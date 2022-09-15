Read full article on original website
Campus Times
Rochester Vintage Shop owner deciphers current fashion trends
As fall approaches and the temperature drops to the lower-50s, you should probably start to pull out some of your jackets from the corner of your closet or consider upgrading your closet at the Op Shop. The shop is located in a quiet neighborhood on Charlotte Street, next to Ugly...
New non-profit coffee roastery opens in Rochester’s Beechwood neighborhood
The new roastery will employ local teens and young adults from the Beechwood neighborhood.
13 WHAM
L.O.V.E. Is the Answer Mural revealed at the Rochester Public Market
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Family Coalition received a grant from the Rochester Area Community Foundation for Mural Project at the Public Market. MCFC received a $2,600 grant to implement the L.O.V.E. Is the Answer mural-painting project. Over the course of several weekends in September, families and youth from...
WKTV
Unused hand sanitizer on the move
More than 700,000 gallons of unused hand sanitizer that's been in Oriskany since 2021 is being sent to Rochester to be repurposed. More than 700,000 gallons of state-produced hand sanitizer moving from Oriskany to Rochester for recycling. Hundreds of thousands of gallons of expired state-produced hand sanitizer that were sitting...
‘Sheriff’s Showdown 2’ raises money to send local children to summer camp
This is the second year of the 'Sheriff's Showdown' event, which raises money to help send kids to summer camp at Keuka Lake.
‘A Call to Women of Color’ health event held in Rochester
The event was created to focus on empowering women and girls of color and to engage in a conversation about healthy living among women.
‘Gospel Sunday’ returns to Rochester Fringe
Organizers say it's one of the festival's most popular events.
westsidenewsny.com
Attention: Kayakers, canoers and anglers
Recently, while fishing with my son in Black Creek in Churchville, I discovered the creek, from Churchville Park upstream to Route 19, was obstructed by several log jams and trees. Some restricted the passage of boat traffic completely. All the obstructions have now been cut up, opening boating accessability from...
13 WHAM
Scottsville residents taking action over nails in the streets
Scottsville, N.Y. — Nails started showing up across the Village of Scottsville Wednesday evening, puncturing tires and leaving residents on edge. The nails started showing up on a handful of streets across the village and village leaders say it doesn’t appear to be accidental. On Friday, Kim Lautner...
New internet option? Frontier’s new push in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In Monroe County, another option for the internet is expanding its reach. Along with Greenlight and Spectrum, you can expect to see more Frontier ads, as well. Viewers in Webster, Chili, and Penfield told News 8 they’ve been seeing and hearing more about Frontier Fiber. We caught up with some representatives at […]
waynetimes.com
The traveling thief
The small, elderly looking lady enters the store. No one would suspect her motives. She sometimes claims to be destitute and homeless, but below the surface her intentions are evil. The Walmart in Newark was just the latest in Deborah Collier’s shoplifting endeavours. On Monday (9/12) she entered the store,...
Adam Interviews Thomas Warfield
In the leadup to the event, Adam Chodak talked with Warfield about his life and the lessons he's picked up along the way.
westsidenewsny.com
Pharmaceutical Waste Disposal Event
Monroe County Legislator Jackie Smith, along with Monroe Eco Park and the Monroe County Sheriffs, will be holding a Pharmaceutical Waste Disposal Event on Tuesday, October 4, from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at the Clarkson Highway Garage, 3623 Lake Road North, Brockport. No appointment required; just drive in and drop off.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: The Weather Will Match the Calendar
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A warm front is in the process of moving across Western New York. This will extend summer the conditions through at least the end of the weekend. As a result, you can expect temperatures to be running some 10 degrees above normal into Sunday. Considering this is officially the last weekend of the summer season, the weather will be be matching the calendar.
Lancaster Farming
Morning Mist Farms in Penn Yan, New York, Diversifies for Success
Beef, chickens and hay — Morning Mist Farms in Penn Yan, New York, has cycled through a few different revenue streams. The farm’s owners, David and Lorraine Jackson, enjoy the variety and shift their farm to their interests. The couple moved from Corning, New York, to Penn Yan...
WHEC TV-10
Traffic backup on I-390
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A traffic alert for anyone heading home. There is a backup on I-390 on the city’s West side. Right now, all lanes are blocked on 390 Northbound and Southbound in the area of Chili Avenue. Stay tuned for any updates.
Rochester Rundown: RGH lockdown, Ax murder trial, Wegmans ends SCAN app
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Sept. 18, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this week’s episode of Rochester In Focus, News10NBC’s Emily Putnam speaks with local wealth adviser Jarrett Felton. There have been some questions about student loans following the announcement from the White House last month. Who qualifies, how long do people have to apply for relief, and who is eligible for total loan forgiveness — those are all things covered in this conversation.
‘Not giving up’: Rochester man unable to find veterinary care for sick dog
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – With staffing shortages still felt in a number of different professions, the veterinary industry is no exception. As a result, some clinics have had to turn animals and their owners away. Some in our community are having trouble finding a veterinarian who will accept new patients. Reinaldo Sanchez of Rochester has […]
