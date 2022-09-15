It’s a matter of time before the two leading cryptocurrencies by market capitalization climb to new all-time highs, McGlone claimed. Mike McGlone – Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg – argued that the crypto winter might last longer than previous market declines and the reason for it is the “Fed’s sledgehammer.” In the next few years, though, he expects the industry to emerge stronger than ever, with Bitcoin tapping $100,000 and Ethereum trading at $6,000 by 2025.

MARKETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO