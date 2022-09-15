ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairport, NY

13 WHAM

L.O.V.E. Is the Answer Mural revealed at the Rochester Public Market

Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Family Coalition received a grant from the Rochester Area Community Foundation for Mural Project at the Public Market. MCFC received a $2,600 grant to implement the L.O.V.E. Is the Answer mural-painting project. Over the course of several weekends in September, families and youth from...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Scottsville residents taking action over nails in the streets

Scottsville, N.Y. — Nails started showing up across the Village of Scottsville Wednesday evening, puncturing tires and leaving residents on edge. The nails started showing up on a handful of streets across the village and village leaders say it doesn’t appear to be accidental. On Friday, Kim Lautner...
SCOTTSVILLE, NY
City
Fairport, NY
Fairport, NY
Business
WKTV

Unused hand sanitizer on the move

More than 700,000 gallons of unused hand sanitizer that's been in Oriskany since 2021 is being sent to Rochester to be repurposed. More than 700,000 gallons of state-produced hand sanitizer moving from Oriskany to Rochester for recycling. Hundreds of thousands of gallons of expired state-produced hand sanitizer that were sitting...
ORISKANY, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Pharmaceutical Waste Disposal Event

Monroe County Legislator Jackie Smith, along with Monroe Eco Park and the Monroe County Sheriffs, will be holding a Pharmaceutical Waste Disposal Event on Tuesday, October 4, from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at the Clarkson Highway Garage, 3623 Lake Road North, Brockport. No appointment required; just drive in and drop off.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
waynetimes.com

The traveling thief

The small, elderly looking lady enters the store. No one would suspect her motives. She sometimes claims to be destitute and homeless, but below the surface her intentions are evil. The Walmart in Newark was just the latest in Deborah Collier’s shoplifting endeavours. On Monday (9/12) she entered the store,...
NEWARK, NY
WHEC TV-10

Traffic backup on I-390

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A traffic alert for anyone heading home. There is a backup on I-390 on the city’s West side. Right now, all lanes are blocked on 390 Northbound and Southbound in the area of Chili Avenue. Stay tuned for any updates.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM

Car crashes into Bath home; driver extricated

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — On Sep. 17, a car crashed through the front of a home on Geneva Street in Bath. According to the Bath Volunteer Fire Department, a bystander reported that a vehicle had driven into a home on Geneva Street. The driver of the car had to be removed from the vehicle and treated by medical professionals.
BATH, NY
News 8 WROC

New internet option? Frontier’s new push in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In Monroe County, another option for the internet is expanding its reach. Along with Greenlight and Spectrum, you can expect to see more Frontier ads, as well. Viewers in Webster, Chili, and Penfield told News 8 they’ve been seeing and hearing more about Frontier Fiber. We caught up with some representatives at […]
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Attention: Kayakers, canoers and anglers

Recently, while fishing with my son in Black Creek in Churchville, I discovered the creek, from Churchville Park upstream to Route 19, was obstructed by several log jams and trees. Some restricted the passage of boat traffic completely. All the obstructions have now been cut up, opening boating accessability from...
CHURCHVILLE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Gates Ambulance responds to multi-patient accident. 10 people transported to local hospitals

GATES, N.Y. – Ten people were taken to the hospital after a car accident in Gates. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Route 531 between Union and Washington Streets. They said a car driving eastbound lost control and drove onto incoming traffic before coming to a stop in the grassy median. Several cars then stopped on the side of the road, which lead to another accident.
GATES, NY

