KTLA.com
California fuel price relief to begin in October alongside Middle Class Tax Refund
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some California residents will see lower prices at the pump in October, but the California Department of Finance said not all drivers will benefit from the sales tax pause. State leaders debated implementing some form of gas price relief for months earlier this year. Those...
California becomes 7th state to protect workers who smoke marijuana off-the-clock
CALIFORNIA, USA — With a swipe of his pen, Gov. Gavin Newsom made California the seventh state to protect workers who smoke marijuana while off-the-clock. The bill was among a series of cannabis-related bills that expanded the legal market and addressed harms from past cannabis bans. “For too many...
Bakersfield Channel
Newsom signs new climate legislation into law, says it will create four million new jobs in CA
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom signed sweeping new climate legislation into law in Sacramento on Friday. The $54 billion dollar package aims to make California carbon-neutral by 2045. Newsom said California has already taken big steps to reduce its environmental footprint compared to other states. “Here we...
KSBW.com
Pesticide contaminated water detected in areas of California, including along the Central Coast: Data
SALINAS, Calif. — Contaminated water has been found in urban areas in California, including the affects to the Central Coast, according to data released by theCalifornia Department of Pesticide Regulation. Imidacloprid is a neonicotinoid (or neonics), a pesticide that is also linked to bee die-offs. These pesticides are shown...
Affordable housing crisis impacting Kern County
The latest data shows a continued need for more affordable units as vacancy remains low. This as only a little over half of the homeless population is at a shelter.
Wildfire System Soaks Your Home With Chemicals and Water to Keep It Safe
Wildfires are concerning an ever-present risk here in California. Major wildfires have become more common in recent years, and have destroyed great swatches of California's forests and many homes.
As CA moves to ban new gas-powered cars, is our infrastructure ready to charge all of those new EVs?
California will ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles starting in 2035, creating an urgency to build an electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the state to meet that need. But is it being done safely?
California may permanently shrink discounts for low-income internet, cellular customers
DURING THE PANDEMIC, California took major steps to boost cell phone and internet access to vulnerable communities throughout the state, especially to low-income households. In July 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a $6 billion statewide plan to expand high-speed internet infrastructure in rural and other under-resourced regions. And...
No on Proposition 30 leader discusses opposition to the divisive ballot measure
(Inside California Politics) — ‘Vote No on Proposition 30’ campaign manager Matt Rodriguez joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to explain why he believes Proposition 30 should fail. That proposition would fund wildfire management and electric vehicle infrastructure and incentives through a tax on Californians making more than $2 Million dollars. Governor Newsom this […]
Tehechapi News
CalPortland makes deal to buy Tehachapi cement plant
Two cement plants near Tehachapi will have the same owner sometime next year if a deal announced by Martin Marietta last month goes through. Martin Marietta became the fifth owner of the cement plant just east of the city of Tehachapi last year, finalizing a deal with Lehigh Hanson Inc., to acquire its West Region business for $2.3 billion in cash on Oct. 1. This included the Tehachapi plant once known as Monolith Portland Cement Company. Lehigh purchased the plant in 1995.
californiaglobe.com
The Shortest Bill to Reach Gov. Newsom’s Desk this Year
Obviously, a bill that makes a one-or two-word change in the law could be significant. For example, a bill that changes a discretionary “may” to a mandatory “shall” could have important implications in an area of law, even though the bill would represent a one-word change in the law.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newson Signs Bill on Juror Travel Reimbursement Pay Increase
A bill that would increase juror pay through more driving and public transportation reimbursement was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday. Assembly Bill 1981, authored by Assemblyman Alex Lee (D-San Jose), will change the 34 cents a mile reimbursement for jurors driving in from just one way into court to both coming into court and leaving court for the day. Those who use public transportation to get to the courthouse will also now be reimbursed for their travel. Courts will partner with with public transit operators to provide this no-cost service or to determine an alternate method of reimbursement up to a daily maximum of $12, as long as the courthouse is within a reasonable distance from the nearest public transit station.
California’s Next Climate Mandate Is End to Sales of Diesel-Only Trucks in 2040
New big rigs and other trucks will have to be zero-emissions in 2040 — ending their decades-long reliance on high-polluting diesel — under a proposed regulation unveiled by the California Air Resources Board. Under the proposal, manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel or...
rtands.com
Another milestone on high-speed rail project in California
The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue Grade Separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between S.R. 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of the city of Hanford. It is 212 ft...
Bakersfield Californian
Our View: Nov. 8 ballot: arts, dialysis clinics, taxing rich, tobacco
California voters will decide the fate of these four statewide propositions on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
New law could protect off-the-clock cannabis use
SACRAMENTO, Calif — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won’t lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they’re off the clock. State lawmakers passed Assembly Bill 2188 last month that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.
Bakersfield Californian
'Treating your most valuable asset': KP hosts open house for medical offices
Kaiser Permanente had plenty of help with the foot traffic Sunday during an open house for the pediatric services offered at its medical offices on Ming Avenue. As it turns out, the Haggin Oaks Farmers Market was a perfect draw, with hundreds seeking fresh meat, organic produce and other fare also stopping into the clinic to get vaccines, visit the face-painting booth with kids or watch as children ran in an oversized hamster wheel. The larger-than-life exercise machine also used the energy it created to make snow cones that were also enjoyed.
Taste of winter, much-needed rain arrives in California
After an astoundingly hot and dry summer, needed rain and cooler air is finally sweeping into portions of California -- and the pattern change is even going to result in snow for some of the highest peaks. While Southern California has been on the receiving end of multiple rounds of...
Gov. Newsom says Prop. 30 is "trojan horse", firefighters calling it an answer to "crisis"
SACRAMENTO -- As the Mosquito Fire continues to burn in El Dorado and Placer counties, supporters of a November ballot measure believe, if passed, the results could reduce the number of acres burned in California every year by 300-500K. Proposition 30 proposes a 1.75% increase on personal income for taxpayers who make more than $2 million annually. The revenue collected from this new tax would support zero-emission vehicle programs and wildfire response and prevention plans. Supporters of the measure told CBS13 it would reinforce California's aggressive climate action plans and prevent deadly wildfires. They say the increased revenue from the taxes will...
Gov. Newsom signs first bill to regulate dog trainers
The first law ever to regulate dog trainers requires them to disclose any criminal convictions or civil judgments related to their business.
