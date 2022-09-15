Mesa Mayor John Giles Joints Accelerator for America Advisory Council

The non-profit Accelerator for America this week announced Mesa Mayor John Giles is one of seven new mayors who have joined its Advisory Council.

Founded in 2017, Accelerator for America has two founding focus areas: economic development and transit and infrastructure. The Accelerator's economic development tools have been used by more than 70 cities nationwide, and the organization has helped localities generate more than $40 billion in infrastructure funding independent of federal investment.

"Infrastructure investments are spurring momentum for fast-growing cities like Mesa, and I'm proud to have worked closely with Accelerator on the efforts to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will have a lasting impact on the local level," said Mayor Giles. "I'm eager to get to work on the Accelerator Advisory Council, on developing bipartisan solutions that will lead to a brighter, safer and more equitable future for cities and towns across the country."

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas serve as co-chairs of the Accelerator's Advisory Council. The full list of Council members, which includes other elected officials and business, labor, philanthropy, nonprofit and public policy leaders is available at https://www.acceleratorforamerica.org/who-we-are.