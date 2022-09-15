LA CROSSE, Wis. – The Edgewood Eagles women's volleyball squad traveled to the UW-La Crosse Invitational Saturday afternoon. They played a pair of non-conference matches against the UW-River Falls Falcons and the Hamline Pipers. The Eagles (5-4) took down the Falcons (11-3) in 3-1 fashion, before wrapping up the weekend with a 3-0 sweep over the Pipers (1-9). MATCH ONE: EAGLES 3, FALCONS 1 (25-20, 16-25, 28-26, 25-18) - The avian teams battled it out back and forth, with Edgewood College gaining the first tangible edge in the set off a 3-1 run at 14-12. River Falls replied with two straight points and left the teams jockeying for the lead until 18 all. Errors by the Falcons helped the Eagles to a 3-0 run to take a 21-18 lead, and three more errors would assist Edgewood College in closing out the set on a 4-0 rally.

