Lexington County, SC

coladaily.com

Lexington County man charged with murder of stepson

A Lexington County man is charged with murder after allegedly shooting his stepson. Lexington County deputies arrested 71-year-old Carl Sims, who is accused of fatally shooting 52-year-old Brian Garris. "Based on the information investigators have gathered in this case, this is the result of a long-running family dynamic between the...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Man arrested, accused of shooting stepson in Lexington County

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man accused of shooting his stepson. Carl Sims, 71, is charged with murder in connection with the death of 52-year-old Brian Garris. The incident happened in the 100 block of Landfill Lane where the men lived across...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

One man dead after shooting in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies have arrested a man accused of shooting his stepson on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened on the 100 block of Landfill Lane. The shooting victim has been identified as 52-year-old Brian Garris, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. The Lexington County...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter woman recovering after near-fatal shooting weeks before her wedding

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A victim of a gunshot wound is still being treated after being shot late last month outside her house. Chasity Miles is a mother, nurse, and fiancé. On August 30, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and EMTs responded to a call that a woman had been shot in her lower back near South Saint Paul Church Road in Sumter.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
County
Lexington County, SC
Lexington County, SC
Crime & Safety
WIS-TV

Troopers: 1 dead after ATV overturns into Orangeburg Co. creek

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Sunday morning crash involving an all-terrain vehicle. It happened on US 301 around 10 a.m. A Polaris side-by-side ATV was traveling south in the median of US 301, according to Master Trooper David Jones. The vehicle...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
#Violent Crime#Ems
WLTX.com

ATV crash leaves one dead in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An all-terrain vehicle crash in the median of an Orangeburg County highway left one person dead on Sunday morning. According to Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10 a.m. on U.S. Highway 301 South. Jones said a...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Report of shots fired at Josey High School Homecoming

Augusta, Ga (WJBF)- Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are on the scene of a shooting that occurred on the campus of Josey High School. The shooting occurred at approximately 5:24pm Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival, deputies discovered two victims that appeared to have sustained at least one gunshot wound and they were transported to the hospital […]
AUGUSTA, GA
abccolumbia.com

CPD: Investigators charge woman for stealing Forest Drive car wash equipment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department’s Property Crimes investigators charged Kristen Robinson, 23, accused of 2nd degree burglary and grand larceny. According to Property Crimes investigators, Robinson was arrested after being captured by cameras stealing expensive equipment from a Forest Drive car wash. Police say her...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Local church robbed of A/C units

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Sunday morning should have been a day of worship for Christ Fellowship Church, instead they spent the morning cleaning up after a crime. "Its shocking. I wasn’t ready for what I walked around the corner to see", said Tirrell Anderson. Anderson is the pastor at Christ...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Teen accused of shooting another teen during argument

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at the 1900 block of Dunbar Road. According to Investigators an argument took place between two teens and ended in one of the teens shooting the other. “In the last two days, our Cayce Police Officers...
CAYCE, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington police to host events for National Child Passenger Safety Week

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Certified CPS Technicians will be checking to make sure car seats are installed correctly, teaching parents and guardians about the South Carolina child seat law, and the correct seat types for the child’s age and weight range. Parents and guardians will learn the skills to install the child seat with our CPS Technicians correctly.
LEXINGTON, SC

