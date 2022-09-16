Auric Capital Partners is pleased to announce their launch in partnership with Sanctuary Wealth, an Indianapolis-based network for the next generation of elite financial advisors. The eleven-person firm comprises two teams, formerly Mittman & Associates, a private banking and investment group, and McKelvy Schellenberg & Associates, a traditional wealth management advisory team. The group is joining together from Merrill Lynch and will have offices located in Orange County as well as Denver, Colorado. The team will be bringing $1 billion in assets under management.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO