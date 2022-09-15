Trae The Truth and his nonprofit, Relief Gang, have been working to address harsh conditions in marginalized communities across the country for several years. Most recently, the Houston native and his team at Relief Gang headed out to Jackson, Mississippi as the city maneuvers through an ongoing water crisis. While there, Trae The Truth was spotted delivering water filters and clean water to those in search of it. Afterward, the Houston rapper shared a video of his work along with residents discussing just how bad the situation has become in the southern city.

JACKSON, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO