Chapel Hill, NC

unc.edu

Claudia Yaghoobi Expands Global Connections for Carolina Students

As the new director of the UNC-Chapel Hill Center for Middle East and Islamic Studies (CMEIS), Claudia Yaghoobi is eager to expand upon existing opportunities for students studying Middle Eastern and Persian studies, and to expand global partnerships with universities abroad. Yaghoobi, a Roshan Institute Associate Professor, was appointed to...
unc.edu

A Lobby of Legacy

In June 2022, the UNC Family Medicine Center lobby in Chapel Hill was renamed “The Longiotti Family Lobby” in recognition of a generous gift from Mr. Samuel Longiotti to honor his father, Nazzareno Longiotti. This gift’s endowment will strive to honor Nazzareno Longiotti’s commitment to family, responsibility and...
