Teen charged in Mississippi mall shooting
Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. when Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, 16, of Jackson, tried to shoplift from a popcorn store inside the mall.
16-year-old injured in Vicksburg shooting
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot in the leg. Vicksburg Daily News reported a woman showed up at the police department to report that her son had been shot. The injury was not life-threatening, and the teen was taken to a medical facility for treatment. According to police, […]
Man dies after shooting on Rebel Woods Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed. The shooting happened at Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments on Rebel Woods Drive on Sunday, September 18. Officer Sam Brown said Booker Tarvin, 26, was shot multiple times, and he died at the scene. According to Brown, Tarvin was last seen […]
Pedestrian killed by car on U.S. 49 in Simpson County
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died after he was struck by a car on U.S. 49 in Simpson County on Sunday, September 18. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said Jeffrey Allen, 39, of Madison, was driving south on the highway around 8:00 p.m. in a 2017 Honda Civic when his […]
Suspect pleads guilty in deadly dice game shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — A man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after a shooting at a game of dice. Timothy Brown, 24, is charged with shooting two teenage brothers in 2017. A 16-year-old was killed, and his 18-year-old brother was critically injured. The shooting happened while a group of people...
Man lying on Highway 49 struck, killed, MHP says
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. — A 72-year-old man was lying on US 49 in Simpson County when he was struck by a car and killed. The crash was reported at about 8 p.m. Sunday, Master Sgt. Eric Henry said in a release. A 2017 Honda Civic was traveling south on...
'I thought they were running around shooting the mall': Father, son shopping for shoes recall moment shots fired at Northpark Mall
RIDGELAND, Miss. — A father and son were at Northpark Mall Saturday the moment shots rang out, capturing their reactions on cell phone video. Travis McMillon's son, Ethan McMillon, 8, was seen in complete shock from the video that was taken on Travis' cell phone. This content is imported...
A crazy scene on I-20 as tow truck driver surprises catalytic converter thieves in the act
At about 2:40 p.m. this afternoon, a local tow truck driver surprised two catalytic converter thieves on I-20. A tow truck driver for Highway 27 Motors surprised two white males who were cutting the catalytic converter off a vehicle on the side of the highway. The vehicle was on I-20 West just past the Highway 61 North entrance and just before the Clay Street West exit.
13, 14, and 15-year-olds arrested for breaking into home, stealing vehicle in Byram
BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) – Three teens were arrested for breaking into a home and stealing a vehicle in Byram. Byram Police Department says the incident occurred on September 8 on Horseshoe Circle in the Lake Ridgelea subdivision. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a female victim who...
Hotel OYO owner sentenced 30 days in jail for “shameful” conditions
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For years, the slowly decaying condition of Hotel OYO off I-55 in Jackson has impacted residents in that area. But that’s changing now that Code Enforcement is closing its doors. “Our code enforcement officers went out on site and conducted a thorough investigation,” said Chloe...
Woman accused of killing man she met through social media, authorities say
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/WDAM/Gray News) – A woman from Nashville was charged with the murder of a man from Mississippi she met through social media, according to police. Authorities said Sierra Inscoe, 20, and Carson Sistrunk, 24, met online and had planned to meet in person, WLBT reports. Sistrunk...
Three indicted on murder charges in Warren County
Three people were indicted for murder during the August term of the Warren County Grand Jury. Clarence Lowe has been indicted for the murder of Karl Michael Singleton. On Oct. 19, 2020, at about 5:40 in the afternoon, Singleton was shot on Enchanted Drive in Vicksburg. He died as a result of his injuries a short time later at Merit Health, River Region.
Three teens arrested in connection to Byram home invasion
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Three juveniles were arrested by Byram police for an home invasion that happened on September 8. Police said they responded to Horseshoe Circle in the Lake Ridgelea subdivision for a report about an auto theft. When officers arrived on the scene, police said they learned a female victim was assaulted by […]
2 children in custody for threats against Brookhaven schools
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A 12-year-old and an 11-year-old are in custody after threats were made against Brookhaven School District campuses on Thursday, September 15. The Daily Leader reported the threat was made on social media, leading to what Police Chief Kenneth Collins called “mass hysteria.” The threat was shared by students, then adults. In […]
Silver Alert issued for woman last seen in Hinds County
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a woman of Jackson. Thirty-six-year-old Thomasina Donerson is described as 5′5″, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red pants, a white striped black tank top shirt,...
Two accused of stealing copper wiring in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and a woman were arrested after they were allegedly caught cutting and stealing copper wires in Jackson on Wednesday, September 14. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said a neighbor reported to police that the suspects were cutting the wiring from a telephone pole in the 300 block of Stokes […]
King refutes claims he was a bully, discusses his demotion following WLBT report
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s former public works director is responding to claims from a now-fired subordinate that he bullied employees and was difficult to work with. The claims were made Wednesday by another former city worker, Mary Carter, who was recently terminated as deputy director of water operations.
Investigation continues into stray bullet murder, police say
Law enforcement investigators performed a grid search Thursday as they looked for shell casings and other physical evidence as part of an ongoing homicide investigation in which the victim appears to have been killed by a stray bullet. With the assistance of additional men from the Public Works Department, Brookhaven...
JSU to host water distribution for Jackson community on Monday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is slated to host a water distribution for the Jackson community on September 19. The distribution will occur from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the JSU Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center located at 1700 John R. Lynch Street. The university...
Rae Sremmurd Holds Water Drive For The Residents Of Jackson, Mississippi
On September 14, Rae Sremmurd linked with Making Wishes Matter to organize a water drive for their fellow Mississippians, who are currently without potable drinking water. The rap superstars donated more than 2 trucks full with over 100 cases of water, 100 water filters to the elderly and called on fans to pitch in too. Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee then personally delivered the bounty to communities in need.
