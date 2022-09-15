The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Materials sector, higher by 1.3%. Within that group, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.0% and 4.9%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.4% on the day, and down 18.33% year-to-date. Mosaic Co, meanwhile, is up 40.58% year-to-date, and WestRock Co, is down 17.55% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and WRK make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO