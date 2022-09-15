The iconic Catalina Film Festival announced their 12th annual celebration of film and returns to the mainland in Long Beach at the Scottish Rite Cultural Center on Wednesday – Thursday Sept. 21-22. After, the film festival sets sail to its origin at Catalina Island for a destination weekend of film screenings, parties and red carpet premieres at the historic Avalon Casino, Friday – Sunday, Sept. 23-25.

