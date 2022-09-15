ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Churchville, NY

Campus Times

Rochester Vintage Shop owner deciphers current fashion trends

As fall approaches and the temperature drops to the lower-50s, you should probably start to pull out some of your jackets from the corner of your closet or consider upgrading your closet at the Op Shop. The shop is located in a quiet neighborhood on Charlotte Street, next to Ugly...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

L.O.V.E. Is the Answer Mural revealed at the Rochester Public Market

Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Family Coalition received a grant from the Rochester Area Community Foundation for Mural Project at the Public Market. MCFC received a $2,600 grant to implement the L.O.V.E. Is the Answer mural-painting project. Over the course of several weekends in September, families and youth from...
ROCHESTER, NY
WKTV

Unused hand sanitizer on the move

More than 700,000 gallons of unused hand sanitizer that's been in Oriskany since 2021 is being sent to Rochester to be repurposed. More than 700,000 gallons of state-produced hand sanitizer moving from Oriskany to Rochester for recycling. Hundreds of thousands of gallons of expired state-produced hand sanitizer that were sitting...
ORISKANY, NY
City
Churchville, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Attention: Kayakers, canoers and anglers

Recently, while fishing with my son in Black Creek in Churchville, I discovered the creek, from Churchville Park upstream to Route 19, was obstructed by several log jams and trees. Some restricted the passage of boat traffic completely. All the obstructions have now been cut up, opening boating accessability from...
CHURCHVILLE, NY
#African
13 WHAM

Scottsville residents taking action over nails in the streets

Scottsville, N.Y. — Nails started showing up across the Village of Scottsville Wednesday evening, puncturing tires and leaving residents on edge. The nails started showing up on a handful of streets across the village and village leaders say it doesn’t appear to be accidental. On Friday, Kim Lautner...
SCOTTSVILLE, NY
News 8 WROC

New internet option? Frontier’s new push in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In Monroe County, another option for the internet is expanding its reach. Along with Greenlight and Spectrum, you can expect to see more Frontier ads, as well. Viewers in Webster, Chili, and Penfield told News 8 they’ve been seeing and hearing more about Frontier Fiber. We caught up with some representatives at […]
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

The traveling thief

The small, elderly looking lady enters the store. No one would suspect her motives. She sometimes claims to be destitute and homeless, but below the surface her intentions are evil. The Walmart in Newark was just the latest in Deborah Collier’s shoplifting endeavours. On Monday (9/12) she entered the store,...
NEWARK, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Pharmaceutical Waste Disposal Event

Monroe County Legislator Jackie Smith, along with Monroe Eco Park and the Monroe County Sheriffs, will be holding a Pharmaceutical Waste Disposal Event on Tuesday, October 4, from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at the Clarkson Highway Garage, 3623 Lake Road North, Brockport. No appointment required; just drive in and drop off.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: The Weather Will Match the Calendar

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A warm front is in the process of moving across Western New York. This will extend summer the conditions through at least the end of the weekend. As a result, you can expect temperatures to be running some 10 degrees above normal into Sunday. Considering this is officially the last weekend of the summer season, the weather will be be matching the calendar.
ROCHESTER, NY
Lancaster Farming

Morning Mist Farms in Penn Yan, New York, Diversifies for Success

Beef, chickens and hay — Morning Mist Farms in Penn Yan, New York, has cycled through a few different revenue streams. The farm’s owners, David and Lorraine Jackson, enjoy the variety and shift their farm to their interests. The couple moved from Corning, New York, to Penn Yan...
PENN YAN, NY
WHEC TV-10

Traffic backup on I-390

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A traffic alert for anyone heading home. There is a backup on I-390 on the city’s West side. Right now, all lanes are blocked on 390 Northbound and Southbound in the area of Chili Avenue. Stay tuned for any updates.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester in Focus: Sept. 18, 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this week’s episode of Rochester In Focus, News10NBC’s Emily Putnam speaks with local wealth adviser Jarrett Felton. There have been some questions about student loans following the announcement from the White House last month. Who qualifies, how long do people have to apply for relief, and who is eligible for total loan forgiveness — those are all things covered in this conversation.
ROCHESTER, NY

