Nederland, TX

KFDM-TV

Lamar Football falls in home opener to Northern Colorado

Beaumont, Tx — BEAUMONT, Texas – Lamar University racked up 305 yards of total offense (including 217 on the ground) and battled back from a 14-point deficit with the ball in their hands as time was winding down but Northern Colorado picked off a Nick Yockey pass at the three-yard line to end the drive and preserve a 21-14 UNC victory.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Beaumont Legacy football player flown following injury at Burkeville

A Beaumont Legacy football player was flown out by medical helicopter following an injury during a Friday night game at Burkeville. According to Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth, the player experienced a spinal injury and was initially immobile, so Burkeville First responders and a crew from Allegiance EMS requested a helicopter, which landed on the football field.
BEAUMONT, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
City
Nederland, TX
Nederland, TX
Sports
Port Arthur News

PHOTO GALLERY — Mama Kim’s open in Nederland

Mama Kim’s is officially open. Owners Kim Tran and Teddy Romero Jr., who formerly ran Pho Ha on Nederland Avenue, opened the doors to the new restaurant Aug. 22. The restaurant, located at 209 S. Memorial Freeway, offers many of the same Vietnamese dishes that fans of Pho Ha grew to love along with a few new menu items.
NEDERLAND, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Overtime thriller: Broncos survive on 2-point conversion

MOSS BLUFF — The Sam Houston Broncos went into Friday’s District 3-5A game with their backs against the wall after a 0-2 start. Three and a half hours later, the Broncos pulled off a 43-42 double-overtime win over rival Barbe at home. “We got it,” Sam Houston head...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
thevindicator.com

Dayton couple weds at Baytown Hospital

A space typically used for quiet reflection and prayer was transformed last week to celebrate the love between a young Dayton couple, and the family that surrounded them. The bride, Myra Perez, walked into the Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital chapel escorted by her brother and her mother. Her joy was evident from her enormous smile as she entered the door. The beautiful full-length white gown seemed to sparkle as she joined her fiancé at the front of the room. That dress arrived just hours before the ceremony. In fact, the wedding was planned and carried out in just 24 hours.
DAYTON, TX
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles Woman Visits Utah, Orders Gumbo, Gets This Instead

When a Louisiana proud resident leaves the homeland of flavor and food, we take a chance on the various foods we encounter. I remember on a trip to Colorado, we ate at someplace that I was told had "spicy" food. As everyone around me from the Colorado area seemed like their tongues were on fire, I was left sitting there wondering why mine was so bland. I literally had to doctor my own food up to get it even close to "par" to call it edible. It seems Dana from Lake Charles had a similar experience on her recent trip to Utah.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Port Arthur News

See how Port Arthur nurse is providing tuition-aided opportunities for in-demand field

Qualified Port Arthur residents may soon have the chance to become a certified nurse’s aide with financial help from the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation. Earlier this week, the PAEDC board approved an agreement with Angel’s Devine Touch to administer CNA training. The agreement allows the PAEDC to reimburse the training facility for tuition costs for qualifying Port Arthur residents, which will be based on annual income, according to information from the PAEDC.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
12NewsNow

Beaumont man in custody at Jefferson County jail dies Monday morning at Baptist hospital

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Rangers will be investigating the Monday morning death of a Beaumont man who was being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. A 37-year-old Beaumont man was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont after being brought there from the jail early Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

'All clear' given to West Brook High School following bomb threat, shelter in place lifted

BEAUMONT, Texas — West Brook High School was given the all clear after a bomb threat was faxed into the school on Friday morning. Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley told 12News units were sent to the high school to assist Beaumont Independent School District police. Other law enforcement agencies, including Fire Marshals, helped to make sure the building was safe.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

'This is historic' : Sgt. Cheri Griffith will be the 1st female police chief of a Southeast Texas city

PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches Police Department will soon be under new leadership and the change will make Southeast Texas history. The Port Neches City Council voted to accept the appointment of Sgt. Cheri Griffith as the next chief of police, according to a Texas Municipal Police Association release. Griffith will be the first ever female police chief for a city police department in Southeast Texas.
PORT NECHES, TX
12NewsNow

Woman dead after shooting at Port Arthur night club

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at a night club in Port Arthur early Sunday morning. It happened at the French Connection night club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue after 3 a.m. Shyene Levene, 32, died Sunday morning at...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kogt.com

Officers Find 99 Pounds of Pot

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Highway Interdiction Unit stopped a 2019 Alpha Romeo on Interstate 10, Orange, Texas after it was observed committing several traffic violations. During the investigation, detectives noticed what appeared to be a large amount of marihuana in plain...
ORANGE, TX

