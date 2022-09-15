Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Progressive condition leads to foot pain
WESTON, Fla. – A rare condition called Meuller-Weiss Syndrome can cause severe arch pain on the inside of the mid and hind foot. Dr. Niall Smyth, a foot and ankle surgeon with Cleveland Clinic Weston, said the first line of treatment is non-surgical. “So things like immobilization, orthotics, injections...
thesource.com
Popular Miami Doctor Banned From Performing BBL Surgeries After Patient Dies
A popular Miami doctor has been banned from performing Brazilian butt lift surgeries after a patient died on the operating table the same day. According to the Miami Herald, 33-year-old patient died after the Instagram-famous Dr. John Sampson performed BBL surgery on June 16, 2021. According to an autopsy report...
In Parkland trial, fetal alcohol spectrum disorders are blamed for spawning a killer. What is this and how prevalent is it?
The warnings are bold on alcohol labels: if you are pregnant, consuming alcohol could cause serious health problems for your baby. But pregnant women have been consuming alcohol for centuries. So how serious are those resulting health problems? This week, experts told a Broward jury that confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz suffered severe brain damage as a result of his biological mother’s ...
Roaches, rodent droppings, food not ‘in a wholesome, sound condition’: See which 5 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Rodent droppings near the kitchen stove, flies landing on a coffee pot and inside a to-go container and roaches crawling near the front counter led state inspectors to temporarily close four South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
Broward Schools Seek Applicants Amid Nationwide Worker Shortage
Regardless of your education or work experience, Broward County Public School officials say they have a job that’s right for you. The district is actively recruiting teachers, media specialists, special education teachers, counselors, substitute teachers, and other applicants amid a nationwide worker shortage. Different career paths are open to...
850wftl.com
American Express sues woman for not paying $39,000 bill
(DELRAY BEACH, Florida)– American Express is suing a Delray Beach woman for payment delinquency, according to BocaNewsNow.com. The court filing by American Express states that Denise Katz owes $39,361.45 plus court costs. Katz’s card is in the name of “Complete AV Solutions, Inc.,” an audio/visual company based out of...
getnews.info
Former Broward Judge John Patrick Contini, The Mediator Helping People Find the Right Lawyer
Former Judge John P Contini of Contini Solutions is an experienced mediator who knows what it takes to choose the right lawyer for any case. Finding the right lawyer can make a whole world of difference in a case. But just because this is common knowledge doesn’t make things any easier. For one, it involves tons of research that most people simply don’t have time for. For another, even if one gets a hold of a good lawyer, they might not have any specialty in the case one wants to pursue. Most people who find themselves in this situation, thus, have to resort to numerous trials and errors which can be severely draining. Fortunately, Former Broward Judge John P Contini of Contini Solutions is set to change the narrative.
communitynewspapers.com
JEANNETTE TORRES APPOINTED NEW CEO TO LEAD HEALTHY START COALITION OF MIAMI-DADE
A child and family expert, author and Spanish language TV personality takes the. reins of this 21-year-old organization that works every day to ensure infants get a healthy start in life. Jeannette Torres, MS, MHC has been named the CEO of Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade that serves as part...
Lost voices of fentanyl: A Lake Worth Beach mother's heartbreak
A Lake Worth Beach mother lost her daughter, Jenny, to a fentanyl overdose in April 2020, and wants the public to understand just how deadly the drug is.
cw34.com
'I stomped him,' Florida psychiatric patient arrested for attacking roommate at hospital
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — A psychiatric patient from South Florida State Hospital was arrested on Tuesday after police say he violently attacked his roommate. The Pembroke Pines Police Department said a staff member found the victim during a routine morning check and saw him lying on the ground face-up, unconscious and covered in blood. Staff said they called 911 just after 7 a.m., believing the incident was a cardiac arrest, Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue transferred the victim to Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
3 Florida roads among worst traffic spots in US
Three Florida roadways made it on a list of worst places to be stuck in traffic in the country. The worst cuts through Orlando.
luxury-houses.net
Gorgeous Custom Palm Beach Inspired Two Story Home in Boca Raton offers over 7,000 SF Living Space Asking for $4.795 Million
The Home in Boca Raton, a Custom Palm Beach inspired estate with large circular driveway and a large pool and spa all overlooking the breathtaking lakes and fairways of St Andrews Country Club is now available for sale. This home located at 17037 Brookwood Dr, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Stuart Fishman (Phone: 561-789-3249) & Todd David Lipsich (Phone: 561-702-3918) at Luxury Partners Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
cw34.com
Home health care aide accused of stealing $3,400 by signing patient's name on 7 checks
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — This case is a warning to watch people working in an elderly loved one's home. It started with allegations a vulnerable older man near Boca Raton "was being exploited by the home health aide, who had taken approximately $3,400 from [him] by forging his signature on his checks."
counton2.com
In Pursuit’s Callahan Walsh offers child safety tips
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — While Callahan Walsh and his father John have devoted their lives to saving others and empowering the public through TV shows like America’s Most Wanted and In Pursuit, their own family is no stranger to tragedy. The Walsh family was rocked to the...
WSVN-TV
The Chapman Foundation hosts Illumination gala in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Chapman Foundation threw a big party in Miami. The foundation brought back its annual Illuminations gala. It happened at the JW Marriott Marquis on Saturday. There was dancing, dining and entertainment — as it honored donors and volunteers, who help people experiencing homelessness. “It’s the...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
Three of the Best Fort Lauderdale Hotels With a Lazy River
After a long day of sightseeing and exploring Fort Lauderdale, there is nothing better than relaxing by the hotel pool. Many parents will agree however that it can be hard to keep the whole family entertained for long. Fort Lauderdale offers 24 miles of shoreline, world-class shopping, and a budding...
NBC Miami
Tamarac Man Claiming to be Sovereign American National Arrested
A Tamarac resident was claiming to be a Sovereign American National, with his fake license plate reading Moorish Nobility Sovereign National, but he was arrested anyway for threatening deputies, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Tucorrie Wilton Chichester, 38, was driving a green Ford Focus with dark tinted windows...
Miami New Times
Coral Gables Trying Once More to Annex Little Gables Neighborhood
Since Karen Shane moved into her house in Little Gables in 1994, Coral Gables has been exploring the possibility of annexing the unincorporated Miami-Dade community situated on the northern edge of the city. "This has been going on for thirty years in the making," Shane tells. New Times. Now, Coral...
Click10.com
Pedestrian fatally struck by Brightline train in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a train Monday afternoon in Hollywood, authorities confirmed. The crash involving a Brightline train occurred around 12:10 p.m. in the area of North Dixie Highway and Taylor Street. Sky 10 was above the scene around 12:30 p.m. as a tarp...
