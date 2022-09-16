Read full article on original website
Related
2 Illinois sites get new names, eliminating derogatory term for a Native American woman
A suburban Chicago waterway and a western Illinois island have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names' use of a racist term for a Native American woman.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Hummingbirds fueling up in Illinois before flying south for winter
FUNKS GROVE — Deanna Frautschi doesn’t deny her strong attraction to hummingbirds, the glittering gems of the avian world making their way south right now. “I’m a hummingbird addict. I admit that,” said the rural Bloomington woman who has been feeding hummingbirds for more than 40 years. She has given 137 educational talks on ruby-throated hummingbirds and is an administrator of the Hummingbirds Anonymous site on Facebook.
Nearly 200K COVID boosters administered in Illinois
(WTVO) — Illinois has administered over 180,000 updated COVID-19 boosters since receiving them last week. The updated shots are meant to offer additional protection against the now dominant omicron subvariants. About 44% of those shots are going to people 65 and older. More than 32,000 doses have been administered in Chicago. Health officials said that […]
Illinois Business Journal
Illinois to distribute $371 million in COVID-19 relief funds to small local governments
State to distribute second round of federal coronavirus recovery funding to more than 1,200 Illinois cities, towns, and villages. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) has announced that more than 1,200 small cities, towns, and villages across Illinois – Non-Entitlement Units (NEUs) – will receive $371 million as part of the second round of funding through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) specifically designated for NEUs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
advantagenews.com
Two Illinois lawmakers share opposing thoughts on the SAFE T Act
Illinois' controversial SAFE T Act, which includes a provision that will allow most people arrested for crimes including violent felonies be released without posting bail, is set to go into effect on Jan 1. State Reps. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, and Adam Neimerg, R-Teutopolis, shared their opposing views on the new...
walls102.com
State distributes $371 million in COVID-19 relief funds to Illinois communities
SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced that more than 1,200 small cities, towns, and villages across Illinois will receive $371 million as part of the second round of funding through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The funds can be used to cover revenue losses and the costs of responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency or to its negative economic impacts on households, small businesses, impacted industries, essential workers, and the communities hardest-hit by the crisis. Ottawa will have received a total of $2.4 million from the program. Peru and LaSalle each have received over $1.2 million. Streator will have collected $1.7 million in funds.
Will You Need a Polio Vaccine Booster as Concerns Rise in U.S.? Here's What Chicago's Top Doc Said
Local officials are monitoring the spread of polio amid growing national concerns, leaving some wondering what measures will be used to curb the spread of the virus, including the possibility of polio vaccine boosters. New York declared a state of emergency Sept. 9 to boost vaccination efforts after polio was...
Herald & Review
Why Pritzker’s administration gave millions to relatives of his Republican rival
CHICAGO - Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey regularly rails against government spending while accusing Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker of trying to solve the state’s problems merely by tossing money into “the four winds.”. “That’s all we ever hear for solutions in Illinois — more money, more spending,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald & Review
Rural Illinois hospitals challenged by workforce shortages
When the Illinois Health and Hospital Association conducted its Small and Rural Hospitals Annual Meeting in Springfield this summer, worker retention and recruitment was a major theme. Two of the largest impacts on workforce include stress from the pandemic and a shortage of health care professionals, said Ted Rogalski, Illinois...
Gov. Pritzker Announces Change to COVID-19 Requirements in Illinois
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration on Thursday announced a change to the state’s COVID mitigation strategies. Among the new guidelines was an update to testing requirements for school and childcare employees. Unvaccinated employees in those settings will no longer be required to test twice weekly. The change goes...
fox32chicago.com
Week in Review: Illinois Google Lawsuit • SAFE-T Act explained • new computer scam
CHICAGO - Illinois residents who appeared in a photograph on Google Photos could get a piece of a $100 million settlement, a new state law that takes effect next year is spurring pushback from Illinois law enforcement, and the Chicago FBI is warning residents of a new computer scam targeting older Illinoisans.
WAND TV
Governor Pritzker adjusts COVID-19 requirements to address current needs
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - Governor Pritzker is updating the testing requirements for school and childcare personnel, rescinding the requirement that unvaccinated employees in these sectors test twice weekly. The change will go into effect on Friday, and is made on the advice of medical experts, based on their careful consideration...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kbsi23.com
Deadly “Avian Influenza” spotted in Midwest, could cause further inflation
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Missouri farmers and poultry producers are encouraged to increase their biosecurity procedures as the Avian Influenza virus was confirmed throughout the Midwest. Highly pathogenic avian influenza “H5N1” is known to be deadly for domesticated chickens and turkeys. Avian influenza has been confirmed in both...
Effingham Radio
Illinois Distributing Second Round Of Federal COVID Recovery Funding
Illinois is distributing a second round of federal COVID-19 recovery funding. More than 12-hundred cities, towns, and villages in the state will be receiving 371-million-dollars as part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The funds can be used to cover revenue losses and the costs of responding to the pandemic.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 2 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
wmay.com
State program allows Illinois prisoners to take college courses with federal grants
(The Center Square) – Classes have begun at college campuses around the state, but also at an Illinois prison. There are about 30 students enrolled in the Augustana Prison Education Program (APEP) inside East Moline Correctional Center, a minimum-security facility. The program is the first Second Chance Pell Experimental Site in the state to draw upon Second Chance Pell awards from the U.S. Department of Education to pay for tuition.
KWQC
Illinois farm donates more than 7,000 pounds of corn to River Bend Food Bank
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The River Bend Food Bank received a special delivery this week from an Illinois farm designed to give back to others. The Nayak Farms Sweet Corn Initiative was created to tackle food insecurity in the Midwest by donating large amounts of fresh, delicious, sweet corn to the States of Illinois and Iowa, according to a media release.
Illinois lifts COVID ‘vaccine or test’ requirements
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Unvaccinated school and childcare workers no longer need to get tested twice a week for COVID-19 to work in Illinois. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday he is repealing that part of his executive orders surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he based his decision on guidance from the CDC. “Vaccination continues […]
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Change in State COVID Guidelines Take Effect
Changes to Illinois' COVID guidelines take effect Friday, one day after the governor announced them. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Gov. Pritzker Announces Change to COVID-19 Requirements in Illinois. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration on Thursday announced a change to the state’s...
This Illinois Mississippi River Bridge is Up for a National Award
It's not often that a bridge...gets an award, but one Illinois bridge that spans the Mississippi River is up for a prestigious national trophy. America's Transportation Awards says that it "recognizes the best in transportation". They have 12 finalists for the 2022 version of this competition between structures that help us get from here to there. Of the dozen that are up for the best bridge in America, there's only one in the tri-state area and that's the The Memorial Bridge, Interstate 74 Mississippi River Crossing Project. This is the new bridge connecting Illinois to Iowa in the Quad Cities region.
Comments / 0