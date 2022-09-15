Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
goduke.com
No. 18 Duke Erupts for 10-1 Victory at Colgate
HAMILTON, N.Y. – Duke erupted for six goals in the first half en route to a convincing 10-1 win at Colgate in non-conference field hockey action at Tyler's Field Sunday. Seven different players scored goals for the 18th-ranked Blue Devils, with sophomore Logan Clouser leading the way with a hat trick.
goduke.com
Duke Beats Carolina, 5-2, to Open Fall Season
CHAPEL HILL – The Duke softball team opened its fall exhibition schedule with a 5-2 victory over North Carolina on Friday night in Chapel Hill. Freshman Cassidy Curd was the winning pitcher and classmate Kairi Rodriguez was 3-for-3 at the plate. GAME NOTES. Curd gave the Blue Devils three...
goduke.com
Duke Remains Undefeated, Beats NC A&T, 49-20
DURHAM – Duke rolled up 420 yards of offense and sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard accounted for four touchdowns in a 49-20 victory over North Carolina A&T at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday night. Leonard, who gave way to backup Henry Belin IV for the game's final...
goduke.com
Duke Travels to Washington for Husky Invitational
BREMERTON, Wash. – Duke men's golf travels to the West Coast this week for the 2022 Husky Invitational, which begins Monday at the Gold Mountain Golf Club in Bremerton, Wash. The event will be a homecoming for both Ian Siebers and Ethan Evans, as the two Blue Devils hail...
goduke.com
Graham’s Late Goal Pushes No. 3 Duke Past Syracuse, 1-0, in ACC Opener
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Junior Maggie Graham headed in the game-winner in the 89th minute to send the third-ranked Duke women's soccer team to a 1-0 victory on the road in the ACC opener over Syracuse at SU Soccer Stadium in Syracuse, N.Y. A native of Atlanta, Ga., Graham scored...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Solid on Opening Day of Duke Bonk Invitational
CARY, N.C. – Fall action officially got underway for the Blue Devils on Friday with the opening day of play at the Duke James Bonk Invitational. Members of the Duke squad combined for five victories – three in doubles and two in singles – to kick off the three-day tournament in strong fashion.
goduke.com
No. 5 Duke Battles to 1-1 Tie Against North Carolina
DURHAM – A scrappy 90 minutes of play between fifth-ranked Duke (4-0-1, 1-0-1) and rival North Carolina (3-2-1, 0-1-1) ended with the teams tied at one, in front of 3,155 fans on Friday night. Amir Daley scored his first goal of the year, and seven Blue Devils played the full 90 minutes to help Duke remain undefeated in the 2022 season.
goduke.com
Carter Selected to AFCA Good Works Team
DURHAM – Duke redshirt junior defensive tackle DeWayne Carter has been named to the 2022 Allstate American Football Coach Association (AFCA) Good Works Team®. Carter is one of just 22 student-athletes and one honorary coach nationwide selected to this prestigious team. The final roster was chosen from 114 nominees. These players stood out for their leadership in local communities and overall commitment to giving back.
