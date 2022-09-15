Read full article on original website
phillyyimby.com
Construction Still Pending at 1208 Chestnut Street in Midtown Village, Center City
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that demolition is still pending at the site of a 49-unit apartment building at 1208 Chestnut Street in Midtown Village, Center City, even though demolition permits have already been issued for the dilapidated three-story structure currently occupying the property. Designed by SgRA and developed by Michael Alhadad, the building will span a narrow, through-block lot on the block between South 12th and South 13th streets, stretching north-south from Chestnut Street to Sansom Street. The building will span 51,436 square feet and will feature a basement, ground-floor commercial space, full sprinkling, and a roof deck. Permits list Christian A. Sanchez as the contractor and a construction cost of $5.5 million.
Three Landmark Chester County Restaurants Undergo Major Changes
Ship Inn in Exton is one of the restaurants undergoing major changes.Image via Ship Inn. Three restaurant landmarks in Chester County are currently undergoing major changes and will soon reopen under new management, writes Michael Klein for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Preserving history, embracing the future: Major Delaware Riverfront project underway
A 26-story multi-use building on the Delaware Riverfront, just north of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, is now under construction. The history of that neighborhood is playing a major part in the building’s design.
phillyyimby.com
Construction Still Pending at AC Hotel at 230 North 13th Street in Chinatown, Center City
A recent site visit by Philadelphia YIMBY has discovered that construction work has still not started on the 15-story, 150-room AC Hotel by Marriott at 230 North 13th Street in Chinatown, Center City. Developed by Baywood Hotels, the development will add a vertical extension atop the existing prewar building, bringing the structure’s total height to 181 feet. Permits were issued in May of last year and the building continues to stand vacant.
These Are the Most Popular Airbnb Listings in, Near Philadelphia
The most popular Airbnb rentals within a short drive of Philadelphia include an Instagram-able 'Pretty in Pink' house in the city, a distinct mid-century home with a wavy roof just across the Delaware River, and a Miami-esque villa in the Poconos, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The uniqueness of some...
Single in the Suburbs: Four Montco Communities Noted for Being Fantastically Friendly
Four Montgomery County places are among the ten best Philadelphia suburbs that are singles-friendly, according to a recently released report by Movoto. The ranking was determined using data from AreaVibes, WalkScore.com, the U.S. Census, and business listings. Singles-friendly criteria that were used include unmarried population and singles amenities per capita,...
What to Eat and Drink at Fishtown Fall Feastivale
The Fishtown Fall Feastivale will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm, along Frankford Avenue, from Girard to Oxford. Philadelphia's red hot dining district will build upon the success of the former Fishtown FeastivALE with a new focus on all things delicious. The event will showcase top food and drink from over 20 Fishtown favorite restaurants and bars, plus 100+ retail stores and other vendors.
Jenkintown Barber Celebrates Six Decades of Affable Career; Indicates No Hint of Taking a Powder
More than 100 people recently gathered at a Jenkintown barber shop. They weren’t there for a trim; rather, they wanted to thank local barber Paul Strate for his 60 years wielding scissors professionally. Dawn Timmeney shaved down the story to its salient points for FOX29 Philadelphia.
Construction Not Yet Started at 2621-67 Frankford Avenue in East Kensington
Although permits had been issued last year, a recent visit by Philly YIMBY has discovered that construction has still not begun at the six-story, 453-unit apartment building proposed at 2621-67 Frankford Avenue in East Kensington. Designed by Harman Deutsch Ohler Architecture (also known as HDO Architecture), with Turn Key Realty LLC as the contractor, the structure will become one of the largest in the neighborhood, holding 412,703 square feet of space and costing at $72 million to build. The development will offer ample outdoor space for residents and will become a major anchor for the rapidly developing residential area.
Lawrence Park Center Renovation Part of Federal Realty Strategy
A re-imagined Lawrence Park Shopping Center in Broomall.Image via Federal Realty. Federal Realty is conducting a multi-million dollar renovation of the Lawrence Park Shopping Center in Broomall that includes streetscape upgrades and adding small-shop space, part of a strategy to transform its portfolio in the inner suburbs, writes Kari Glinski for Federal Investment Trust, in an article appearing at Rebusiness Online.
phillyyimby.com
Demolition Still Pending at Site of Blue Ivy Hotel at 122 South 11th Street in Midtown Village, Center City
A recent site visit has revealed no demolition nor construction progress at the site of the a 14-story, 86-room hotel at 122 South 11th Street in Midtown Village, Center City. The permit calls for a total construction area of 51,181 square feet and specifies Midwest Construction and Painting Inc. as the contractor.
Nearly 200 employees walk off job at Philadelphia Museum of Art
"We've been negotiating our first contract for two years. Management's been stalling," said Adam Rizzo, an art museum employee and president of the union.
Construction Complete at 628, 630, and 632 Master Street in Ludlow, Lower North Philadelphia
In September 2020, Philly YIMBY reported that permits have been filed for three single-family rowhouses at 628, 630, and 632 Master Street in Ludlow, Lower North Philadelphia. Today we look at the trio of three-story structures that have since been completed. According to permits, each building spans 1,363 square feet (or 2,045 square feet according to real estate listings, a figure that may be higher because of possible inclusion of a basement) and lists Universal Building & Construction as the contractor.
Best Burger Bars and Restaurants in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA - If you're hungry for a delicious burger, Philadelphia has many restaurants serving them, and Philly. is wild about burgers. It's also home to the Burger Brawl, held at the X-Finity Live! In South Philly. From dive bars and casual pubs to top-rated restaurants, the city has a variety of places to satisfy your cravings. Here are 5 of our favorites.
Haddon Township hosting the 'biggest' Oktoberfest in South Jersey
Haddon Township is hosting its fifth annual Oktoberfest on the Square next weekend. The South Jersey town is transforming the 20,000-square-foot beer garden at Haddon Square into a Munich, Germany-themed celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon until 10 p.m. The event is billed as the "biggest and best" Oktoberfest...
Best Fishing Lakes Near Philadelphia
It's hot in Philadelphia in the summer, but swimming lakes are nearby. Whether you're visiting Philadelphia on business or on vacation, several locations within 90 minutes of the city offer great swimming. If you live in the city, you may already be familiar with many of these locations, including Blue Marsh Lake in Leesport, PA, Bellmawr Lake in Bellmawr, NJ, and East Lake Park in Ridley Park, PA. The following list is not exhaustive but will give you a good start.
24-year-old man electrocuted after falling onto PATCO tracks at Center City station
The 24-year-old man fell onto the track area and came in contact with the electrified third rail, officials say.
Search Launched For Missing Delco Woman, 22
Police in Delaware County have launched a search for a missing 22-year-old woman. Kayla Gibbs has gone missing from her Drexel Hill home, Upper Darby police said in a Monday, Sept. 19 Facebook post. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black and white shirt, and black and white...
Plymouth Meeting Mall now has a second arcade
Uncle Joe’s Arcade recently opened at the Plymouth Meeting Mall across from Legoland on the ground floor. The arcade features a variety of pinball machines, plus other arcade games that allow you to win tickets to earn prizes. The arcade was previously located at the Willow Grove Park Mall.
Over 100 volunteers gather in Oxford Circle to restore historic cemetery
Har Nebo Cemetery was founded in 1890 and is considered Philadelphia’s oldest privately-owned Jewish cemetery. It covers 28 acres and is the resting place of nearly 34,000 people.
