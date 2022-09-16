ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Watch now: Hummingbirds fueling up in Illinois before flying south for winter

FUNKS GROVE — Deanna Frautschi doesn’t deny her strong attraction to hummingbirds, the glittering gems of the avian world making their way south right now. “I’m a hummingbird addict. I admit that,” said the rural Bloomington woman who has been feeding hummingbirds for more than 40 years. She has given 137 educational talks on ruby-throated hummingbirds and is an administrator of the Hummingbirds Anonymous site on Facebook.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Nearly 200K COVID boosters administered in Illinois

(WTVO) — Illinois has administered over 180,000 updated COVID-19 boosters since receiving them last week. The updated shots are meant to offer additional protection against the now dominant omicron subvariants. About 44% of those shots are going to people 65 and older. More than 32,000 doses have been administered in Chicago. Health officials said that […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Business Journal

Illinois to distribute $371 million in COVID-19 relief funds to small local governments

State to distribute second round of federal coronavirus recovery funding to more than 1,200 Illinois cities, towns, and villages. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) has announced that more than 1,200 small cities, towns, and villages across Illinois – Non-Entitlement Units (NEUs) – will receive $371 million as part of the second round of funding through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) specifically designated for NEUs.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Industry
State
Illinois State
City
Cuba, IL
Local
Illinois Business
advantagenews.com

Two Illinois lawmakers share opposing thoughts on the SAFE T Act

Illinois' controversial SAFE T Act, which includes a provision that will allow most people arrested for crimes including violent felonies be released without posting bail, is set to go into effect on Jan 1. State Reps. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, and Adam Neimerg, R-Teutopolis, shared their opposing views on the new...
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

State distributes $371 million in COVID-19 relief funds to Illinois communities

SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced that more than 1,200 small cities, towns, and villages across Illinois will receive $371 million as part of the second round of funding through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The funds can be used to cover revenue losses and the costs of responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency or to its negative economic impacts on households, small businesses, impacted industries, essential workers, and the communities hardest-hit by the crisis. Ottawa will have received a total of $2.4 million from the program. Peru and LaSalle each have received over $1.2 million. Streator will have collected $1.7 million in funds.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger#Food Preservation#Malawi#Basic Training#Charity#Farm Stew International#Johns Hopkins University#Christian
Herald & Review

Rural Illinois hospitals challenged by workforce shortages

When the Illinois Health and Hospital Association conducted its Small and Rural Hospitals Annual Meeting in Springfield this summer, worker retention and recruitment was a major theme. Two of the largest impacts on workforce include stress from the pandemic and a shortage of health care professionals, said Ted Rogalski, Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Governor Pritzker adjusts COVID-19 requirements to address current needs

CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - Governor Pritzker is updating the testing requirements for school and childcare personnel, rescinding the requirement that unvaccinated employees in these sectors test twice weekly. The change will go into effect on Friday, and is made on the advice of medical experts, based on their careful consideration...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Charities
kbsi23.com

Deadly “Avian Influenza” spotted in Midwest, could cause further inflation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Missouri farmers and poultry producers are encouraged to increase their biosecurity procedures as the Avian Influenza virus was confirmed throughout the Midwest. Highly pathogenic avian influenza “H5N1” is known to be deadly for domesticated chickens and turkeys. Avian influenza has been confirmed in both...
MISSOURI STATE
Effingham Radio

Illinois Distributing Second Round Of Federal COVID Recovery Funding

Illinois is distributing a second round of federal COVID-19 recovery funding. More than 12-hundred cities, towns, and villages in the state will be receiving 371-million-dollars as part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The funds can be used to cover revenue losses and the costs of responding to the pandemic.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

State program allows Illinois prisoners to take college courses with federal grants

(The Center Square) – Classes have begun at college campuses around the state, but also at an Illinois prison. There are about 30 students enrolled in the Augustana Prison Education Program (APEP) inside East Moline Correctional Center, a minimum-security facility. The program is the first Second Chance Pell Experimental Site in the state to draw upon Second Chance Pell awards from the U.S. Department of Education to pay for tuition.
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

Illinois farm donates more than 7,000 pounds of corn to River Bend Food Bank

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The River Bend Food Bank received a special delivery this week from an Illinois farm designed to give back to others. The Nayak Farms Sweet Corn Initiative was created to tackle food insecurity in the Midwest by donating large amounts of fresh, delicious, sweet corn to the States of Illinois and Iowa, according to a media release.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois lifts COVID ‘vaccine or test’ requirements

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Unvaccinated school and childcare workers no longer need to get tested twice a week for COVID-19 to work in Illinois. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday he is repealing that part of his executive orders surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he based his decision on guidance from the CDC. “Vaccination continues […]
ILLINOIS STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

This Illinois Mississippi River Bridge is Up for a National Award

It's not often that a bridge...gets an award, but one Illinois bridge that spans the Mississippi River is up for a prestigious national trophy. America's Transportation Awards says that it "recognizes the best in transportation". They have 12 finalists for the 2022 version of this competition between structures that help us get from here to there. Of the dozen that are up for the best bridge in America, there's only one in the tri-state area and that's the The Memorial Bridge, Interstate 74 Mississippi River Crossing Project. This is the new bridge connecting Illinois to Iowa in the Quad Cities region.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy