prices. These are some of the key...
tipranks.com

Two British confectionery stocks for yummy dividends

Here are two stocks from the UK market that are beating the sector average with their dividend yields. Having stable dividend income could be a boon to savings during current times of market volatility. Today, we have shortlisted two confectionery companies that are maintaining decent dividends while facing high cost...
tipranks.com

Be Greedy on Salesforce Stock (NYSE:CRM) While the Market is Fearful

Salesforce dished out another stellar quarter of earnings results and is poised for massive gains down the line. Its current share price hardly reflects its long-term growth runway, which is why it’s best to scoop it up at current levels. Despite bleak market forecasts, Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) was able to...
tipranks.com

British stock market today, September 20 – what you need to know

Much financial news is expected this week after a period of extended mourning for Queen Elizabeth II. Friday’s trading saw the FTSE 100 down 0.6% and the FTSE 250 down 0.5% cementing a week which saw continued nervousness among investors. Frederique Carrier, head of investment strategy at RBC Wealth...
tipranks.com

This Insider Loaded Up On Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Worth $3.76M

A corporate insider bought FRSH stock worth $3.76 million. A majority shareholder buying more of a company’s stock always means there is good news ahead for the stock. Sameer Gandhi, Director and owner of more than 10% of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH), purchased an additional 253,482 shares of the Software-as-a-Service company. The total consideration of the purchases stood at $3,765,323.
