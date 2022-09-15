ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

16-year-old injured in Vicksburg shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot in the leg. Vicksburg Daily News reported a woman showed up at the police department to report that her son had been shot. The injury was not life-threatening, and the teen was taken to a medical facility for treatment. According to police, […]
VICKSBURG, MS
fox40jackson.com

72-year-old pedestrian killed in wreck in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Simpson County Sunday evening. According to the MHP, around 8 p.m. Sunday on US 49, Jeffery Allen, 39, of Madison was traveling south in a 2017 Honda Civic when the driver collided with 72-year-old Robert Boatman of D’Lo.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
nypressnews.com

The Crisis in Jackson Won’t Keep

Almost two weeks after the water pressure dropped in Jackson, Miss., things are slowly returning to normal. The water crisis, moving in slow motion for decades thanks to the city’s crumbling infrastructure, came to a head on August 30 when heavy rains caused the Pearl River to overflow its banks and cut service to the city’s main water treatment plant. Jackson was already under a boil-water advisory—now, many residents could not get anything from their tap, and location and luck played huge factors in who experienced the most impact.
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Police: Shooting at Dillard’s at Northpark Mall leaves one injured

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) – A shooting occurred at the Dillard’s at Northpark Mall Saturday afternoon, police confirm. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, the “isolated incident between two individuals” left one person injured and the suspect is now in custody. The chief said that the...
RIDGELAND, MS
thesource.com

Rae Sremmurd Holds Water Drive For The Residents Of Jackson, Mississippi

On September 14, Rae Sremmurd linked with Making Wishes Matter to organize a water drive for their fellow Mississippians, who are currently without potable drinking water. The rap superstars donated more than 2 trucks full with over 100 cases of water, 100 water filters to the elderly and called on fans to pitch in too. Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee then personally delivered the bounty to communities in need.
JACKSON, MS
BET

'P-Valley' Stars J Alphonse Nicholson And Nicco Annan Join The Goodr Co. To Bring Water To Jackson Residents

The men of P-Valley are stepping up for Jackson, Mississippi residents in a monumental way amid the city’s ongoing water crisis. On September 14, J Alphonse Nicholson tapped Nicco Annan, who portray Lil Murda and Uncle Clifford in the series, to collaborate with Atlanta-based The Goodr Co in an effort to provide the Jackson residents with 100,000 bottles of potable water.
JACKSON, MS
defpen

Trae The Truth, Jaden Smith Help Combat Jackson Water Crisis

Trae The Truth and his nonprofit, Relief Gang, have been working to address harsh conditions in marginalized communities across the country for several years. Most recently, the Houston native and his team at Relief Gang headed out to Jackson, Mississippi as the city maneuvers through an ongoing water crisis. While there, Trae The Truth was spotted delivering water filters and clean water to those in search of it. Afterward, the Houston rapper shared a video of his work along with residents discussing just how bad the situation has become in the southern city.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Hinds County homes can receive utility relief after water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced that it is issuing supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments to Hinds County households experiencing increased financial pressure related to the water crisis.   Households need to have previously been determined eligible and received payment for LIHEAP benefits from […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
fox40jackson.com

Silver Alert issued for woman last seen in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a woman of Jackson. Thirty-six-year-old Thomasina Donerson is described as 5′5″, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red pants, a white striped black tank top shirt,...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
dallasexpress.com

Shopping Center Shooting Leaves Merchants Concerned

A shooting inside a Dallas shopping center on Saturday left one person dead, two injured, and some merchants questioning their safety. Dallas police said the September 10 shooting occurred inside Big T Plaza just after 1:15 p.m. The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Javis Dixon, a native of Vicksburg, Mississippi....
DALLAS, TX
WJTV 12

Water giveaways wrap up around Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Saturday was the last day for many water giveaways in Jackson after the boil water advisory was lifted. Volunteers came out to Lynch Street C.M.E. Church to help pass out cases of bottled water, cleaning supplies, paper towels and baby wipes that were donated from people across Mississippi and Louisiana. Even […]
JACKSON, MS

