Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Larimer Square gets a new ice cream shop (and it’s a fan favorite)Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Boulder takes step toward adding expanded climate tax to ballotMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Bear near Fort Collins school prompts locked doorsClaire ClevelandFort Collins, CO
Tra Ling’s Oriental Cafe at 2850 Iris Boulder has Chinese Comfort Food HandledGoshDarnBlog.comBoulder, CO
Related
Watch a Comical Colorado Horse Completely Photobomb His Owner
This is one of my favorite horses ever and that's saying something. His name is Wesley. He's a 12-year-old Colorado horse who is known for comically photobombing his owner and I have new video to prove it. This fun moment was just shared out of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Here's the...
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
This Inexpensive Home in Colorado is a Mountain Paradise
How cool would it be to live in a place that feels like you're on a vacation? I know I know, a place like that is going to be ridiculously expensive but in this particular case, that's not the case at all. I am not including manufactured homes, over 55...
KJCT8
Invasive species found in Highline Lake
LOMA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife and state officials have confirmed the presence of zebra mussels, an invasive species, in Highline Lake State Park located north of Loma, Colorado. CPW found a single adult mussel on a piece of substrate (PVC pipe) in the lake during routine...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Officials Report Massive Fish Die-Off: Here’s What Happened
Recently, Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) has been monitoring a massive fish die-off across multiple lakes, and the cause behind these aquatic deaths is nothing short of troubling. The department first reported these die-offs on September 9, when the issue had hit Mann-Nyholt Lake in Adams County, about 20 miles...
Missing hiker found dead in Colorado open space
The body of a missing hiker was found on Sunday afternoon in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the sheriff's office were first made aware of a missing hiker at around 6:45 PM on Saturday night. The male victim had reportedly gotten separated from the group he was hiking with.
A 5-Stop Colorado Road Trip for Those Who Like It ‘Spooky’
Why just go for a drive when you can go for a drive that's going to give you "the creeps?" Gas up, grab some snacks, and bring a sweater- you know how creepy places can get chilly. Colorado is known for having many haunted locations; a recent list from All...
Parker McCollum Scores A Massive Bull Elk In Colorado
Country superstar Parker McCollum is living large right now. Not only is he on fire in the country music world with hit after hit coming out and a tour, which included a stop up at Cheyenne Frontier Days this past Summer, which is on fire as well, Parker recently enjoyed some downtime in Colorado by connecting and snagging a giant bull elk while hunting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
World Record Set In Colorado Thanks to Adorable CAT Squad
Flying out through Denver's airport is a breeze, especially when free therapy is available from the cutest therapists around. According to a press release from the Denver International Airport, the Canine Airport Therapy (CAT) Squad recently set a Guinness World Record. What is the CAT Squad at Denver International Airport?
What’s the Story Behind the Kinikinik Store in Colorado’s Poudre Canyon?
The Poudre Canyon is filled with interesting sights, sounds, and scenery for miles and miles in every direction. From the rushing river and gorgeous forest views to unique landmarks, there are plenty of places worth pulling off for while driving this stretch of road. The Kinikinik General Store is one...
This Awesome Colorado Hidden Gem Donut Shop Is Literally ‘Off The Hook’
If you're a Colorado donut lover or just a lover of super cool and unique local restaurants and cafes, you've got to check out this awesome local Colorado donut shop. For the most part, bearing any health or diet restrictions, donuts can bring a smile to any person's face. I mean seriously, how happy are you when someone rolls into work with a box of donuts to share? I was sick all this last weekend and wanted a cheat treat for breakfast and my little guy and I decided it felt like a donut kind of day. We stopped by the local Winchells in town only to find it closed for construction. Luckily for us, there was another option just blocks away. We'd never heard about this place or even knew it existed until this past weekend but we're glad we found it because it was awesome!
Westword
Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't
According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 fall color drives in Colorado through massive aspen groves
Sprawling 106 acres in Utah’s Fishlake National Forest, Pando is the largest known aspen clone in the world. But with research, experts suspect a larger one could be found — perhaps in Colorado’s mountains. We asked where they would look. Here’s some of what they said:
117-Year-Old Barn-Style House in Colorado is Pretty Affordable
The housing market has cooled down across the United States, some places more than others, but here in Colorado, although home prices have corrected themselves more in the Denver area, they've started to go down a little in other areas too. While there are a few more deals to be...
Missing man found dead at Horsetooth Mountain Park
A missing hiker was found dead in Horsetooth Mountain Park on Sunday.
Dog lost in wilderness found alive after 3 months
The family of Farrah, a 3-year-old golden retriever, were relieved when they got the call that their missing dog was found after months in the wild.
CBS News
Jeep recovered after tumble off cliff that killed tour driver, 2 Arizona women
A 2022 Jeep Gladiator was lifted by a heavy duty tow truck from the canyon floor back to Camp Bird Road on Tuesday afternoon, the day after it slid from the road in an accident that killed its local driver and two women from Arizona who were on a commercial tour.
These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado
Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
Why A Napkin In Your Car Door Can Signal Danger For You In Colorado
There are a lot of crazy people in the world. I mean, we're all a little crazy, but there's a difference between a fun crazy and actual crazy out to try and hurt people crazy, and that's a big difference, and in this case, it's just one more thing that we all have to be aware of and extremely cognizant.
This Colorado Town Named One Of America’s Best For Fall Colors
Fall is such a great season. As we get some relief from the heat and the craziness of summer, fall brings us not only those crisp days and evenings perfect for hoodies and a warm cup of your favorite beverage, but also Halloween and then the excitement of Thanksgiving and Christmas,
ESPN Western Colorado
Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnwesterncolorado.com/
Comments / 0