Mount Morris, NY

WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Missing boys have returned home safely

CHILI, N.Y. – Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing boys from the Hillside Crestwood Children’s Center at 2075 Scottsville Road in Chili. Michael Newsome, 11, and Navarius Davis, 12, were last seen skateboarding in the courtyard of the Crestwood complex. Michael is about 4’1”, 75 pounds. Last seen wearing green shorts with black and red sneakers. Navarius is about 5’1′, 100 pounds. Last seen wearing a white shirt, maroon shorts and red sneakers.
13 WHAM

Crews: Ten people injured in pair of crashes on State Route 531 in Ogden

Ogden, N.Y. — Ten people were taken to the hospital in a multi-vehicle crash in Ogden on Sunday afternoon, according to Gates Volunteer Ambulance Service. Monroe County Sheriff's Office, which also responded to the scene, says a vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Route 531 between Union Street and Washington Street, when it lost control and drove into the westbound lane. Eventually, the vehicle settled in the grassy median between the eastbound and westbound lanes.
WKTV

Unused hand sanitizer on the move

More than 700,000 gallons of unused hand sanitizer that's been in Oriskany since 2021 is being sent to Rochester to be repurposed. More than 700,000 gallons of state-produced hand sanitizer moving from Oriskany to Rochester for recycling. Hundreds of thousands of gallons of expired state-produced hand sanitizer that were sitting...
Big Frog 104

10 Roadside Attractions and Oddities of New York State! Have You Been?

New York is a unique place. I'm not talking about Manhattan. I'm referring to New York State where we have had a U.F.O. sighting or two. One of our towns, Whitehall, holds the distinction of 'Big Foot Sighting Capital of the World' and there is an egg in Albany that artists perform inside of. This is just scratching the surface.
wwnytv.com

State Police seek answers about damaged cemetery

TOWN OF HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - State Police are asking for the public’s help to find out how a cemetery in St. Lawrence county was damaged. The incident occurred at the Church of the Holy Cross Cemetery located on Lake Azonia Road in the town of Hopkinton. State...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended

The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: New York to send checks worth up to $270 by next month

Roughly 1.75 million New Yorkers can expect to receive a $270 stimulus check sometime over the next month as part of Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s efforts to combat inflation in the state. The stimulus payments are part of a $475 million tax relief program that was unveiled by New...
localsyr.com

It’s picking time: Apple orchards in Central New York

(WSYR-TV) — Are you looking for fresh apples for your homemade apple pie? Or maybe you just want to go out and spend time with your family? Below is a list of apple orchards in Central New York that will make you happy to your core!. Navarino Orchard. Navarino...
Big Frog 104

What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?

It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)
suncommunitynews.com

Second DWI earns Champlain man felony charges

BEEKMANTOWN | On Sept. 16, a 21-year-old Champlain man was arrested and charged with two felony-level DWIs as well as two misdemeanors related to driving while intoxicated. According to a report issued by the Clinton Co. Sheriff's Department, at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday, Sheriff's deputies pulled Joshuah R. McGoldrick over after he was noted to be driving on the shoulder of a road in the Town of Beekmantown. Authorities say they determined that McGoldrick had been driving with a BAC greater than .08.
WGRZ TV

Multiple top-prize lottery winners

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the recent NYS Take 5 drawing on September 16 multiple winners were revealed from surrounding areas of Buffalo in both Fredonia, and Syracuse. Fredonia Food Mart located at 33 Temple Street in Fredonia, sold 1 prize-winning ticket worth $6,524.00. Stafford Convenience store LLC located at...
