Read full article on original website
Related
Some migrants who were flown to Martha's Vineyard will still 'wind up in Florida anyway,' advocacy organization says
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spent taxpayers' money on flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts and some of those people are "still going to wind up in Florida anyway," said Domingo Garcia, the president of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).
Mayor Adams: Some migrants sent to NYC were suffering from covid, dehydration
New York City Mayor Eric Adams blasts Republican governors’ “inhumane” treatment of migrants, telling CNN’s Jake Tapper that many of those arriving in New York were misled about where they were going.
'They enriched us.' Migrants' 44-hour visit leaves indelible mark on Martha's Vineyard
During their whirlwind visit to Martha's Vineyard, roughly 50 migrants left an indelible impression on their accidental hosts in this isolated enclave known as a summer playground for former US presidents, celebrities and billionaires.
A Black former AAMCO executive is suing the company over pay and racial discrimination
A Black former executive of the transmission repair chain AAMCO who says he was featured in marketing materials showcasing "diversity" is suing the company over alleged racial discrimination, allegations the company denies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yeshiva University puts all student club activities on hold days after Supreme Court declined to block an order requiring the school to recognize LGBTQ club
New York's Yeshiva University announced Friday it would put all undergraduate club activities on hold, days after losing a bid to have the US Supreme Court block a court order that requires the university to recognize an LGBTQ student club, an attorney for the club said.
Attorneys representing more than 30 migrants flown to Massachusetts urge criminal investigations
Attorneys representing more than 30 of the migrants flown to Massachusetts this week asked the US Attorney for Massachusetts and the state's attorney general to open criminal investigations into the flights.
California woman who faked her own kidnapping sentenced to 18 months in prison
Sherri Papini, the California mother who faked her own kidnapping in 2016 in a hoax that was exposed with the help of advances in DNA technology, was sentenced to a year and a half in prison on Monday, according to a release from the Department of Justice.
Man set to plead guilty after largest-known seizure of meth-laced Adderall pills in the US, authorities say
A Rhode Island man is set to plead guilty in what is being called the largest known seizure of counterfeit meth-laced Adderall pills in the US, authorities said Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'It's all behind us now.' 1,700 migrant children see hope in nation's largest school system
After the hardship of their journey from South America to the United States, Marialena Coromoto and her 13-year-old daughter Neimarys see hope in the US school system.
Bexar County Sheriff announces investigation into how migrants went from Texas to Martha's Vineyard
A Texas sheriff said Monday evening his agency will open an investigation into the transportation of 48 Venezuelan migrants from the state to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.
DOJ investigating allegations that Kansas City police racially discriminated against Black officers
The US Department of Justice is investigating whether the Kansas City Police Department in Missouri engaged in a pattern of racial discrimination against Black officers, according to a letter sent to the agency Monday.
Attorneys for migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard looking into origination of brochures they believe were handed out under 'false pretenses'
Attorneys for many of the nearly 50 migrants who landed unexpectedly in Martha's Vineyard said Monday that brochures given to their clients were "highly misleading" and "used to entice (their) clients to travel under the guise that (resettlement) support was available to them."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ohio man who falsely claimed to be Ghanaian prince convicted of fraud
An Ohio man who pretended to be a Ghanaian prince and conned at least 14 people out of more than $800,000 over several years was convicted by a federal jury of fraud on Friday.
Ukrainians struggle with day-to-day life in the northeastern city of Izium
Ukrainians struggle with day-to-day life in the northeastern city of Izium, recently liberated from the Russian occupation. CNN’s Ben Wedeman reports.
4 out of 5 pregnancy-related deaths in the US are preventable, CDC finds
(CNN) — The vast majority of deaths among pregnant women and new mothers in the United States are preventable, according to a new report. For more than 4 out of 5 women who died during pregnancy, during delivery or up to a year postpartum -- more than 84% -- death could have been avoided with "reasonable changes" by health care providers, the community, the patient or others.
Department of Veterans Affairs Fast Facts
Read Fast Facts from CNN about the US Department of Veterans Affairs.
CNN
1M+
Followers
167K+
Post
974M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0