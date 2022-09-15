Read full article on original website
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Albuquerque
Hispanic Heritage Month is from September 15 – October 15. And here in Albuquerque, there happens to be a rich Hispanic tradition. We have much to celebrate when it comes to Hispanic Americans’ contributions to our city and country. We are grateful to the National Hispanic Cultural Center,...
Take a stand against bullying
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Blessed and Beautiful, a local nonprofit, is hosting a Hero in all of us event. The event will be held on September 17 at La Luna Eatery and Events from 2 to 8 p.m. Hero in all of us is a free event taking a stand against bullying. It will help educate people […]
Albuquerque class shows how to create lowrider designs
The teacher said they get students from the entire nation.
W. Gregory Rose DDS, PA Offers Advanced Cosmetic Dental Treatments to Brighten Smiles
The leading dental team at W. Gregory Rose DDS, PA, provides advanced cosmetic dental procedures, including Invisalign, teeth whitening, composite bonding, bridges, crown, dental implants, TMJ, and more. Smithfield, New South Wales – September 17, 2022 – The team at W. Gregory Rose DDS, PA, strives to provide an impressive...
New Albuquerque restaurant competing in food competition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “Duke it Out” is an annual chef competition in Albuquerque putting chefs to the test. Nine chefs will be competing, making two different courses. This year’s competition will include new restaurant ‘fuego505.’ The competition will be raising money and benefiting El Ranchito de los Ninos. The competition is September 28, from 5:30 to 8 […]
‘The Cleaning Lady’ actor helped by New Mexico DOT courtesy patrol
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convenient and free roadside service in the metro helps thousands of stranded drivers in the metro and has for decades. But recently, it just so happened to help a famous actor. While in town filming the hit TV show, ‘The Cleaning Lady’, Oliver Hudson ran out of gas on his way to […]
Students of color denied entry at Turning Point event at UNM
Multiple students of color were denied entry at the Turning Point USA-sponsored “Talking With Tomi” event at the University of New Mexico Student Union Building’s Ballroom B on Thursday, Sept. 15. Students who were denied entry did have tickets but were turned away by Turning Point staff, according to Tyler Jacobs, one of the UNM students who was denied. Multiple witnesses at the event reported seeing students being denied entry.
Central New Mexico Community College student flees war in Ukraine, shares story
"It was hard. It was hard because you expect to be home sooner, but it's not happening," she said. It was in Slovakia, Gross realized she wouldn't be back home for a while and had to make other plans. She enrolled in CNM and got her visa. Through the help of an Albuquerque-based Christian non-profit that works with her ministry in Ukraine, she and her sister moved in with her host parents in Albuquerque.
Concerns raised over homeless, trash at downtown Albuquerque theatre
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The historic Kimo Theater in downtown Albuquerque looks good after the city cleans up the trash and clears out the homeless. “The main part of Central looks a lot better than what it usually looks like with clothes and people laying everywhere,” Zenda, an Albuquerque resident said. But a few hours later, […]
ABQ Biopark hosting after-hours event at the aquarium
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ Biopark aquarium is opening its door after hours in October for a special event. The after-hours happy hour is for adults 21 years and older. They can learn more about the amazing underwater world while enjoying tropical drinks and snacks. The event will take place on October 14. Tickets are […]
Halloweekend Pumpkin Glow, Music, Fireworks, Food, Bouncy Houses And More Planned In White Rock Oct. 29
Los Alamos County Community Services Department and the Los Alamos Arts Council are partnering together to bring an event like no other – the Halloweekend Pumpkin Glow and Show on Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m!. Historically, the Los Alamos Arts Council Pumpkin Glow has been...
Old electronics can seek new purpose through New Mexico recycling event
A New Mexico casino hosted the event.
Police: Officers respond to fight possibly involving gun at Sandia High School
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A shelter in place has been lifted for Sandia High School after Albuquerque Police responded to a fight at the school that may have involved a gun. Police say there were no reports of shots being fired. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be...
PHOTOS: The Rio Grande Zoo in the 1950s and 60s
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For almost 100 years, the ABQ BioPark Zoo has been delighting visitors with up-close access to a wide array of animals. When it opened in 1927 as the Rio Grande Zoo, it only featured a pair of mountain lions, a pair of black bears, a porcupine, a snake, a bobcat, coyotes, wolves, […]
Town of Edgewood hosts ‘Woofstock 2022’ adoption event
‘Woofstock’ is back. Since 2011, the Town of Edgewoods‘ Animal Control has been hosting a fundraiser event to bring people together to highlight the community and animals. ‘Woofstock 2022’ will be on September 17 from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M located at Venus Park. The event will include...
Local boxer Jose “Guerro” Sanchez to fight on ESPN
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been over a year since Jose “Guerro” Sanchez last stepped in the boxing ring. Now he will lace up the gloves for a nationally televised fight on Friday, September 23 on EPSN. Sanchez enters the fight with a 11-2-1 record and is most recently coming off a loss. He is […]
Fallout continues after protest at UNM over Tomi Lahren appearance
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The fallout continues after a protest at the University of New Mexico over the appearance of a conservative political commentator. Protesters tried to push their way into the SUN Ballroom, while UNM Police tried to keep them out. The scene is getting national attention Friday. Protesters claim their right to free speech was trampled on […]
Study finds mushrooms combined with therapy can curb heavy drinking
University Showcase 9/16 8a: There has been a growing interest in the therapeutic benefits of psychedelic substances to treat things like depression. Now a first-of-its kind study at the University of New Mexico and New York University found that psilocybin, often called magic mushrooms, can help decrease heavy drinking in those with alcohol use disorder when it's combined with psychotherapy.
Controversial political speaker draws protest at UNM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly 100 people gathered on the University of New Mexico’s campus in Albuquerque to protest a conservative political commentator, Tomi Lahren, who spoke Thursday night. “I think it’s really bad for the University to be having someone come out who says hate all the time, especially when they push such ‘love everyone’ […]
Photos From LAHS Homecoming Parade Friday
Future Toppers of the Los Alamos Extreme Football team program Friday in the LAHS Homecoming Parade. Photo Courtesy LAPS. LAHS football team shows their might. Photo Courtesy LAPS. LAHS students get into the Topper spirit. Photo Courtesy LAPS. Members of the Los Alamos Extreme Football team. Photo Courtesy LAPS. Los...
