coladaily.com
Lexington County man charged with murder of stepson
A Lexington County man is charged with murder after allegedly shooting his stepson. Lexington County deputies arrested 71-year-old Carl Sims, who is accused of fatally shooting 52-year-old Brian Garris. "Based on the information investigators have gathered in this case, this is the result of a long-running family dynamic between the...
WIS-TV
Man arrested, accused of shooting stepson in Lexington County
GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man accused of shooting his stepson. Carl Sims, 71, is charged with murder in connection with the death of 52-year-old Brian Garris. The incident happened in the 100 block of Landfill Lane where the men lived across...
abccolumbia.com
One man dead after shooting in Lexington County
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies have arrested a man accused of shooting his stepson on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened on the 100 block of Landfill Lane. The shooting victim has been identified as 52-year-old Brian Garris, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. The Lexington County...
WIS-TV
Sumter woman recovering after near-fatal shooting weeks before her wedding
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A victim of a gunshot wound is still being treated after being shot late last month outside her house. Chasity Miles is a mother, nurse, and fiancé. On August 30, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and EMTs responded to a call that a woman had been shot in her lower back near South Saint Paul Church Road in Sumter.
coladaily.com
Richland County deputies searching for suspect wanted for armed robbery at Lowe's
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect wanted for an armed robbery at the Lowe's located at 7441 Two Notch Rd, Sept. 9. According to officials, the male suspect pulled a gun on the cashier and grabbed money from the register. Investigators are seeking the public's help...
3-year cold case still haunts Newberry County as sheriff renews search for answers
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Three years ago today, a woman was found shot and left to die alongside a Newberry County road. On the anniversary of Sharonda Sims' death, Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster is once again asking those who have information about the brutal killing to come forward.
Lexington County deputies arrest woman accused of stabbing neighbor after visit
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington County woman is in jail charged with attempted murder following a Monday night stabbing. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Doe Trail Court. Sheriff Jay Koon said that 60-year-old Brenda Sue Jeffcoat stabbed her neighbor...
WIS-TV
Troopers: 1 dead after ATV overturns into Orangeburg Co. creek
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Sunday morning crash involving an all-terrain vehicle. It happened on US 301 around 10 a.m. A Polaris side-by-side ATV was traveling south in the median of US 301, according to Master Trooper David Jones. The vehicle...
WLTX.com
ATV crash leaves one dead in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An all-terrain vehicle crash in the median of an Orangeburg County highway left one person dead on Sunday morning. According to Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10 a.m. on U.S. Highway 301 South. Jones said a...
Search underway for suspect after pursuit, crash near Blythewood
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Authorities are looking for a suspect they said ran from a traffic stop on I-77 on Friday afternoon. According to Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. after a trooper spotted a violation and attempted to stop the suspect.
Report of shots fired at Josey High School Homecoming
Augusta, Ga (WJBF)- Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are on the scene of a shooting that occurred on the campus of Josey High School. The shooting occurred at approximately 5:24pm Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival, deputies discovered two victims that appeared to have sustained at least one gunshot wound and they were transported to the hospital […]
WLTX.com
Coroner identifies motorcyclist rear-ended by truck, killed in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A Cassatt man is dead following a crash involving a motorcyclist and a truck that happened Friday evening in Kershaw County. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 1 and Park Road as both vehicles were heading south from the Cassatt area toward Camden.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim of Kershaw County motor vehicle incident
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified 28-year-old Keith Alan Humphries Jr as the victim of a motorcycle incident on Park Road off of US 1. The victim was traveling south on US-1 towards the Camden area when he was rear-ended by a truck.
abccolumbia.com
CPD: Investigators charge woman for stealing Forest Drive car wash equipment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department’s Property Crimes investigators charged Kristen Robinson, 23, accused of 2nd degree burglary and grand larceny. According to Property Crimes investigators, Robinson was arrested after being captured by cameras stealing expensive equipment from a Forest Drive car wash. Police say her...
wach.com
Local church robbed of A/C units
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Sunday morning should have been a day of worship for Christ Fellowship Church, instead they spent the morning cleaning up after a crime. "Its shocking. I wasn’t ready for what I walked around the corner to see", said Tirrell Anderson. Anderson is the pastor at Christ...
Fiery crash involving electric car kills 2 near Lake Murray
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Two people have died in a crash involving an electric car that happened early Sunday morning. According to Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:10 a.m. on Salem Church Road which is in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray.
'Wrongly terminated': Ex-Richland County jail director fighting his firing
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The former director of the Richland County jail who was fired last week is challenging his dismissal from the agency he led for just two months. Tyrell Cato's attorney, Beth Bowen, said Friday Cato would be filing a formal grievance with the county about his termination that came down on September 9.
WIS-TV
Teen accused of shooting another teen during argument
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at the 1900 block of Dunbar Road. According to Investigators an argument took place between two teens and ended in one of the teens shooting the other. “In the last two days, our Cayce Police Officers...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Richland County Sheriff's Department breaks up homeless encampment on private property
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department Thursday ousted an undetermined number of unhoused adults and children from an encampment, saying the move was an attempt to both reduce crime in the area of the camp and to get members of the community to services. Sheriff Leon Lott said in a...
coladaily.com
Lexington police to host events for National Child Passenger Safety Week
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Certified CPS Technicians will be checking to make sure car seats are installed correctly, teaching parents and guardians about the South Carolina child seat law, and the correct seat types for the child’s age and weight range. Parents and guardians will learn the skills to install the child seat with our CPS Technicians correctly.
