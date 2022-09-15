Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
talbotspy.org
Brookletts Place – Talbot Senior Center Parking Lot Expansion Project
Talbot County is pleased to announce the completion of the parking lot expansion project at Brookletts Place – Talbot Senior Center. Thirteen new parking spaces along with stormwater management features and new plantings were included with the capital project at a cost of approximately $230,000 which also included land acquisition costs, engineering, and permitting through the Town of Easton. Lane Engineering, LLC served as the engineer for the project under the guidance of the Talbot County Department of Public Works. Duvall Brothers, Inc. served as the contractor. A ribbon cutting for the project was held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 with dignitaries and guests in attendance.
Washingtonian.com
The Owners of Preserve in Annapolis Are Opening a Modern German Beer and Wine Garden
Husband-and-wife team Jeremy and Michelle Hoffman have turned their Annapolis restaurant Preserve into a destination for seasonal plates and fun ferments, and it’s a regular on Washingtonian‘s 100 Very Best Restaurants list. Garten, their forthcoming beer-and-wine garden, aims to capture the same ethos but with a modern spin on old-world German and Northern French fare. It’s slated to open in Anne Arundel County’s Severna Park, less than an hour drive outside DC, on October 5.
Cape Gazette
Chicken salad sale preorders due Sept. 29
The deadline for Milton Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary chicken salad sale preorders is Thursday, Sept. 29. This is the auxiliary’s famous recipe from its chicken and dumplin' dinner days. Pints make approximately four sandwiches and may be purchased for $10 each. Orders must be picked up between 5:30 and...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Laurel, MD (Photos and Maps)
In search of the best restaurants in Laurel, MD? Look no further! From pizza joints to Mexican restaurants, these 13 establishments are sure to satisfy your cravings. So grab a friend or family member and get ready to explore all that Laurel has to offer. Bon appetit!. 1. Mango’s Grill...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
17th Annual H Street Festival in DC draws thousands
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people headed to Northeast D.C. on Saturday for the 17th Annual H Street Festival. “H Street Festival is one of the most vibrant days in D.C. There’s just so much life and joy and talent,” said artist Mina Karimi. DC News Now was among dozens of participants and […]
matadornetwork.com
The Best Places To Eat Inside the Pennsylvania Dutch Farmers Market
The Pennsylvania Dutch Farmer’s Market attracts locals and visitors alike to a 290,000 square foot center close to historic Annapolis, Maryland. Inside, vendors expertly knead bread dough, smoke locally-grown meats, and offer wares ranging from handcrafted chocolates to packaged homemade pastas ready to go home with visitors. There are a plethora of food options at the Annapolis Amish market for immediate eats, dinners at home, and snacks for later that won’t last past the car ride home.
themunchonline.com
783 N. Grantley Street
Coming Soon ! Renovated Three Bedroom Home! - Newly renovated thee bedroom home in a quiet community offering lots of wonderful amenities. Walk in to a bright entry that splits off to the large front living area with high ceilings w/ fans, then walk over to the formal dining room just also off your kitchen. The kitchen boasts all new cabinets, large appliances and new flooring. On those lovely summer evenings go out to your private fenced in yard with a deck to have family cookouts. On the upper level of this home you will find three bedrooms all with wall to wall carpeting and ceiling fans and a new ceramic bath with all new fixtures. Access to washer/dryer hookups on the lower level. NO PETS ALLOWED. Flex Move In Date. . EZ street parking.
talbotspy.org
Mid-Shore Food: Pope’s Tavern Welcomes Chefs Weston Anderson and Chef Chris McNair
Weston Anderson spent his formative years in Davidsonville, Maryland and grew up cooking Southern American fare. He began working in commercial kitchens at age 16 in Annapolis where he gained experience with food preparation and as a short order cook. He learned everything from cutting fish to steaming clams. After gaining some experience he moved to Los Angeles to further refine his skills. In 2015, Wes made his way back to his roots and relocated to the Eastern Shore and obtained experience in St. Michaels. Here at Pope’s Tavern, Wes enjoys creativity involved integrating the Italian fair with the weekly specials and the positive feedback from our customers.
