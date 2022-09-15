ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sixers 3 goals: Paul Reed needs to find consistency, control of his game

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ffKb4_0hxUZM7w00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In this new series, Sixers Wire looks at the 20 players, per Sportrac, that comprise the Philadelphia 76ers roster — 18 under contract and the two players on two-way deals — and gives each three goals for the 2022-23 season.

The new season begins on Oct. 18, and training camp begins on Sept. 27. Now is the time to begin previewing the new season of adventure that is Sixers basketball. Philadelphia will have to trim a few players as the active roster limit is 15.

This edition focuses on third-year big man Paul Reed who will be looking to battle Montrezl Harrell to be the backup big man to Joel Embiid. Considering coach Doc Rivers likes to lean toward veteran players, it seems Harrell will have the inside track to win the job and the odds are stacked against Reed, but the man they call “Bball Paul” was the backup in the playoffs so he has that under his belt.

For Reed, his three goals are as follows:

Find consistency

If Reed comes into the 2022-23 season with a consistent offensive game, then he can find a spot in the rotation at some point. Of course, that also means being consistent on the floor, knowing where to be on the floor on both ends and being somebody Rivers can count on. That is going to be one of his biggest battles in terms of having to earn playing time.

Find control out on the floor

At the moment, Reed is an energetic player who brings what the team needs in terms of rebounding and things of that nature. However, he needs to find control of his game and be helpful to the team rather than a detriment. In the 2021-22 season, Reed averaged 6.8 fouls per 36 minutes and that number rose to 7.5 fouls per 36 in the playoffs. He has to harness his energy and learn to defend without fouling when he’s on the floor.

Hold off Charles Bassey

While Reed has a contract for the 2022-23 season, Bassey will be fighting for his NBA life in order to stay in the league. It will be on Reed to show improvement and outplay Bassey in training camp and the preseason in order to potentially earn a spot in the rotation and continue to be in the back of Rivers’ mind for the future.

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

Golden State Warriors Land Karl-Anthony Towns In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

For the longest time, the NBA was ruled by big men. If you didn’t have one of the best big men in the NBA, you weren’t playing for the NBA championship. As a matter of fact, some teams had two. The Houston Rockets innovated the twin towers model by pairing Hakeem Olajuwon and Ralph Sampson. On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs popularized it by pairing David Robinson and Tim Duncan – and winning a championship in the process.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley issues strong response to latest Russell Westbrook report

It may be time to start checking pigs for wings because we are seeing the day that Patrick Beverley is publicly defending Russell Westbrook. A report from The Athletic this week indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers are pondering the drastic step of moving Westbrook to the bench next year. With Westbrook aging, his abilities declining, and a new head coach in Darvin Ham taking over, it at least seems like a plausible move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Bassey
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Joel Embiid
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Ravens DC blasts Baltimore defense following Week 2 collapse vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens saw their defense collapse in front of their eyes during Week 2 of the 2022 season, blowing a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter en-route to a 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The defense wasn’t able to keep the Miami offense out of the end zone throughout the fourth quarter, letting wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle behind them for multiple big plays.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Paolo Banchero, Keegan Murray crack ESPN's top 100 for 2022-23

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero and Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray were the only two rookies represented on ESPN’s top 100 rankings released on Tuesday. Over 200 individuals, including reporters, producers and analysts, were asked to rank players based on their predicted contributions for the 2022-23 season. The voters were asked to only take the upcoming season into account and how each player would perform.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Julian Edelman tells story of epic encounter with the legendary Kobe Bryant

Former New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman remembers the day when the Mamba Mentality crossed paths with The Patriot Way. Kobe Bryant, the late NBA legend, was retired at the time and came in for a visit to speak a little motivation into the Patriots’ staff and players. It was a moment that obviously stood out to Edelman, who called Bryant “one of the most interesting humans” he’s ever met.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

152K+
Followers
201K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy