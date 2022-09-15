Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Sherman unexpectedly places fire chief on paid administrative leave
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman made the unexpected call to put its fire chief on paid administrative leave. The city said Chief Danny Jones is on leave pending the result of an unknown third-party investigation. In a statement to News 12, City Manager Robby Hefton said Jones’...
dallasexpress.com
‘Sting Operation’ Leads to Arrest
Dallas Police arrested a man on a felony robbery warrant Thursday afternoon, halting traffic along the westbound 5200 block of Spring Valley Road. With guns drawn, police surrounded a silver Kia Sorento on September 15 at around 2 p.m. Officers on the scene described the incident to The Dallas Express as an “investigation” and a “sting operation,” but were unable to share more details.
AOL Corp
Flies, unclean conditions found at Tarrant County restaurant in latest health inspections
No Tarrant County restaurants were closed and only one performed poorly in the latest round of health inspections, according to data from the county compiled by the Star-Telegram. Happy Bowl, a Thai and Chinese restaurant in White Settlement, received 39 demerits when inspectors visited on Sept. 7. Inspectors noted violations...
Blue Mound police chief abruptly resigns, accuses city of 'defunding' his department; mayor defends call, says every department in city faces cuts
BLUE MOUND, Texas — The chief of police in the Fort Worth suburb of Blue Mound abruptly resigned from his post on Thursday after claiming city leaders wanted to defund his department. During a public hearing on the proposed Blue Mound city budget this week, former police chief Dusty...
Fort Worth Police Department revives PSA warning students, parents on consequences of fake school threats
FORT WORTH, Texas — Parents of school-aged children are urged to watch a public service announcement being revived by the Fort Worth Police Department. The main message: to encourage conversation about the seriousness of school threats. Reviving the PSA couldn't come at a better time because just this week,...
KXII.com
Over $1 million in drugs seized in Cooke County
COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Deputies said more than more than $1 million worth of drugs are now off the streets in Cooke County. The Cooke County Sheriff’s Office said personal from their special crimes division secured a search warrant for a residence in the Oakridge area Thursday afternoon.
Two men killed, two arrested in Haltom City shooting, police say
HALTOM CITY, Texas — Police say two suspect have been taken into custody in connection to a deadly shooting in Haltom City overnight. The department credits other local law enforcement for helping them with the investigation and one of the arrests. On Sunday, dispatchers got calls from witnesses saying...
vanalstyneleader.com
Grayson County Sept. 2022 indictments
Staff reports A number of local people were recently indicted by Grayson County grand jurors. The indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt. A news release from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office listed the following people charged with offenses: Scott Bass Nelson, 61, of Van Alstyne — accident involving serious bodily injury; Justin Shane Daniel, 18, of Savoy — aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon and accident involving serious bodily injury; Francis David Leo Bouska, 18, of Tom Bean — two counts of attempt to commit sexual performance by a child; Jason Lance Andrew, 40, of Whitewright — assault family or household member with previous conviction, assault family or household member impede breathing and obstruction or retaliation; Mark Gregory Evans, 32, of Paris — DWI with a child under 15; Agustas Kall Sandoval, 25, of Gainesville — fraudulent use of identification; Jason Blair Colley, 55, of Pottsboro — four counts of indecency with a child sexual contact; Rustie Ann Sanders, 21, of Bells — burglary of a building; Ryan Christopher Magnuson, 31, of Allen — theft of property enhanced; Larry Wayne Doss II, 38, of Cartwright, Oklahoma — theft of property enhanced; Dale William Roach, 61, of Hendrix Oklahoma — DWI 3rd or more; Lakindra Monique Merchant, 48, of Dallas — two counts of possession of a controlled subtance (meth) and two counts of theft of property; Dustin Edward Pratt, 32, of Pottsboro — assault causing serious bodily injury family violence with previous conviction; Derek Cole Robinson, 21, of Durant, Oklahoma — seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), deadly conduct discharge of a fire arm and two counts of criminal mischief; Morene Jennifer Gomez, 52, of Fresno, California — possession of a controlled substance (heroin); Sheila Ann Morrow, 57, of Denison — two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth); Christopher Lee Dillard,32 , of Unknown location — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; Jeremy Scott McCartney, 48, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (heroin); Brennan Charles Taylor, 24, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine); Adagio Armon Garnett, 23, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation; Drew Courtney Davis II, 33 of Sherman — evading arrest or detention with previous conviction; Demelon Deshawn Clayton, 29, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation; Weldon Scott Prewitt, 43, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth); Ricardo Lujan Munoz, 41, of Franklin — DWI with a child under 15 in vehicle; Lusandra Jean Chism, 46, of Gainesville — bail jumping.
