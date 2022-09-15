Read full article on original website
westsidenewsny.com
Attention: Kayakers, canoers and anglers
Recently, while fishing with my son in Black Creek in Churchville, I discovered the creek, from Churchville Park upstream to Route 19, was obstructed by several log jams and trees. Some restricted the passage of boat traffic completely. All the obstructions have now been cut up, opening boating accessability from...
Getaway Cabin With Land For Sale In Western New York
Sometimes you just want to get away and one of the best parts of living in Western New York is that there are plenty of places to get away to. Take this cabin for sale in Cattaraugus County. If you are looking for land, it has it. If you are looking for a stream to walk along the water, it has it.
Local Teen Buys Bakery
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery. Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began […]
‘Sheriff’s Showdown 2’ raises money to send local children to summer camp
This is the second year of the 'Sheriff's Showdown' event, which raises money to help send kids to summer camp at Keuka Lake.
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: House with Garage in Friendship NY is for sale, view slideshow
Hardwood floors, fireplace, an easy walk to school. This home has over 1,400 sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bathroom. Enter this home from the covered front porch which leads into the living room with a fireplace. The dining room features slider doors that lead out to the back covered patio. There are hardwood floors in both the living and dining room. The kitchen is bright and efficient.
WETM
Car crashes into Bath home; driver extricated
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — On Sep. 17, a car crashed through the front of a home on Geneva Street in Bath. According to the Bath Volunteer Fire Department, a bystander reported that a vehicle had driven into a home on Geneva Street. The driver of the car had to be removed from the vehicle and treated by medical professionals.
Lancaster Farming
Morning Mist Farms in Penn Yan, New York, Diversifies for Success
Beef, chickens and hay — Morning Mist Farms in Penn Yan, New York, has cycled through a few different revenue streams. The farm’s owners, David and Lorraine Jackson, enjoy the variety and shift their farm to their interests. The couple moved from Corning, New York, to Penn Yan...
13 WHAM
Scottsville residents taking action over nails in the streets
Scottsville, N.Y. — Nails started showing up across the Village of Scottsville Wednesday evening, puncturing tires and leaving residents on edge. The nails started showing up on a handful of streets across the village and village leaders say it doesn’t appear to be accidental. On Friday, Kim Lautner...
WHEC TV-10
Traffic backup on I-390
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A traffic alert for anyone heading home. There is a backup on I-390 on the city’s West side. Right now, all lanes are blocked on 390 Northbound and Southbound in the area of Chili Avenue. Stay tuned for any updates.
uncoveringnewyork.com
Hiking the Gorge Trail at Watkins Glen State Park: Everything You Need to Know
There might be no hike in New York that is more heralded than the Gorge Trail at Watkins Glen State Park, and with good reason. This trail is truly spectacular thanks to its sheer rock walls, 19 waterfalls, and some of the most gorgeous scenery that you’ll find in New York.
Overnight chase encompasses three towns, police cars damaged
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An overnight chase that encompassed three towns ended with multiple police cars damaged and a suspect behind bars, police said. The chase began in the Cheektowaga after 2:15 a.m. Sunday, when Erie County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over a suspect from a stolen vehicle case reported in the Old First […]
thestylus.org
Jimmy Z’s is Back in Business
Since March, Jimmy Z’s Plates & Shakes has been closed, without an indication of when they would reopen. While they had their food truck at various events throughout the summer, the restaurant remained vacant for months. According to General Manager Anthony Casas, one of the main reasons they closed...
New internet option? Frontier’s new push in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In Monroe County, another option for the internet is expanding its reach. Along with Greenlight and Spectrum, you can expect to see more Frontier ads, as well. Viewers in Webster, Chili, and Penfield told News 8 they’ve been seeing and hearing more about Frontier Fiber. We caught up with some representatives at […]
WHEC TV-10
Gates Ambulance responds to multi-patient accident. 10 people transported to local hospitals
GATES, N.Y. – Ten people were taken to the hospital after a car accident in Gates. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Route 531 between Union and Washington Streets. They said a car driving eastbound lost control and drove onto incoming traffic before coming to a stop in the grassy median. Several cars then stopped on the side of the road, which lead to another accident.
waynetimes.com
The traveling thief
The small, elderly looking lady enters the store. No one would suspect her motives. She sometimes claims to be destitute and homeless, but below the surface her intentions are evil. The Walmart in Newark was just the latest in Deborah Collier’s shoplifting endeavours. On Monday (9/12) she entered the store,...
Upstate NY men accused of having ‘numerous’ ghost guns, large capacity ammunition feeding devices
Lincklaen, N.Y. — State police say two Upstate New York men had “numerous” ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices not compliant with the NY SAFE Act. Duane G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Moravia in Cayuga County, and Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19, of Lincklaen in Chenango County, are now facing two felony charges: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to state police.
Flower City Comic Con returns to Rochester for 2022
Many comic book artists will be present at the convention, including John Beatty, and authors such as Susan Harris and Edward Ashton.
Rochester Rundown: RGH lockdown, Ax murder trial, Wegmans ends SCAN app
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
WKTV
Unused hand sanitizer on the move
More than 700,000 gallons of unused hand sanitizer that's been in Oriskany since 2021 is being sent to Rochester to be repurposed. More than 700,000 gallons of state-produced hand sanitizer moving from Oriskany to Rochester for recycling. Hundreds of thousands of gallons of expired state-produced hand sanitizer that were sitting...
WHEC TV-10
Piles of roofing nails deliberately left on intersections in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. – It appears that someone purposely left roofing nails on several intersections in the Village of Scottsville. The mayor of the village, Maggie Ridge, said they were on Rochester Street, which is the main road in the village. They were also on Race Street and Brown Street, in front of the Department of Public Works, and in front of the Fire Department.
