ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
socalpulse.com

Catalina Film Festival Celebrates 12 Years

The iconic Catalina Film Festival announced their 12th annual celebration of film and returns to the mainland in Long Beach at the Scottish Rite Cultural Center on Wednesday – Thursday Sept. 21-22. After, the film festival sets sail to its origin at Catalina Island for a destination weekend of film screenings, parties and red carpet premieres at the historic Avalon Casino, Friday – Sunday, Sept. 23-25.
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy