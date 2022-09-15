Read full article on original website
West Newsmagazine
Chesterfield discovers more problems in Eberwein Park
In addition to the trail reconstruction project in Eberwein Park, the dam on the west side of the pond needs repair after it was found to be leaking. The trails in the park had erosion problems that have impacted them since their initial construction. Horner and Shifrin's design completely relocates...
152 new homes on planning agenda
SMITHFIELD — The Johnston County Planning Board on Tuesday will consider the following subdivision requests: • Barrow Road — 45 lots on 49.97 acres on Brett Road at Earpsboro Road in O’Neals Township. • Mulhollen tract — 45 lots on 96 acres on Covered Bridge Road just west of Jensen Drive in Wilders Township. • Foscue tract — 27 lots […] The post 152 new homes on planning agenda first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
Expect big delays next weekend. I-44 will be fully closed downtown for roadwork
ST. LOUIS — Drivers who take Interstate 44 downtown will need to take an alternate route starting next Friday, Sept. 23 as crews work to replace ramps. Starting 7 p.m. Friday, both the east- and westbound sides of I-44 will be closed between the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge and the I-44/Interstate 55 split, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Property developer, 35, is fined more than £65,000 after cutting down dozens of protected 100-year-old oak trees to make way for holiday lets - and ordered to plant 650 new trees
A defiant property developer has been ordered to pay more than £65,000 after ignoring the desperate pleas of locals and cutting down dozens of historic, protected oak trees that were over 100 years old. James Barney, who had 'access to a rich sea of funding', planned to build two...
