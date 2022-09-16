Read full article on original website
Related
Orange County Business Journal
On The Move: Auric Capital Partners Launches in Partnership with Sanctuary Wealth
Auric Capital Partners is pleased to announce their launch in partnership with Sanctuary Wealth, an Indianapolis-based network for the next generation of elite financial advisors. The eleven-person firm comprises two teams, formerly Mittman & Associates, a private banking and investment group, and McKelvy Schellenberg & Associates, a traditional wealth management advisory team. The group is joining together from Merrill Lynch and will have offices located in Orange County as well as Denver, Colorado. The team will be bringing $1 billion in assets under management.
Orange County Business Journal
Bristol St. Blockbuster
A 460,000-square-foot retail center across the street from South Coast Plaza is being reimagined as a “new gateway into Santa Ana,” in an ambitious mixed-use redevelopment project that could add thousands of apartments, expansive commercial uses, a hotel and a large amount of community gathering space to the South Coast Metro area.
Orange County Business Journal
On The Move: John Lee Joins TGR Foundation as Vice President, Programs and Education
TGR Foundation recently welcomed John Lee to the team as Vice President of Programs and Education. In this role, Lee will lead the foundation’s work to deliver meaningful impact to students in Orange County and beyond. He leads TGR Foundation’s education programs department, including the team of instructors who...
Comments / 0