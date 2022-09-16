ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Kern County, CA
Kern County, CA
Kern County, CA
Kern County, CA
FOX40

No on Proposition 30 leader discusses opposition to the divisive ballot measure

(Inside California Politics) — ‘Vote No on Proposition 30’ campaign manager Matt Rodriguez joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to explain why he believes Proposition 30 should fail. That proposition would fund wildfire management and electric vehicle infrastructure and incentives through a tax on Californians making more than $2 Million dollars. Governor Newsom this […]
Tehechapi News

CalPortland makes deal to buy Tehachapi cement plant

Two cement plants near Tehachapi will have the same owner sometime next year if a deal announced by Martin Marietta last month goes through. Martin Marietta became the fifth owner of the cement plant just east of the city of Tehachapi last year, finalizing a deal with Lehigh Hanson Inc., to acquire its West Region business for $2.3 billion in cash on Oct. 1. This included the Tehachapi plant once known as Monolith Portland Cement Company. Lehigh purchased the plant in 1995.
californiaglobe.com

The Shortest Bill to Reach Gov. Newsom’s Desk this Year

Obviously, a bill that makes a one-or two-word change in the law could be significant. For example, a bill that changes a discretionary “may” to a mandatory “shall” could have important implications in an area of law, even though the bill would represent a one-word change in the law.
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newson Signs Bill on Juror Travel Reimbursement Pay Increase

A bill that would increase juror pay through more driving and public transportation reimbursement was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday. Assembly Bill 1981, authored by Assemblyman Alex Lee (D-San Jose), will change the 34 cents a mile reimbursement for jurors driving in from just one way into court to both coming into court and leaving court for the day. Those who use public transportation to get to the courthouse will also now be reimbursed for their travel. Courts will partner with with public transit operators to provide this no-cost service or to determine an alternate method of reimbursement up to a daily maximum of $12, as long as the courthouse is within a reasonable distance from the nearest public transit station.
rtands.com

Another milestone on high-speed rail project in California

The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue Grade Separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between S.R. 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of the city of Hanford. It is 212 ft...
ABC10

New law could protect off-the-clock cannabis use

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won’t lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they’re off the clock. State lawmakers passed Assembly Bill 2188 last month that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.
Bakersfield Californian

'Treating your most valuable asset': KP hosts open house for medical offices

Kaiser Permanente had plenty of help with the foot traffic Sunday during an open house for the pediatric services offered at its medical offices on Ming Avenue. As it turns out, the Haggin Oaks Farmers Market was a perfect draw, with hundreds seeking fresh meat, organic produce and other fare also stopping into the clinic to get vaccines, visit the face-painting booth with kids or watch as children ran in an oversized hamster wheel. The larger-than-life exercise machine also used the energy it created to make snow cones that were also enjoyed.
CBS Sacramento

Gov. Newsom says Prop. 30 is "trojan horse", firefighters calling it an answer to "crisis"

SACRAMENTO -- As the Mosquito Fire continues to burn in El Dorado and Placer counties, supporters of a November ballot measure believe, if passed, the results could reduce the number of acres burned in California every year by 300-500K. Proposition 30  proposes a 1.75% increase on personal income for taxpayers who make more than $2 million annually. The revenue collected from this new tax would support zero-emission vehicle programs and wildfire response and prevention plans. Supporters of the measure told CBS13 it would reinforce California's aggressive climate action plans and prevent deadly wildfires. They say the increased revenue from the taxes will...
CALIFORNIA STATE

