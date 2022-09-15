Making wine from flowers (no grapes) is an ancient art that is being revived by Aaliyah Nitoto, owner of Free Range Flower Winery in Livermore. Come join Aaliyah in the Nursery for a fascinating presentation about flower wine making and how she has parlayed her knowledge of flowers and plants, and background in biology, herbalism and nutrition education, into the science and art of winemaking, using California-grown lavender, marigold, hibiscus and rose.

1 DAY AGO