RELATED PEOPLE
talbotspy.org
Avalon Purchases Bannings Tavern During Its Theatre’s 100th Anniversary Year
The Avalon Foundation purchased Bannings Tavern, completing its ownership of the entire Avalon Theatre Building in downtown Easton. Both the Bannings Tavern real estate and business were owned by Easton residents, Tom Haschen and Chef Stephen Mangasarian, along with other minority owners. The Avalon Board of Trustees had long seen ownership of the entire Theatre building as integral to its long-term plan, but it was Mr. Haschen who initiated the sale by approaching the Avalon to discuss his desire to divest of the property and business.
foxbaltimore.com
WHY: Colorful Sunrises & Sunsets in Maryland Lately?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Have you noticed our beautiful sunrises and sunsets last week and especially this weekend?. Here's a photo I took on Friday evening of the gorgeous red sunset over Anne Arundel County. The reason for those extra-colorful sunrises and sunsets and milky, hazy skies during the day is because of wildfires all the way out in California. The smoke from those intense western fires is wafting east across the entire country on the jet stream (or highway of winds in the upper atmosphere streaming across the United States).
Women-only gym grows safe space with move to new home in Prince George’s County
FORESTVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — One of the only women-only gyms in Prince George’s County, Her Flex Fitness, has more to offer in a bigger space. In any size space, owner Samaiyah Williams’ goal is to provide a safe place for women. “This allows women to be selfish and in the healthy kind of […]
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore Humane Society has a dog named 'Zeke' looking for a forever home
REISTERSTOWN, Md. — It's time now to introduce you to a pet looking for a good home. Joining us is Kate Pika from the Baltimore Humane Society. She has a special dog named "Zeke" who they hope to find a new family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WUSA
Creature, believed to be alligator, spotted in Lusby, Maryland
LUSBY, Md. — A creature appears to be lurking in the waters of Lusby, Maryland, according to one local photojournalist who snapped a photo of what could be an alligator. Sal Icaza with the Southern Maryland Chronicle spotted and took the picture Thursday, Sept. 15. The Maryland publication stated...
Paul's Homewood Café looks to keep a 60 year tradition going
Back in the 60's and 70’s, kids would leave Annapolis High School to get in a long line for a hot dog and soda at Paul’s Homewood Café.
Mike Rowe Celebrates His ‘Grandfather’s Whiskey Hitting Liquor Store Shelves in Baltimore: PHOTOS
Mike Rowe’s Knobel Spirits whiskey is finally available in stores across the country. And the Dirty Jobs host is celebrating the milestone. On Twitter, Rowe posted a few pictures of the bottles on display at Harborview Liquor Store in Baltimore, Maryland. As he explained in the caption, he visited the shop yesterday (Sept. 17) “to celebrate the fact” that his “grandfather’s whiskey is finally starting to make it onto the shelves of America’s finest liquor stores.” And he added that he likes “the way it looked.”
Nottingham MD
BGE to perform utility work by helicopter September 22 – 28
NOTTINGHAM, MD—BGE will be using an utility helicopter contractor to perform work and inspect electric transmission structures along the right of way this week. The hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., September 22 – 28, according to Councilman David Marks. Area residents and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
severnaparkvoice.com
SPAN Fundraiser Promises A Family Affair
A great family. A thriving business. Health. Vince Caropreso had it all, until he didn’t. Once on top of the world, Caropreso and his business partner split when the market crashed, and at home he was suddenly raising his children alone, all in just three months. There were weeks when he didn’t know how he was going to provide for his young family. He humbly turned to SPAN Inc. in Severna Park.
firststateupdate.com
Just In: Route 1 Closed Near Lewes Due To Fiery Crash
Just after 12:00, Sunday afternoon rescue crews responded to Coastal Highway (Route 1) at Lockerman Road for reports of a motor vehicle accident. While en route crews learned that a vehicle overturned and caught fire. Initial reports from the scene indicate that the occupants were able to get out of the vehicle.
Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a Maryland State Park and Trails Passport, a Maryland Natural Resource magazine […]
firststateupdate.com
Rider Killed In Motorcycle Accident Near Dover Air Force Base Sunday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Magnolia area this morning, according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on September 18, 2022, at approximately 1:32 a.m., a Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on Bay Road (SR 1) south of Trap Shooters in the left lane. A GMC SUV, operated by a 25-year-old female of Delaware, was traveling northbound ahead of the motorcycle in the right lane of Bay Road. The SUV changed lanes, moving from the right to the left, and established travel in the left lane. The motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed, and its front tire struck the rear bumper of the SUV said Sturgis.
Comments / 0