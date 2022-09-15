Read full article on original website
AT&T Announces Fiber Internet Expansion in McAllen, Texas
(TNS) — More than a thousand homes and businesses here will soon be able to connect to the internet at the lightning-fast speeds afforded by fiber optic cables. That was the news that was announced at an AT&T store on the corner of 10th Street and Trenton Road on Thursday which officials tout as an opportunity to bridge the gaps in online connectivity.
Harlingen PD reroutes traffic, expect delays
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police is advising motorists of a shutdown of the Ed Carey Drive exit southbound expressway. Police said the frontage road and New Hampshire are also closed. Authorities are asking drivers to re-route their morning drive in order to avoid delays. ValleyCentral will provide updates as they come.
Mission to host utility assistance one-stop shop
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission is hosting a mortgage, rental, and utility assistance one stop shop for Mission residents. According to the Facebook post by the City of Mercedes, the event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7p.m. on Sept, 21, at the Center for Education and Economic Development, located 801 […]
riograndeguardian.com
Ramirez: I encourage other companies to follow Cosmic Shielding’s lead and apply for Launch BTX grants
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Helen Ramirez, interim city manager of Brownsville, is encouraging more companies to apply for the type of funding Cosmic Shielding Corporation received to research in and relocate to Brownsville. In collaboration with the City of Brownsville, the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation (GBIC) announced a $150,000 Performance...
Border crossing delays causes frustration in community
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border crossing delays at international bridges in the Rio Grande Valley are causing frustration in the community and businesses. U.S. Customs and Border Protection are saying there may be additional delays for the remainder of the month. “From now through September 30, 2022, CBP’s Office of Field Operations (OFO) expects potential […]
laferianews.net
International Trade Booming at the Port
Foreign Trade Zone No. 62 Reclaims Number 2 Ranking in the U.S. for the Value of Exports. Foreign Trade Zone No. 62 (FTZ) at the Port of Brownsville recorded an increase of 28% for the total value of exports in 2021, surpassing the $5 billion mark for the first time.
kurv.com
Delays at Border Crossing to Continue for Rest of Month
Federal Customs and Border Protection officials say residents in the Valley should expect delays at international bridges to continue for the rest of the month. Officials blame several factors, including adjustments to close out the fiscal year, staff shortages and efforts to help fix supply chain issues. Some residents complain the delays have forced them to wake up hours early just to make it to work on time.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Sihver, Mendez, and Tarawneh discuss research, manufacturing in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Here are three video interviews about a big research project that could lead to a new manufacturing line in Brownsville, Texas. In collaboration with the City of Brownsville, the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation (GBIC) announced a $150,000 Performance Grant for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.
sciotopost.com
Border Patrol Officers Seize $2.3 Million in Meth at Mexico International Bridge
PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility intercepted $2,384,668 in alleged methamphetamine. “Our CBP officers relied on their experience and all available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of...
Mysterious 80,000 gallons of water on mom’s utility bill, stuck with a high bill
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Public Utility Board customers are furious over an approved rate increase. According to BPUB, the rates include electricity, water, and wastewater. The decision was made after the Brownsville City Commission approved new rates at its May 3 meeting. As previously reported on ValleyCentral.com, ‘Brownsville city commissioners also approved a series […]
KRGV
Rio Grande City places city secretary on administrative leave without pay
The Rio Grande City commission voted to place City Secretary Melissa Garza on administrative leave without pay during a special meeting on Monday. Angela Solis has been appointed to serve as interim city secretary. The decision comes after the city announced Friday it would hold a special meeting to discuss...
BP apprehend seven, pursuit ends in run over mailbox
PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Border Patrol agents apprehended seven migrants after a short pursuit that resulted in a busted mailbox. On Sunday, a McAllen agent observed several people load into the bed of a Ford F150 south of Palmview. When the agent approached the vehicle, the driver exited and fled without putting the vehicle […]
KRGV
Reservoir levels rise due to rainfall in Mexico, prompting Valley cities to ease water restrictions
At least two Valley cities are relaxing their water restrictions as water availability in our reservoirs climb. Together, the combined capacity at Falcon Lake and Amistad is at 26.2 percent. When that number hits 25 or below, water restrictions take effect. Because the combined capacity is above that number, some cities are relaxing restrictions, including San Benito and Rio Grande City.
More beach closures OK’d for SpaceX tests in South Texas
Earlier this week Cameron County said it was a "miscommunication" between the county and SpaceX that led to the reported closure of a public beach and highway for an entire work week. But now, the county has approved closing both the beach and the road for this entire work week, plus a couple days next week.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Metro Named ‘Most Obese’ in the U.S.
Nearly half of adults in the United States are projected to be obese by 2030 with one in four likely to be clinically defined as morbidly obese, carrying around 100 pounds more than the normal body weight. According to County Health Rankings, Texas has an obesity rate amongst adults of...
borderreport.com
Traditional sweets: Brownsville bakery builds bonds with border community
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Having coffee and sweet bread — un cafecito con pan dulce in the morning — is a staple in the Hispanic culture, and that’s why the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas is home to countless bakeries or panaderias. At De Ayala...
KRGV
Gladys Porter Zoo holds discount weekend for lower Valley residents
Residents of Cameron County, Willacy County and Matamoros can visit the Gladys Porter Zoo for $3 per person this weekend. The zoo is holding discount days from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18. Proof of residency is required.
kurv.com
Nebraska Man Seeks To Represent Himself In South Texas Manslaughter Case
A Nebraska man charged in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash in Hidalgo County wants to represent himself in court. Tyrone Davis was arrested last year after a crash on U.S. 281 in Edinburg left one person dead and two others injured. Two attorneys have withdrawn from the case since his arrest.
KRGV
Man dies after crash in Harlingen, police say
A man died after a crash in Harlingen early Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Harlingen Police Department. Police say at about 2:30 a.m., a vehicle went off the roadway near the southbound frontage road and Oklahoma St. The vehicle struck several objects and went through multiple properties...
Good Axe Time is now open in Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Weslaco announced Good Axe Time is now open and ready for business. According to a Facebook post by the City of Weslaco, Good Axe Time is now open starting Friday, and is located at 709 Angelita Drive. The facility has options of single target lanes, double target lanes […]
