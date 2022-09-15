ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

Related
fox40jackson.com

Police: Shooting at Dillard’s at Northpark Mall leaves one injured

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) – A shooting occurred at the Dillard’s at Northpark Mall Saturday afternoon, police confirm. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, the “isolated incident between two individuals” left one person injured and the suspect is now in custody. The chief said that the...
RIDGELAND, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
fox40jackson.com

Silver Alert issued for woman last seen in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a woman of Jackson. Thirty-six-year-old Thomasina Donerson is described as 5′5″, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red pants, a white striped black tank top shirt,...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
fox40jackson.com

72-year-old pedestrian killed in wreck in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Simpson County Sunday evening. According to the MHP, around 8 p.m. Sunday on US 49, Jeffery Allen, 39, of Madison was traveling south in a 2017 Honda Civic when the driver collided with 72-year-old Robert Boatman of D’Lo.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy