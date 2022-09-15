ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Eagles Run at Tom Hoffman Invitational

WHITEWATER, Wis. – The Edgewood College men's cross country team competed at the UW-Whitewater Tom Hoffman Invitational on Saturday. The Eagles finished third of six teams in the 8K race which featured teams from UW-Whitewater, UW-Stevens Point, Maranatha Baptist, Lakeland, and Beloit, as well as individual runners from the area.
Eagles take home two victories at UW-La Crosse Invitational

LA CROSSE, Wis. – The Edgewood Eagles women's volleyball squad traveled to the UW-La Crosse Invitational Saturday afternoon. They played a pair of non-conference matches against the UW-River Falls Falcons and the Hamline Pipers. The Eagles (5-4) took down the Falcons (11-3) in 3-1 fashion, before wrapping up the weekend with a 3-0 sweep over the Pipers (1-9). MATCH ONE: EAGLES 3, FALCONS 1 (25-20, 16-25, 28-26, 25-18) - The avian teams battled it out back and forth, with Edgewood College gaining the first tangible edge in the set off a 3-1 run at 14-12. River Falls replied with two straight points and left the teams jockeying for the lead until 18 all. Errors by the Falcons helped the Eagles to a 3-0 run to take a 21-18 lead, and three more errors would assist Edgewood College in closing out the set on a 4-0 rally.
Concordia Chicago (0-2-3, 0-1-1)-VS-Edgewood College (5-1-1, 1-0-1)

Clock CUC Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score EDG Score Play. 00:00 Corcoran, Hailey at goalie for Edgewood College. 00:00 Silenzi, Kassie at goalie for Concordia Chicago. 00:09 Foul on Fernandez, Valeria. 03:14 Corner kick [03:14]. 03:47 Shot by CUC Gosell, Jordyn, bottom center, saved by Corcoran, Hailey.