Auditor says she was fired for uncovering ‘grade and attendance manipulation’ within Dallas ISD
DALLAS, Texas — A former Dallas Independent School District auditor asked to be reinstated after alleging the district terminated her for uncovering 'grade changing and attendance manipulation' within its classrooms. The former auditor and manager of Investigative Services within the district's Office of Internal Audit, Andrea Whelan, appealed her...
dallasexpress.com
Road Rage Incident Leads to Arrest
A fight that began as a road rage incident on Tuesday led to an arrest in Mesquite after a man pulled a gun and pointed it at another man, according to police. The road rage incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 18600 block of Interstate 635. Police believe that both vehicles involved in the road rage were stopped in a parking lot.
Drug trafficking sting targets Dallas recording studio, nets 25 arrests
DALLAS — Twenty-five suspected drug traffickers are facing a host of charges following the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s “Operation Papercheck Fresh.”. The large-scale operation targeted nine Dallas-area locations, including a recording studio, DEA Dallas Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez stated in a news release issued Wednesday.
dallasexpress.com
Local Road Rage Allegedly Leads to Gun Fight
Mesquite police arrested a man accused of pulling out a gun in what appears to be a case of road rage on Tuesday. On the afternoon of September 13, Stephen Phillips reportedly got into a fight with another driver near the LBJ Freeway and Towne Centre Drive. During the altercation, some of which was caught on video, he allegedly pulled out a gun, according to police.
'I just wanted to see who he was': North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags makes first court appearance since arrest
DALLAS — Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz made his first appearance in federal court Friday morning since he was arrested Wednesday. He's accused of tampering with IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas which resulted in multiple patients suffering medical emergencies after undergoing routine surgeries and the death of a fellow anesthesiologist at the center who'd taken a bag home in June to treat her dehydration.
Burleson elementary teacher resigns after 'unacceptable' comment to student
BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An elementary school teacher in Burleson has resigned after school officials opened an investigation into something the teacher said to a student.In a letter sent to parents of students in the teacher's classroom, Principal Lauri Allen wrote that the teacher at Clinkscale Elementary said "something unacceptable" to a child.Allen wrote that she learned about the incident September 9, immediately removed the teacher from the classroom and notified the child's parents. The letter also says the school filed a report with state Child Protective Services.A spokesperson for Burleson police confirmed an officer took a report Thursday regarding the incident.Burleson ISD didn't immediately reply to questions about how administrators were made aware of what happened.Last year, the district agreed to place cameras in classrooms that had students with communication difficulties after two teachers were arrested and accused of abusing some special education students.
bowienewsonline.com
Grand jury returns indictments on 10 people
A total of 10 people were issued indictments by the Montague County Grand Jury according to filings in the 97th District Clerk’s office. The charges stem from drug complaints to endangering a child and aggravated assault. Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Blue Mound police chief resigns after council considers slashing the department's budget
BLUE MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The police chief in Blue Mound resigned abruptly Thursday night after saying he believed city leaders wanted to defund the police department.Residents gasped as Dusty Steele left the podium during a public hearing on the city budget, took off his badge, and put it down in front of Mayor Darlene Copeland.The decision came as city leaders were set to trim the police budget for the second straight year. While Copeland defended the cuts as just business, and necessary during a budget crunch, Steele said he believed the reductions were being done in the spirit of...
dmagazine.com
Denton Physician Pleads Guilty to Trafficking 370,000 Doses of Hydrocodone
Dr. Stanley Charles Evans pleaded guilty to distributing controlled substances and healthcare fraud in federal court after dispensing hydrocodone and committing healthcare fraud against TRICARE and Medicare. Court documents said that Evans illegally prescribed 370,000 doses of hydrocodone outside of professional standards and without a legitimate medical purpose, beginning in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Frisco Students Taken Into Custody After Video Shows Assault of Disabled Student
The Frisco Police Department announced Thursday that two Lone Star High School students had been taken into custody for injuring a disabled student in an incident that was caught on camera. Frisco police confirm the arrests are in response to a video circulating on social media showing a student punching...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas’ Homeless, Vagrants Favor One-Stop Services Solution
Logan Cline sleeps nightly under an Interstate 635 bridge, where The Dallas Express visited him on Monday and asked him to recall how he ended up homeless in Dallas. His story involves many elements of a country song – a woman, Budweiser, and youthful pride. Heading into his eighth...
WFAA
Lawsuit filed by Dallas County jail inmates asking for release amid rising COVID-19 number has been dismissed two and a half years later
DALLAS — A lawsuit filed in April 2020 that demanded the immediate release of Dallas County jail inmates who were over 50 and considered “medically high-risk” for the COVID-19 has been dismissed, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. The lawsuit claimed the jail was...
