California lifts vaccine mandate for school staff

Teachers and other school staff who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer have to be tested weekly to remain on campuses. On Tuesday, State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomas Aragon rescinded a public health order requiring that all school employees show proof of vaccination or be tested at least weekly. The new policy took effect on Saturday (Sept. 17)
