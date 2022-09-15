ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

16-year-old injured in Vicksburg shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot in the leg. Vicksburg Daily News reported a woman showed up at the police department to report that her son had been shot. The injury was not life-threatening, and the teen was taken to a medical facility for treatment. According to police, […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after shooting on Rebel Woods Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed. The shooting happened at Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments on Rebel Woods Drive on Sunday, September 18. Officer Sam Brown said Booker Tarvin, 26, was shot multiple times, and he died at the scene. According to Brown, Tarvin was last seen […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Pedestrian killed by car on U.S. 49 in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died after he was struck by a car on U.S. 49 in Simpson County on Sunday, September 18. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said Jeffrey Allen, 39, of Madison, was driving south on the highway around 8:00 p.m. in a 2017 Honda Civic when his […]
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shelby, MS
City
Stewart, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Clinton, MS
Hinds County, MS
Crime & Safety
Clinton, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Hinds County, MS
WAPT

Suspect pleads guilty in deadly dice game shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — A man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after a shooting at a game of dice. Timothy Brown, 24, is charged with shooting two teenage brothers in 2017. A 16-year-old was killed, and his 18-year-old brother was critically injured. The shooting happened while a group of people...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man lying on Highway 49 struck, killed, MHP says

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. — A 72-year-old man was lying on US 49 in Simpson County when he was struck by a car and killed. The crash was reported at about 8 p.m. Sunday, Master Sgt. Eric Henry said in a release. A 2017 Honda Civic was traveling south on...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

A crazy scene on I-20 as tow truck driver surprises catalytic converter thieves in the act

At about 2:40 p.m. this afternoon, a local tow truck driver surprised two catalytic converter thieves on I-20. A tow truck driver for Highway 27 Motors surprised two white males who were cutting the catalytic converter off a vehicle on the side of the highway. The vehicle was on I-20 West just past the Highway 61 North entrance and just before the Clay Street West exit.
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Guilty Plea#Violent Crime#Ridgewood Court#Mantell Cortez Shelby#Hinds County Circuit
WLBT

Hotel OYO owner sentenced 30 days in jail for “shameful” conditions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For years, the slowly decaying condition of Hotel OYO off I-55 in Jackson has impacted residents in that area. But that’s changing now that Code Enforcement is closing its doors. “Our code enforcement officers went out on site and conducted a thorough investigation,” said Chloe...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Three indicted on murder charges in Warren County

Three people were indicted for murder during the August term of the Warren County Grand Jury. Clarence Lowe has been indicted for the murder of Karl Michael Singleton. On Oct. 19, 2020, at about 5:40 in the afternoon, Singleton was shot on Enchanted Drive in Vicksburg. He died as a result of his injuries a short time later at Merit Health, River Region.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Three teens arrested in connection to Byram home invasion

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Three juveniles were arrested by Byram police for an home invasion that happened on September 8. Police said they responded to Horseshoe Circle in the Lake Ridgelea subdivision for a report about an auto theft. When officers arrived on the scene, police said they learned a female victim was assaulted by […]
BYRAM, MS
WJTV 12

2 children in custody for threats against Brookhaven schools

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A 12-year-old and an 11-year-old are in custody after threats were made against Brookhaven School District campuses on Thursday, September 15. The Daily Leader reported the threat was made on social media, leading to what Police Chief Kenneth Collins called “mass hysteria.” The threat was shared by students, then adults. In […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
fox40jackson.com

Silver Alert issued for woman last seen in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a woman of Jackson. Thirty-six-year-old Thomasina Donerson is described as 5′5″, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red pants, a white striped black tank top shirt,...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two accused of stealing copper wiring in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and a woman were arrested after they were allegedly caught cutting and stealing copper wires in Jackson on Wednesday, September 14. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said a neighbor reported to police that the suspects were cutting the wiring from a telephone pole in the 300 block of Stokes […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JSU to host water distribution for Jackson community on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is slated to host a water distribution for the Jackson community on September 19. The distribution will occur from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the JSU Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center located at 1700 John R. Lynch Street. The university...
JACKSON, MS
thesource.com

Rae Sremmurd Holds Water Drive For The Residents Of Jackson, Mississippi

On September 14, Rae Sremmurd linked with Making Wishes Matter to organize a water drive for their fellow Mississippians, who are currently without potable drinking water. The rap superstars donated more than 2 trucks full with over 100 cases of water, 100 water filters to the elderly and called on fans to pitch in too. Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee then personally delivered the bounty to communities in need.
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy