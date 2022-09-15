Read full article on original website
Cowboys rookie DT John Ridgeway claimed off waivers by rival Washington
A roster flip-flop that the Cowboys had hoped would be strictly procedural has cost them one of their fifth-round draft picks from this past spring. Defensive tackle John Ridgeway was awarded to the Washington Commanders on Monday. The Cowboys had waived the Arkansas product over the weekend in order to get the roster down to 53 players for Sunday’s game versus Cincinnati.
