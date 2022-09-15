ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, MO

Washington Missourian

Mineral Area sweeps volleyball Falcons in MCCAC match

East Central College will be looking to break its volleyball losing streak Saturday when it travels to Quincy, Illinois, to face John Wood Community College. The Falcons (4-7, 0-2) fell Wednesday in Park Hills to MCCAC rival Mineral Area College, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21.
QUINCY, IL
Washington Missourian

Lady Jays sweep Zumwalt East

Ft. Zumwalt East may be the Lions, but it was the Lady Jays who roared to a volleyball victory Tuesday in St. Peters. Washington (4-8, 2-1) earned its second GAC Central win of the season by sweeping the Ft. Zumwalt East (3-6, 0-3), 25-22, 25-18, 25-23.
SAINT PETERS, MO
Washington Missourian

St. Dominic sweeps volleyball Lady Knights

St. Dominic completed its Archdiocesan Athletic Association sweep of St. Francis Borgia Tuesday in O’Fallon, 25-23, 25-14, 25-12. The Lady Crusaders improved to 3-0 in conference action while Borgia dropped to 3-7-1 overall, 0-2 in the league.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Lady Indians drub St. James softball

Scoring five insurance runs in the sixth inning punctuated a softball victory for Pacific Tuesday. The Lady Indians (7-7, 1-1) won at home in Four Rivers Conference play, defeating St. James (1-3, 1-1), 10-2.
PACIFIC, MO
Washington Missourian

Softball Lady ’Cats roll to victory over Hermann

Union’s softball Lady ’Cats completed their sweep of Gasconade County Four Rivers Conference teams Tuesday afternoon, winning in Hermann, 12-2. “We hit the ball well,” Union Head Coach Traci Dewert said.
HERMANN, MO
Washington Missourian

Tolton Catholic tops Borgia in AAA softball

For the sixth time in a row, Tolton Catholic prevailed over the St. Francis Borgia softball Lady Knights. In action Tuesday, Tolton (6-6, 2-1) won in Columbia over Borgia (5-3, 1-1), 12-4.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Boys Soccer — Borgia at Union

Union defeated Borgia, 1-0, in boys soccer action Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Stierberger Stadium.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Ft. Zumwalt North sweeps Washington in tennis action

While all the gold varsity matches were won by the visitors Tuesday, Washington found a silver lining. The Lady Jays (2-6) suffered a 9-0 loss to Ft. Zumwalt North (6-3) at Phoenix Park, but split the conference-effecting silver varsity matches, 2-2.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Girls Tennis – Ft. Zumwalt North at Washington

Ft. Zumwalt North defeated Washington in girls tennis action Tuesday, Sept. 13, 9-0.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Softball — Washington vs. Lafayette, Suburban Softball Showdown

Washington won the championship of the St. Louis Suburban Softball Showdown Wednesday, Sept. 14, defeating Lafayette in the championship game, 2-1, in nine innings.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Washington wins Franklin County Cup Monday

Paced by the top four finishers, the Washington girls golf Lady Jays rolled to the Franklin County Cup championship Monday at Franklin County Country Club. “We left the course pretty happy today,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “I was extremely proud of all the kids.”
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

PHOTO GALLERY: Kids Fishing Derby packs Lions Lake

Washington's 23rd annual Kids Fishing Derby drew 105 young anglers to Lions Lake Saturday. While that was below the 154 that signed up, it was well above the 75 people they have averaged previously. Organizers credited the increase to having online registration available this year. The event is put on...
WASHINGTON, MO
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Washington Missourian

PHOTO GALLERY: OxFest brings the tunes

The OxFest Music Festival drew 1,145 people to the Washington Fairgrounds Saturday. The event featured six bands, with St. Louis based-Rockin' Chair headlining with an Eagles tribute. The fifth-annual event also included a Kids' Zone and vendors.
WASHINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fenton teen seriously injured in accident near Washington

A 17-year-old boy from Fenton was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday, Sept. 17, on Hwy. 100 east of Washington in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the teen was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado west on Hwy. 100 at St. John’s Road when he drove off the north side of the road, and the pickup overturned.
FENTON, MO
5 On Your Side

Fall festivals? We've got a list for that.

ST. LOUIS — Fall is fast approaching, and festivals are a huge part of the autumnal fun that we can't resist. We've compiled a list of some of the fall festivals in Missouri and Illinois for those who want to stay local to the St. Louis area, or may want to get of town for a weekend.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

