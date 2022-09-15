Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
For Elizabeth Watkins, forming Refresh Frisco was about addressing a community need
Elizabeth Watkins saw a gap in the community when it came to providing hygiene products for some students, so she founded an organization to address the need. Three years later, Refresh Frisco has grown to support 1,400 students in 84 schools across both Frisco and Little Elm ISDs, providing hygiene products to children who need them. Today, Watkins serves as President and Founder of Refresh Frisco.
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Brenda Snitzer, longtime Plano resident and executive director of The Stewpot
Plano resident Brenda Snitzer is the executive director of The Stewpot, a downtown Dallas nonprofit offering a safe haven for homeless and at-risk individuals of Dallas, providing resources for basic survival needs, as well as opportunities to start a new life. The nonprofit is being recognized at a 13th annual Each Moment Matters Luncheon on Sept. 23 at the Hilton Anatole hotel in Dallas. Snitzer will be one of seven honorees.
starlocalmedia.com
After almost 10 years, McKinney-based Alliance of Elite Youth Leadership has eyes on the future
Derrick and Ceretha Robinson wanted to be a beacon for teenagers in the community. After taking what Derrick Robinson calls a “faith walk” from their corporate jobs, they have done just that by establishing the Alliance of Elite Youth Leadership (AEYL), a McKinney-based organization devoted to providing exposure to success for teens and young adults through both community and economic development, as well as through a holistic approach to guiding students.
starlocalmedia.com
5 things to do in The Leader communities this week
There’s a wide range of things to do in The Leader communities this week from highly-anticipated annual events to small-group library activities. Take a look at the list below to finalize your weekly plans. Lewisville Western Days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
starlocalmedia.com
For Peter Tokar, economic development in McKinney is "ripe for the picking" and "full of opportunity"
Peter Tokar will tell you he has the best job. He works as President and CEO of the McKinney Economic Development Corporation, which strives to market McKinney as the destination to live and do business. As Tokar puts it, the state of economic development in McKinney is ripe for the picking.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Rachel Joy, Founder and CEO of Sparrow Collective
Rachel Joy is the Founder and CEO of Sparrow Collective in Lewisville. She is dedicated to making an impact in the community and loves all things creative. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know the Mesquite Rotary Club's new president, E. Jones Doughton
E. Jones Doughton was inducted as the Mesquite Rotary Club’s new president in a recent ceremony. Doughton emphasized that he and the new officers plan to continue the Mesquite Rotary Club’s record of fundraising through the group’s annual Rodeo Road Rally bike ride. The group will work...
fortworthreport.org
City Manager David Cooke’s flight to Aspen with Ed, Sasha Bass raises concerns over potential conflict of interest
City Manager David Cooke and his spouse flew to Aspen, Colorado, with Ed and Sasha Bass over Labor Day weekend in the Bass’ private jet, raising concerns about a relationship detractors say is too close for Fort Worth’s top administrator and a billionaire couple who control a large swath of downtown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ishchicks offers gifts, home decor, more in Plano
Ishchicks opened in August in the Lakeside Market development in Plano. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) Ishchicks opened Aug. 22 at 4025 Preston Road, Ste. 180, Plano. Ishchicks is a home goods store offering items for gifts, home decor and parties. Ishchicks is located in the Lakeside Market development behind Starbucks. 972-403-3272. www.ishchicks.com.
City Council to consider proposal to expand Medical City Plano, relocate helipads
Medical City Plano's proposed expansion plans will be considered at the Sept. 20 Plano City Council meeting. (Courtesy Medical City Plano) Medical City Plano is proposing to expand one of its buildings from four stories to eight stories and use the roof for the hospital's three helipads. Plano City Council...
starlocalmedia.com
Plano to host 2022 H-E-B Central Market Plano Balloon Festival next week.
The Plano Balloon Festival is returning for its 41st anniversary from Sept. 22 through Sept. 25 at Red Tail Pavilion at Oak Point. Community members are invited out to the festival to watch as the Plano skyline fills with color, with pilots raising balloons of all shapes and designs.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell news roundup: Pioneer Day, CISD nonprofit, Kaleidoscope returns
On Saturday, Oct. 15, Coppell will have its annual Pioneer Day and the ribbon cutting of the Minyard Store and Gift Shop. Both events will occur at Heritage Park in Coppell. Pioneer Day recalls the history of the city with vintage games, crafts and a petting farm. The Minyard Store is being featured by the Coppell Historical Society on Oct. 15 and both Gretchen and Liz Minyard will be on site for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rockfish Seafood Grill in Highland Village to close
Rockfish Seafood Grill in The Shops at Highland Village will serve its last meal on Monday. The restaurant is an original tenant in the shopping center at FM 407 and FM 2499, which opened in September 2007. Mall management said that a replacement eatery for the spot, located across the...
starlocalmedia.com
Lewisville Western Days debuts new events, live music for community to enjoy
Lewisville Western Days is one of the oldest municipal run festivals in North Texas, making it one of the city's most highly-anticipated events each year. Western Days dates back to the 1950s and the city of Lewisville took over the event in 2007, helping to build the event into what it is today. This year's event will take place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24. The fun starts at 5 p.m. and concludes at 11:30 p.m. Friday, and kicks back up at 10 a.m. Saturday, ending at 11:30 p.m.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Monique Thompson, Little Elm author, doctor, mother, and involved community member
Monique Thompson is Little Elm's modern-day renaissance woman, helping others across the community through her talents and knowledge. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
AOL Corp
Health inspectors close three Arlington restaurants in latest round of visits
Three of the 108 Arlington restaurants inspected from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10 were temporarily closed due to serious health code violations, according to data from the city compiled by the Star-Telegram. The three restaurants closed were Paris Bakery at 807 W. Park Row Drive, Escondido Night Club at 3015...
New Frisco eatery Tricky Fish serves Southern seafood
Tricky Fish's Frisco location features seafood, salads and sandwiches. (Courtesy The Star) Tricky Fish opened at The Star in Frisco on Sept. 19. The seafood restaurant is located 6775 Cowboys Way. Menu items include a daily selection of fresh seafood dishes, entree salads and sandwiches with a Cajun flair. The restaurant also includes a full bar with a selection of craft beers on tap as well as cans and bottles. This is the fourth Tricky Fish restaurant with three other locations in Fort Worth, Richardson and Dallas. 469-384-2660. www.tricky-fish.com.
dmagazine.com
DFW Is Home to the Fourth Fastest Growing Private Healthcare Company in the Country
Five of the top 10 companies in the 2022 Inc. 5,000 list in North Texas are healthcare organizations. The top growing companies include eTrueNorth, StaffDNA, TimelyMD, Curis Functional Health, and SmartLight Analytics. Inc. has ranked the top 5,000 independent private companies based on three years of revenue growth since 1982....
starlocalmedia.com
Two Frisco parents continue the fight against pediatric cancer with upcoming Plano event
“I wondered, who's fighting for them? They don't have a voice.”. This was a question Joy Cruse pondered while watching her child, Connor, interact with other neuroblastoma patients while at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York.
starlocalmedia.com
5 things to do in the Lakeside Journal communities this week
Live music and entertainment opportunities this week provide Little Elm and The Colony residents and visitors with a variety of music genre options to choose from. See below for a list of things to do this week in the Lakeside Journal communities. Lakefront Concert Series continues.
Comments / 0