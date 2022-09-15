Read full article on original website
California lifts vaccine mandate for school staff
Teachers and other school staff who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer have to be tested weekly to remain on campuses. On Tuesday, State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomas Aragon rescinded a public health order requiring that all school employees show proof of vaccination or be tested at least weekly. The new policy took effect on Saturday (Sept. 17)
Cal State says it can’t afford a staff wage hike even if Newsom OKs it
A last-minute bill that sailed through the Legislature may leave Cal State University on the hook for nearly $900 million in new costs over the next decade — possibly forcing it to raise tuition for only the second time in more than a decade. That “may” assumes lawmakers allot...
