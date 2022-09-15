Sixers 3 goals: Paul Reed needs to find consistency, control of his game

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In this new series, Sixers Wire looks at the 20 players, per Sportrac, that comprise the Philadelphia 76ers roster — 18 under contract and the two players on two-way deals — and gives each three goals for the 2022-23 season.

The new season begins on Oct. 18, and training camp begins on Sept. 27. Now is the time to begin previewing the new season of adventure that is Sixers basketball. Philadelphia will have to trim a few players as the active roster limit is 15.

This edition focuses on third-year big man Paul Reed who will be looking to battle Montrezl Harrell to be the backup big man to Joel Embiid. Considering coach Doc Rivers likes to lean toward veteran players, it seems Harrell will have the inside track to win the job and the odds are stacked against Reed, but the man they call “Bball Paul” was the backup in the playoffs so he has that under his belt.

For Reed, his three goals are as follows:

Find consistency

If Reed comes into the 2022-23 season with a consistent offensive game, then he can find a spot in the rotation at some point. Of course, that also means being consistent on the floor, knowing where to be on the floor on both ends and being somebody Rivers can count on. That is going to be one of his biggest battles in terms of having to earn playing time.

Find control out on the floor

At the moment, Reed is an energetic player who brings what the team needs in terms of rebounding and things of that nature. However, he needs to find control of his game and be helpful to the team rather than a detriment. In the 2021-22 season, Reed averaged 6.8 fouls per 36 minutes and that number rose to 7.5 fouls per 36 in the playoffs. He has to harness his energy and learn to defend without fouling when he’s on the floor.

Hold off Charles Bassey

While Reed has a contract for the 2022-23 season, Bassey will be fighting for his NBA life in order to stay in the league. It will be on Reed to show improvement and outplay Bassey in training camp and the preseason in order to potentially earn a spot in the rotation and continue to be in the back of Rivers’ mind for the future.