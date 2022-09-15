Read full article on original website
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
New non-profit coffee roastery opens in Rochester’s Beechwood neighborhood
The new roastery will employ local teens and young adults from the Beechwood neighborhood.
13 WHAM
L.O.V.E. Is the Answer Mural revealed at the Rochester Public Market
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Family Coalition received a grant from the Rochester Area Community Foundation for Mural Project at the Public Market. MCFC received a $2,600 grant to implement the L.O.V.E. Is the Answer mural-painting project. Over the course of several weekends in September, families and youth from...
Roc Paper Straws opens new factory and retail space in Rochester
Roc Paper Straws is a woman-led business and, according to officials, one of the only paper straw manufacturers in the US.
13 WHAM
Scottsville residents taking action over nails in the streets
Scottsville, N.Y. — Nails started showing up across the Village of Scottsville Wednesday evening, puncturing tires and leaving residents on edge. The nails started showing up on a handful of streets across the village and village leaders say it doesn’t appear to be accidental. On Friday, Kim Lautner...
‘Sheriff’s Showdown 2’ raises money to send local children to summer camp
This is the second year of the 'Sheriff's Showdown' event, which raises money to help send kids to summer camp at Keuka Lake.
Homeowner injured after drunk driver crashes into Geneva living room
American Red Cross also responded to the scene and members are currently assisting two other adult residents with emergency housing.
WKTV
Unused hand sanitizer on the move
More than 700,000 gallons of unused hand sanitizer that's been in Oriskany since 2021 is being sent to Rochester to be repurposed. More than 700,000 gallons of state-produced hand sanitizer moving from Oriskany to Rochester for recycling. Hundreds of thousands of gallons of expired state-produced hand sanitizer that were sitting...
westsidenewsny.com
Pharmaceutical Waste Disposal Event
Monroe County Legislator Jackie Smith, along with Monroe Eco Park and the Monroe County Sheriffs, will be holding a Pharmaceutical Waste Disposal Event on Tuesday, October 4, from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at the Clarkson Highway Garage, 3623 Lake Road North, Brockport. No appointment required; just drive in and drop off.
‘ROC the Block’ event offers employment opportunities, education
Many businesses were at the event, including Wegmans, BOCES, and Amazon.
waynetimes.com
The traveling thief
The small, elderly looking lady enters the store. No one would suspect her motives. She sometimes claims to be destitute and homeless, but below the surface her intentions are evil. The Walmart in Newark was just the latest in Deborah Collier’s shoplifting endeavours. On Monday (9/12) she entered the store,...
WHEC TV-10
Traffic backup on I-390
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A traffic alert for anyone heading home. There is a backup on I-390 on the city’s West side. Right now, all lanes are blocked on 390 Northbound and Southbound in the area of Chili Avenue. Stay tuned for any updates.
WETM
Car crashes into Bath home; driver extricated
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — On Sep. 17, a car crashed through the front of a home on Geneva Street in Bath. According to the Bath Volunteer Fire Department, a bystander reported that a vehicle had driven into a home on Geneva Street. The driver of the car had to be removed from the vehicle and treated by medical professionals.
‘Not giving up’: Rochester man unable to find veterinary care for sick dog
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – With staffing shortages still felt in a number of different professions, the veterinary industry is no exception. As a result, some clinics have had to turn animals and their owners away. Some in our community are having trouble finding a veterinarian who will accept new patients. Reinaldo Sanchez of Rochester has […]
New internet option? Frontier’s new push in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In Monroe County, another option for the internet is expanding its reach. Along with Greenlight and Spectrum, you can expect to see more Frontier ads, as well. Viewers in Webster, Chili, and Penfield told News 8 they’ve been seeing and hearing more about Frontier Fiber. We caught up with some representatives at […]
westsidenewsny.com
Attention: Kayakers, canoers and anglers
Recently, while fishing with my son in Black Creek in Churchville, I discovered the creek, from Churchville Park upstream to Route 19, was obstructed by several log jams and trees. Some restricted the passage of boat traffic completely. All the obstructions have now been cut up, opening boating accessability from...
Two motor vehicle accidents shut down area of Route 531
Several vehicles traveling eastbound stopped on the road, which led to another accident in the eastbound lanes.
WHEC TV-10
Gates Ambulance responds to multi-patient accident. 10 people transported to local hospitals
GATES, N.Y. – Ten people were taken to the hospital after a car accident in Gates. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Route 531 between Union and Washington Streets. They said a car driving eastbound lost control and drove onto incoming traffic before coming to a stop in the grassy median. Several cars then stopped on the side of the road, which lead to another accident.
Flower City Comic Con returns to Rochester for 2022
Many comic book artists will be present at the convention, including John Beatty, and authors such as Susan Harris and Edward Ashton.
Two juveniles missing from children’s center in Chili
Deputies don't believe they are in any danger at this time, but they encourage anyone with information to call 911.
Rochester man in critical condition following overnight shooting
The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.
