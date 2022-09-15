DURHAM – Duke redshirt junior defensive tackle DeWayne Carter has been named to the 2022 Allstate American Football Coach Association (AFCA) Good Works Team®. Carter is one of just 22 student-athletes and one honorary coach nationwide selected to this prestigious team. The final roster was chosen from 114 nominees. These players stood out for their leadership in local communities and overall commitment to giving back.

DURHAM, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO