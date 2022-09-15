ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
phillyyimby.com

Construction Still Pending at 1208 Chestnut Street in Midtown Village, Center City

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that demolition is still pending at the site of a 49-unit apartment building at 1208 Chestnut Street in Midtown Village, Center City, even though demolition permits have already been issued for the dilapidated three-story structure currently occupying the property. Designed by SgRA and developed by Michael Alhadad, the building will span a narrow, through-block lot on the block between South 12th and South 13th streets, stretching north-south from Chestnut Street to Sansom Street. The building will span 51,436 square feet and will feature a basement, ground-floor commercial space, full sprinkling, and a roof deck. Permits list Christian A. Sanchez as the contractor and a construction cost of $5.5 million.
Construction Still Pending at AC Hotel at 230 North 13th Street in Chinatown, Center City

A recent site visit by Philadelphia YIMBY has discovered that construction work has still not started on the 15-story, 150-room AC Hotel by Marriott at 230 North 13th Street in Chinatown, Center City. Developed by Baywood Hotels, the development will add a vertical extension atop the existing prewar building, bringing the structure’s total height to 181 feet. Permits were issued in May of last year and the building continues to stand vacant.
