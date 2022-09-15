Read full article on original website
Related
Kamala Harris accuses DeSantis, Abbott of 'playing games' with migrant lives
In response to how President Joe Biden’s administration has handled the crisis at the southern border, GOP Governors Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas have begun sending planes and buses of migrants across the country.
nypressnews.com
Record number of buses carrying migrants rolls into NYC’s Port Authority
A record number of buses carrying migrants rolled into New York City on Sunday — only adding more pressure to a shelter system already overwhelmed by asylum seekers. At least nine busloads arrived from the Texas border to the Port Authority by mid-afternoon, one bus more than last week’s previous apparent record of eight in a single day.
US contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker
WASHINGTON (AP) — An American contractor held hostage in Afghanistan for more than two years by the Taliban has been released in exchange for a convicted Taliban drug lord jailed in the United States, according to the man’s family and U.S. officials. Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran who had spent more than a decade in Afghanistan as a civilian contractor, was abducted in January 2020 and was believed to have been held since then by the Taliban-linked Haqqani network. Negotiations for his release had centered on a deal that would also involve the release of Bashir Noorzai, a...
Comments / 0