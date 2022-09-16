ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fossil Free Penn encampment returns to College Green, calling for divestment, UC Townhomes action

Fossil Free Penn is camping out “indefinitely” on College Green, demanding that Penn preserve the University City Townhomes and divest from fossil fuels. Students began setting up tents on Sept. 14. According to College junior Jae Hargest, an FFP coordinator, they intend to remain until their demands are met. As part of the protest’s focus on supporting the townhome residents, FFP joined with the Save the UC Townhomes coalition to host a teach-in today at 3 p.m. to educate the Penn community about climate justice and gentrification.
Penn community honors life of Sarah Katz at candlelit vigil

Penn community members gathered on Friday evening for a vigil honoring the life of College junior Sarah Katz who died last week. Katz’s friends, roommates, and members of Katz's sorority spoke at the vigil, which began at 7 p.m. in front of the LOVE statue. Katz died on Sept. 10 at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at 21 years old, according to an email by Interim Vice Provost for University Life Tamara Greenfield King to Wharton undergraduates.
Ivy League football roundup: Week 1

After Penn football’s exciting come-from-behind victory over Colgate this Saturday, we decided to take a look at how each of the other teams in the Ivy League fared opening weekend. Brown. The Bears had an exciting start to the season, defeating Bryant, 44-38, in double overtime to start the...
