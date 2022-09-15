Although permits had been issued last year, a recent visit by Philly YIMBY has discovered that construction has still not begun at the six-story, 453-unit apartment building proposed at 2621-67 Frankford Avenue in East Kensington. Designed by Harman Deutsch Ohler Architecture (also known as HDO Architecture), with Turn Key Realty LLC as the contractor, the structure will become one of the largest in the neighborhood, holding 412,703 square feet of space and costing at $72 million to build. The development will offer ample outdoor space for residents and will become a major anchor for the rapidly developing residential area.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO