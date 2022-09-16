Read full article on original website
NHL
Devils Fall to Sabres in Buffalo | GAME STORY
Garrett Van Wyhe had the biggest performance of the night for New Jersey with two goals. In their second game of the Prospects Challenge, the New Jersey Devils didn't have the same last-minute heroics from their first game on Friday night. There were, however, some standout performances from two players who are trying to make an impression on the Devils management and coaching staff who have had watchful eyes over the group over the last few days.
NHL
Bruins Win First Game at Prospects Challenge in Buffalo
Boston beat Senators, 5-4, behind two-goal effort from Toporowski, Beecher winner. BostonBruins.com - Behind a two-goal showing from Luke Toporowski and the winner from Johnny Beecher in the third period, the Bruins defeated the Ottawa Senators, 5-4, in the opener of the Prospects Challenge on Friday afternoon at the LECOM Harborcenter. Here's how it went down:
NHL
YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Flames Rookies Preview
The Edmonton Oilers Rookies continue their Young Stars Classic schedule with a neutral ground Battle of Alberta against the Calgary Flames Rookies at the South Okanagan Events Centre. You can stream the game live on EdmontonOilers.com beginning at 8:30pm MT. Check back later in the afternoon following morning media avails...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Open Rookie Faceoff Tournament Tonight in San Jose
The Ducks open the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament tonight in San Jose, taking on the host Sharks at the brand-new Tech CU Arena (7 p.m.). Anaheim's roster is headlined by five first-round picks, including Mason McTavish and Pavel Mintyukov, as well as six of the club's seven selections in the 2022 NHL Draft.
NHL
Blue Jackets fall to Red Wings in Traverse City
Johnson, Marchenko score in 5-2 setback against Detroit that drops record to 1-1 The Blue Jackets saw their record at the annual NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Mich., fall to 1-1 this year as Columbus dropped a 5-2 decision to Detroit on Friday afternoon. Game in a Paragraph. One...
NHL
Traverse City notebook: Johnson gets a look at center
First-round pick delivered a strong performance at the NHL Prospects Tournament. As Jarmo Kekalainen likes to say, in the NHL, players make most of the decisions about playing time and roles with how they perform. So while the Blue Jackets general manager chose Kent Johnson fifth overall in the 2021...
NHL
CBJ to open 2022 Training Camp, presented by OhioHealth, on Sept. 21
The Columbus Blue Jackets begin preparations for their 22nd National Hockey League season with the opening of training camp, presented by OhioHealth, on Wednesday, September 21. Players will report for physicals at McConnell Spine, Sport and Joint Center beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday with fitness testing to follow at Nationwide Arena.
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Rookie Faceoff - Ducks vs. Sharks
The Ducks are taking on the San Jose Sharks in the club's first game of the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament at Tech CU Arena. Follow along with our live blog below. Gage Alexander in net for the Ducks tonight. The 6-6 netminder, a fifth-round pick in 2021, will play for Swift Current (WHL) this season after posting an 18-7-4 record with Winnipeg (WHL) in 2021-22.
NHL
YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies Live Coverage
Stream the game live and follow along with our In-Game Blog as the Oilers Rookies open their Young Stars Classic tournament against the Jets Rookies. The Edmonton Oilers Rookies take on the Winnipeg Jets Rookies in the opening game of the Young Stars Classic in Penticton on Friday at 5:00pm MT.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Wrap Up Rookie Tournament on Monday vs. Avalanche
Arizona looks to finish strong against Stanley Cup champion rookies. The Arizona Coyotes play their third and final game of the Rookie Faceoff Tournament in San Jose, Calif. on Monday, and have none other than the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche waiting for them. The Coyotes have been led...
NHL
Piercey, Red Wings beat Blue Jackets, 5-2, in NHL Prospect Tournament
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- Forward Riley Piercey, who made the Detroit Red Wings' 2022 NHL Prospect Tournament roster as a free-agent invitee, made quite the first impression. Piercey scored four goals for the Red Wings, who opened their three-game NHL Prospect Tournament schedule with a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday afternoon in front of a packed Centre Ice Arena crowd.
NHL
Devils season preview: Hischier, Hughes lead core aiming to turn up heat
Add Palat to bolster offense, Vanecek to shore up goaltending. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the New Jersey Devils.
NHL
YOUNG STARS: Hamblin setting the standard
PENTICTON, BC - When the coach has a question in a meeting, James Hamblin has the answer. When you're in need of a captain at Rookie Camp, James Hamblin has the experience and proudly takes on that responsibility. When you have a job to be done on the ice, James...
NHL
WATCH: 9/17 Sharks vs Avs Rookie Faceoff
Watch the Sharks vs. Avalanche at the Rookie Faceoff from Tech CU Arena. Watch the Sharks vs. Ducks at the Rookie Faceoff from Tech CU Arena. SAN JOSE, CA - The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) today introduced new uniforms that will be worn with the start of the 2022-23 National Hockey League season. Designed by adidas in collaboration with the Sharks, the 'Evolve' uniform is inspired by the popular and innovative original Sharks jersey and incorporates new, innovative design elements as the franchise looks to the future and to a new era of Sharks hockey. The 'Evolve' uniform represents the first significant uniform change for the team in nine years and only the 5th generation of Sharks primary uniform.
NHL
For Holtz, Patience is Key | FEATURE
Holtz scored two goals, the game-tying and overtime game-winner, Friday night against Montreal. Holtz showed professionalism while embracing his personal development at the AHL level last season. Holtz worked over the summer on conditioning and strength, hoping it helps him land in the NHL this year. Alexander Holtz would not...
NHL
'I wanna show my style of play': Elmer Soderblom out to prove himself
Just ask fellow prospect Cross Hanas. "That guy is an absolute tank," Hanas said. "When he has the puck on the ice, you can't even reach around him to get the puck. He's so big." And Soderblom, who was Detroit's 159th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, knows...
NHL
Predators Rookies Hungry for Another Win at NHL Prospect Showcase
Jimmy Huntington, Navrin Mutter Recap Friday's 5-2 Win, Look Ahead to Sunday's Game Against Carolina. Just hours after an exciting 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning's prospect squad, the Nashville Predators rookies were back on the ice to get in a quick practice session before Sunday morning's contest against the Carolina Hurricanes.
NHL
Canes Prospects Pull Off Overtime Victory Over Nashville
RALEIGH, NC. - Forward Blake Murray emerged as a late hero for the Carolina Hurricanes prospects on Sunday, netting the deciding goal in a 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators. Three Things. 1) It's Not Over Until It's Over. The Canes had control of the contest throughout, striking first and...
NHL
VGK Rookie Report - Golden Knights Rookies Face Kings
Rookie Camp is presented by Martin-Harris Construction. The Vegas Golden Knights rookie team gears up for its second game in San Jose as they take on the rookies from the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 2 p.m. Fans can watch live on VegasGoldenKnights.com and listen to the games with Brian McCormack on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.
NHL
Oilers season preview: Campbell, Kane to be counted on
New goalie, returning forward could determine whether Edmonton goes on another deep playoff run. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening Sept. 21, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Edmonton Oilers.
