Dansville, NY

westsidenewsny.com

Attention: Kayakers, canoers and anglers

Recently, while fishing with my son in Black Creek in Churchville, I discovered the creek, from Churchville Park upstream to Route 19, was obstructed by several log jams and trees. Some restricted the passage of boat traffic completely. All the obstructions have now been cut up, opening boating accessability from...
CHURCHVILLE, NY
WETM 18 News

Local Teen Buys Bakery

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery. Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began […]
CORNING, NY
City
Dansville, NY
wellsvillesun.com

NY Landquest: House with Garage in Friendship NY is for sale, view slideshow

Hardwood floors, fireplace, an easy walk to school. This home has over 1,400 sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bathroom. Enter this home from the covered front porch which leads into the living room with a fireplace. The dining room features slider doors that lead out to the back covered patio. There are hardwood floors in both the living and dining room. The kitchen is bright and efficient.
FRIENDSHIP, NY
WETM

Car crashes into Bath home; driver extricated

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — On Sep. 17, a car crashed through the front of a home on Geneva Street in Bath. According to the Bath Volunteer Fire Department, a bystander reported that a vehicle had driven into a home on Geneva Street. The driver of the car had to be removed from the vehicle and treated by medical professionals.
BATH, NY
Lancaster Farming

Morning Mist Farms in Penn Yan, New York, Diversifies for Success

Beef, chickens and hay — Morning Mist Farms in Penn Yan, New York, has cycled through a few different revenue streams. The farm’s owners, David and Lorraine Jackson, enjoy the variety and shift their farm to their interests. The couple moved from Corning, New York, to Penn Yan...
PENN YAN, NY
13 WHAM

WHEC TV-10

Traffic backup on I-390

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A traffic alert for anyone heading home. There is a backup on I-390 on the city’s West side. Right now, all lanes are blocked on 390 Northbound and Southbound in the area of Chili Avenue. Stay tuned for any updates.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Overnight chase encompasses three towns, police cars damaged

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An overnight chase that encompassed three towns ended with multiple police cars damaged and a suspect behind bars, police said. The chase began in the Cheektowaga after 2:15 a.m. Sunday, when Erie County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over a suspect from a stolen vehicle case reported in the Old First […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
thestylus.org

Jimmy Z’s is Back in Business

Since March, Jimmy Z’s Plates & Shakes has been closed, without an indication of when they would reopen. While they had their food truck at various events throughout the summer, the restaurant remained vacant for months. According to General Manager Anthony Casas, one of the main reasons they closed...
BROCKPORT, NY
News 8 WROC

New internet option? Frontier’s new push in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In Monroe County, another option for the internet is expanding its reach. Along with Greenlight and Spectrum, you can expect to see more Frontier ads, as well. Viewers in Webster, Chili, and Penfield told News 8 they’ve been seeing and hearing more about Frontier Fiber. We caught up with some representatives at […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Gates Ambulance responds to multi-patient accident. 10 people transported to local hospitals

GATES, N.Y. – Ten people were taken to the hospital after a car accident in Gates. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Route 531 between Union and Washington Streets. They said a car driving eastbound lost control and drove onto incoming traffic before coming to a stop in the grassy median. Several cars then stopped on the side of the road, which lead to another accident.
GATES, NY
waynetimes.com

The traveling thief

The small, elderly looking lady enters the store. No one would suspect her motives. She sometimes claims to be destitute and homeless, but below the surface her intentions are evil. The Walmart in Newark was just the latest in Deborah Collier’s shoplifting endeavours. On Monday (9/12) she entered the store,...
NEWARK, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY men accused of having ‘numerous’ ghost guns, large capacity ammunition feeding devices

Lincklaen, N.Y. — State police say two Upstate New York men had “numerous” ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices not compliant with the NY SAFE Act. Duane G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Moravia in Cayuga County, and Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19, of Lincklaen in Chenango County, are now facing two felony charges: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to state police.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Unused hand sanitizer on the move

More than 700,000 gallons of unused hand sanitizer that's been in Oriskany since 2021 is being sent to Rochester to be repurposed. More than 700,000 gallons of state-produced hand sanitizer moving from Oriskany to Rochester for recycling. Hundreds of thousands of gallons of expired state-produced hand sanitizer that were sitting...
ORISKANY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Piles of roofing nails deliberately left on intersections in Scottsville

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. – It appears that someone purposely left roofing nails on several intersections in the Village of Scottsville. The mayor of the village, Maggie Ridge, said they were on Rochester Street, which is the main road in the village. They were also on Race Street and Brown Street, in front of the Department of Public Works, and in front of the Fire Department.
SCOTTSVILLE, NY

