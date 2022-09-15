Read full article on original website
Babylon Salon Fall 2022 Performance
Dang! This event has already taken place. On Saturday, Sept 17, Babylon Salon presents a can’t-miss lineup, with Charlie Jane Anders (The Unstoppable Trilogy); Vanessa Hua (Forbidden City), Ingrid Rojas Contreras (The Man Who Could Move Clouds); Jonathan Escoffery (If I Survive You); with live comedy by Zoe O. Young (McSweeney’s, Berkeley Rep)!
Soul Motion
Once this heat dome passes, we’re gonna keep serving more heat for another “Soul Motion” installment at The Royale in the TenderNob on Saturday, Sept. 17th. Soul Motion residents, K-Bueno, T-Bonez, and Hector J will be taking you on a sonic journey with all shades of Soul. All night.
24th Street Cleanup (SF)
Help us clean up along 24th Street and the surrounding neighborhood. Meet at Temo’s Cafe (3000 24th St). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled,...
September Vegan Popup (Richmond)
Join us on Sunday September 18th to enjoy delicious vegan food, support local vendors and families, and make new friends!!. The vegan popup is FREE to attend and is co-organized by Rich City Rides and Direct Action Everywhere!. We’re so excited to work with these amazing vendors and families who...
“Let’s Werq” Drag Showcase at Slate (SF)
Get your tickets now for Let’s Werq Drag Showcase at Slate! We are celebrating Samuel’s birthday Saturday September 17th 6:30-8:00pm 🥳 Tickets are $10. 21 and up. Valid ID required. Bartenders will be ready with a selection of cocktails, wine, and beer. Host: Sage Sanchez Munro. Beats:...
Bernal Heights Monthly Cleanup
Dang! This event has already taken place. Help us clean up in Bernal Heights. Meet at the corner of Lundys Ln and Esmeralda Ave. All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with the event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event...
Free Walking Tour of Japantown
In the late 1800’s, what is now known as San Francisco’s Japantown hosted a vibrant Jewish community, as the sites of three present or former synagogues attest. Japantown per se dates from the earthquake and fire of 1906. During World War II, Japanese American residents were sent to internment camps and replaced largely by African Americans, whose thriving businesses included many jazz clubs.
“Flux”: New Work by Elaine Maute`
Manna Gallery is pleased to announce an exhibition of Oakland artist Elaine Maute`’s most recent work. Entitled ”Flux”, the exhibition opens Saturday, September 17 and continues to Saturday, October 29. The exhibition is free and open to the public. In “Flux”, Elaine continues her exploration of movement...
5th Annual UN International Day of Peace (Castro Valley)
Dang! This event has already taken place. The East Bay Regional Park District is celebrating its 5th annual UN International Day of Peace on Saturday, September 17, from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm at Lake Chabot Regional Park in Castro Valley. The International Day of Peace was established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly. Two decades later, in 2001, the General Assembly unanimously voted to designate the day as a period of non-violence and cease-fire.
2020 Latina Grammy winner Flamenco Guitarist Antonio Rey “Flamenco Sin Fronteras” (SF)
Theatre Flamenco of San Francisco, Pamela Nicolas and Fredy Cortes present. Flamenco Sin Fronteras with Flamenco Guitarist and 2020 Latin Grammy Award winner Antonio Rey. with guest Artists Carola Zertuche Flamenco Dancer, Jorge Liceaga Flamenco Guitarist and Diego Alvarez Percussionist. For the first time in San Francisco Presenting his lates...
“Wine from Flowers? Yes” (Richmond)
Making wine from flowers (no grapes) is an ancient art that is being revived by Aaliyah Nitoto, owner of Free Range Flower Winery in Livermore. Come join Aaliyah in the Nursery for a fascinating presentation about flower wine making and how she has parlayed her knowledge of flowers and plants, and background in biology, herbalism and nutrition education, into the science and art of winemaking, using California-grown lavender, marigold, hibiscus and rose.
The Decolonized Kitchen with Maribel Garcia
Dang! This event has already taken place. The Decolonized Kitchen is a gathering for anyone looking to learn in a community about indigenous foodways, ethnobotany, and cooking! Join Maribel Garcia for a morning of connection and claim while we learn about our native plant relatives one recipe at a time. This will be a two-hour session involving discussion, a presentation, and a cook along.
Changemakers: African Americans in San Francisco Who Made a Difference (SF)
Dang! This event has already taken place. This is a hybrid event. Registration is required for Zoom attendance. In-person attendance does not require registration; seats available first come, first served. Celebrate the legacy of African American heroes highlighted in the book “Changemakers: Biographies of African Americans Who Made a Difference.”...
Tenderloin Mid-Autumn Harvest Festival 2022 + Lantern Parade (SF)
You’re cordially invited to attend the Eleventh Southeast Asian Arts & Culture Exhibition celebrating the mid-autumn harvest season!. The Exhibition helps promote and preserve the arts and culture of the Southeast Asian American communities in San Francisco, specifically highlighting the Indo-Chinese refugee communities which have a long history in the Tenderloin neighborhood of San Francisco. We will have representatives from the Burmese, Champa, Cambodian, Filipino, Laotian, Thai, and Vietnamese communities. Come celebrate the Mid-Autumn Harvest Festival with us and learn more about the different Southeast Asian cultures!
Waterfront Wine Tasting Event
Dang! This event has already taken place. A special, exclusive, and private wine-tasting outdoors, with a gift! Each attendee at this special wine-tasting event includes a guided Tasting Flight of R&B Wines + 1 Bottle of Limited Edition California Wine, “The Gift“. This guided wine tasting takes place...
Heirloom Apple Celebration at Gold Ridge Organic Farm – Family Friendly
Join Farmer Brooke Hazen of Gold Ridge Organic Farms for a fun filled day at Gold Ridge Organic Farms to celebrate the arrival of fall and the beloved Heirloom Apple. This family-friendly event will feature curated tastes of a handful of the 70 heirloom apple varieties grown onsite in our organic orchards, and samples of our extra organic virgin olive oils.
PAL in the Parks: Caribbean Express
Dang! This event has already taken place. Celebrate world cultures and diversity through the arts with PAL – Family Concerts in the Parks. Performance, Arts and Learning come together in a family-friendly series of music, dance, and arts education brought to you by Rhythmix in partnership with the City of Alameda’s Recreation and Parks Department.
