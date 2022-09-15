Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
fox40jackson.com
Fewell plant nearly shut down in July as city leaders squabbled over how to pay for chemicals, emails show
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A water plant that state leaders called a “workhorse” for its performance during Jackson’s water crisis almost went down this summer after city officials couldn’t come to an agreement on how to pay for additional treatment chemicals needed to keep it running.
16-year-old injured in Vicksburg shooting
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot in the leg. Vicksburg Daily News reported a woman showed up at the police department to report that her son had been shot. The injury was not life-threatening, and the teen was taken to a medical facility for treatment. According to police, […]
fox40jackson.com
Witness recounts the chaos that ensued after shots rang out at Northpark Mall Saturday
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) – Residents across the metro are still in shock after shots rang out at Northpark Mall Saturday. Ridgeland Police arrested and charged 16-year-old Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson with aggravated assault with a weapon. The teen is behind bars at the Madison County Detention Center, and no bond has been set at this time.
Teen charged in Mississippi mall shooting
Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. when Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, 16, of Jackson, tried to shoplift from a popcorn store inside the mall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLBT
Attorneys representing thousands of kids provide update on federal lawsuit over lead in Jackson’s drinking water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Attorneys representing around 1,800 kids in the capital city provide updates on a federal lawsuit filed nearly a year ago. The suit accuses the city and the state health department of allowing Jackson’s drinking water to become contaminated with lead. Jackson resident Charles Wilson III...
fox40jackson.com
72-year-old pedestrian killed in wreck in Simpson County
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Simpson County Sunday evening. According to the MHP, around 8 p.m. Sunday on US 49, Jeffery Allen, 39, of Madison was traveling south in a 2017 Honda Civic when the driver collided with 72-year-old Robert Boatman of D’Lo.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Mocked Jackson At An Event After More Than 150,000 Of The City's Residents Had No Clean Water
“In the most disgraceful Governor sweepstakes, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is a winner,” one person tweeted.
nypressnews.com
The Crisis in Jackson Won’t Keep
Almost two weeks after the water pressure dropped in Jackson, Miss., things are slowly returning to normal. The water crisis, moving in slow motion for decades thanks to the city’s crumbling infrastructure, came to a head on August 30 when heavy rains caused the Pearl River to overflow its banks and cut service to the city’s main water treatment plant. Jackson was already under a boil-water advisory—now, many residents could not get anything from their tap, and location and luck played huge factors in who experienced the most impact.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAPT
'I thought they were running around shooting the mall': Father, son shopping for shoes recall moment shots fired at Northpark Mall
RIDGELAND, Miss. — A father and son were at Northpark Mall Saturday the moment shots rang out, capturing their reactions on cell phone video. Travis McMillon's son, Ethan McMillon, 8, was seen in complete shock from the video that was taken on Travis' cell phone. This content is imported...
actionnews5.com
Gov. Reeves tells Hattiesburg audience it’s ‘great day to not be in Jackson’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A day after declaring victory in helping to restore clean water to tens of thousands of people in Jackson, Gov. Tate Reeves took a swipe at the capital city at a groundbreaking ceremony in Hattiesburg. “It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It’s also,...
fox40jackson.com
Police: Shooting at Dillard’s at Northpark Mall leaves one injured
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) – A shooting occurred at the Dillard’s at Northpark Mall Saturday afternoon, police confirm. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, the “isolated incident between two individuals” left one person injured and the suspect is now in custody. The chief said that the...
Parents Magazine
Guaranteed Income Programs Like Magnolia Mothers Trust Are Helping Black Single Mothers Support Their Families
One of the poorest and most underserved states in the Union for the African American community is not where you'd expect to find the longest-running guaranteed income program. Magnolia Mother's Trust gives Black single mothers in Jackson, Mississippi, $1,000 a month for one year, no strings attached. The program provides...
Southern Poverty Law Center
‘They let us down’: Water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, flows from systemic racism
Brooke Floyd lives with her husband and twin children on a cul-de-sac in a leafy, middle-class neighborhood in the historic capital city of her state. Chastity Bass, a single mother, lives with her five children in a considerably poorer section of that same city, in a small apartment that is part of an affordable housing complex.
thesource.com
Rae Sremmurd Holds Water Drive For The Residents Of Jackson, Mississippi
On September 14, Rae Sremmurd linked with Making Wishes Matter to organize a water drive for their fellow Mississippians, who are currently without potable drinking water. The rap superstars donated more than 2 trucks full with over 100 cases of water, 100 water filters to the elderly and called on fans to pitch in too. Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee then personally delivered the bounty to communities in need.
BET
'P-Valley' Stars J Alphonse Nicholson And Nicco Annan Join The Goodr Co. To Bring Water To Jackson Residents
The men of P-Valley are stepping up for Jackson, Mississippi residents in a monumental way amid the city’s ongoing water crisis. On September 14, J Alphonse Nicholson tapped Nicco Annan, who portray Lil Murda and Uncle Clifford in the series, to collaborate with Atlanta-based The Goodr Co in an effort to provide the Jackson residents with 100,000 bottles of potable water.
Trae The Truth, Jaden Smith Help Combat Jackson Water Crisis
Trae The Truth and his nonprofit, Relief Gang, have been working to address harsh conditions in marginalized communities across the country for several years. Most recently, the Houston native and his team at Relief Gang headed out to Jackson, Mississippi as the city maneuvers through an ongoing water crisis. While there, Trae The Truth was spotted delivering water filters and clean water to those in search of it. Afterward, the Houston rapper shared a video of his work along with residents discussing just how bad the situation has become in the southern city.
Hinds County homes can receive utility relief after water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced that it is issuing supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments to Hinds County households experiencing increased financial pressure related to the water crisis. Households need to have previously been determined eligible and received payment for LIHEAP benefits from […]
fox40jackson.com
Silver Alert issued for woman last seen in Hinds County
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a woman of Jackson. Thirty-six-year-old Thomasina Donerson is described as 5′5″, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red pants, a white striped black tank top shirt,...
dallasexpress.com
Shopping Center Shooting Leaves Merchants Concerned
A shooting inside a Dallas shopping center on Saturday left one person dead, two injured, and some merchants questioning their safety. Dallas police said the September 10 shooting occurred inside Big T Plaza just after 1:15 p.m. The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Javis Dixon, a native of Vicksburg, Mississippi....
Water giveaways wrap up around Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Saturday was the last day for many water giveaways in Jackson after the boil water advisory was lifted. Volunteers came out to Lynch Street C.M.E. Church to help pass out cases of bottled water, cleaning supplies, paper towels and baby wipes that were donated from people across Mississippi and Louisiana. Even […]
Comments / 0