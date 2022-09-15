ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Marketmind: Fore!

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook. Sweden's Riksbank is expected to tee off another round of outsized rate hikes today, with its largest rate rise in three decades.
Reuters

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's government aims to make an announcement soon on its controversial COVID-19 hotel quarantine policy for all arrivals, as it wants to keep the city connected with the rest of the world and allow an "orderly opening up". read more.
