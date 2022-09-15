ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Mesa Mayor John Giles Joints Accelerator for America Advisory Council

Mesa, Arizona
 3 days ago

The non-profit Accelerator for America this week announced Mesa Mayor John Giles is one of seven new mayors who have joined its Advisory Council.

Founded in 2017, Accelerator for America has two founding focus areas: economic development and transit and infrastructure. The Accelerator's economic development tools have been used by more than 70 cities nationwide, and the organization has helped localities generate more than $40 billion in infrastructure funding independent of federal investment.

"Infrastructure investments are spurring momentum for fast-growing cities like Mesa, and I'm proud to have worked closely with Accelerator on the efforts to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will have a lasting impact on the local level," said Mayor Giles. "I'm eager to get to work on the Accelerator Advisory Council, on developing bipartisan solutions that will lead to a brighter, safer and more equitable future for cities and towns across the country."

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas serve as co-chairs of the Accelerator's Advisory Council. The full list of Council members, which includes other elected officials and business, labor, philanthropy, nonprofit and public policy leaders is available at https://www.acceleratorforamerica.org/who-we-are.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Mesa, AZ
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinton Lucas
Person
Kate Gallego
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy