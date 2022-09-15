ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

starlocalmedia.com

For Elizabeth Watkins, forming Refresh Frisco was about addressing a community need

Elizabeth Watkins saw a gap in the community when it came to providing hygiene products for some students, so she founded an organization to address the need. Three years later, Refresh Frisco has grown to support 1,400 students in 84 schools across both Frisco and Little Elm ISDs, providing hygiene products to children who need them. Today, Watkins serves as President and Founder of Refresh Frisco.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know Brenda Snitzer, longtime Plano resident and executive director of The Stewpot

Plano resident Brenda Snitzer is the executive director of The Stewpot, a downtown Dallas nonprofit offering a safe haven for homeless and at-risk individuals of Dallas, providing resources for basic survival needs, as well as opportunities to start a new life. The nonprofit is being recognized at a 13th annual Each Moment Matters Luncheon on Sept. 23 at the Hilton Anatole hotel in Dallas. Snitzer will be one of seven honorees.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

After almost 10 years, McKinney-based Alliance of Elite Youth Leadership has eyes on the future

Derrick and Ceretha Robinson wanted to be a beacon for teenagers in the community. After taking what Derrick Robinson calls a “faith walk” from their corporate jobs, they have done just that by establishing the Alliance of Elite Youth Leadership (AEYL), a McKinney-based organization devoted to providing exposure to success for teens and young adults through both community and economic development, as well as through a holistic approach to guiding students.
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

5 things to do in The Leader communities this week

There’s a wide range of things to do in The Leader communities this week from highly-anticipated annual events to small-group library activities. Take a look at the list below to finalize your weekly plans. Lewisville Western Days.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Plano, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Plano, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know the Mesquite Rotary Club's new president, E. Jones Doughton

E. Jones Doughton was inducted as the Mesquite Rotary Club’s new president in a recent ceremony. Doughton emphasized that he and the new officers plan to continue the Mesquite Rotary Club’s record of fundraising through the group’s annual Rodeo Road Rally bike ride. The group will work...
MESQUITE, TX
#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#The City Council
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Ishchicks offers gifts, home decor, more in Plano

Ishchicks opened in August in the Lakeside Market development in Plano. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) Ishchicks opened Aug. 22 at 4025 Preston Road, Ste. 180, Plano. Ishchicks is a home goods store offering items for gifts, home decor and parties. Ishchicks is located in the Lakeside Market development behind Starbucks. 972-403-3272. www.ishchicks.com.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Coppell news roundup: Pioneer Day, CISD nonprofit, Kaleidoscope returns

On Saturday, Oct. 15, Coppell will have its annual Pioneer Day and the ribbon cutting of the Minyard Store and Gift Shop. Both events will occur at Heritage Park in Coppell. Pioneer Day recalls the history of the city with vintage games, crafts and a petting farm. The Minyard Store is being featured by the Coppell Historical Society on Oct. 15 and both Gretchen and Liz Minyard will be on site for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Lewisville Western Days debuts new events, live music for community to enjoy

Lewisville Western Days is one of the oldest municipal run festivals in North Texas, making it one of the city's most highly-anticipated events each year. Western Days dates back to the 1950s and the city of Lewisville took over the event in 2007, helping to build the event into what it is today. This year's event will take place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24. The fun starts at 5 p.m. and concludes at 11:30 p.m. Friday, and kicks back up at 10 a.m. Saturday, ending at 11:30 p.m.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New Frisco eatery Tricky Fish serves Southern seafood

Tricky Fish's Frisco location features seafood, salads and sandwiches. (Courtesy The Star) Tricky Fish opened at The Star in Frisco on Sept. 19. The seafood restaurant is located 6775 Cowboys Way. Menu items include a daily selection of fresh seafood dishes, entree salads and sandwiches with a Cajun flair. The restaurant also includes a full bar with a selection of craft beers on tap as well as cans and bottles. This is the fourth Tricky Fish restaurant with three other locations in Fort Worth, Richardson and Dallas. 469-384-2660. www.tricky-fish.com.
FRISCO, TX
dmagazine.com

DFW Is Home to the Fourth Fastest Growing Private Healthcare Company in the Country

Five of the top 10 companies in the 2022 Inc. 5,000 list in North Texas are healthcare organizations. The top growing companies include eTrueNorth, StaffDNA, TimelyMD, Curis Functional Health, and SmartLight Analytics. Inc. has ranked the top 5,000 independent private companies based on three years of revenue growth since 1982....
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

5 things to do in the Lakeside Journal communities this week

Live music and entertainment opportunities this week provide Little Elm and The Colony residents and visitors with a variety of music genre options to choose from. See below for a list of things to do this week in the Lakeside Journal communities. Lakefront Concert Series continues.
THE COLONY, TX

